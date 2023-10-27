Carbonetti review post BoD - 26.10.23

the opportunity to consider the above-mentioned binding expressions of interest and the guarantee of the Majority Shareholder to subscribe to a capital increase, also through the use of receivables already transformed into shareholder financing on a capital account, as well as the expression of interest of the Luxury company headed by the executive director and vice-president Anna Maria Lezzi.

In light of these considerations, the Board of Directors has decided to address the Capital Increase to institutional investors, and in particular to the following categories of subjects: (i) "qualified investors" - as defined in art. 34-ter, paragraph 1, letter b), of the Consob Regulation - (ii) foreign "institutional investors" (with the exception of the United States and any other country in which the offer or sale of the shares subject to the offer are prohibited by law or in the absence of exemptions), and, in any case, to all parties who have submitted expressions of interest, binding or non-binding, including the Luxury company headed by the executive director and vice-president Anna Maria Lezzi.

The Board of Directors also deemed it appropriate to maintain, albeit in the form of a residual guarantee, the support of the shareholder in possession of the right control, which contributes to creating a shareholding structure that is as stable as possible and willing to support the growth of the Company in the medium to long term. In this sense, the Capital Increase may also be subscribed by the Majority Shareholder, in execution of the expression of interest transmitted and the commitment to guarantee, if no other investors participate, up to a maximum amount of Euro 3 million.

3. Reasons for the exclusion of the pre-emptive right

The Board of Directors considers that the exclusion of pre-emption rights responds to a specific corporate interest for the reasons already mentioned in the previous paragraph and further argued below.

The purpose of the proposed Capital Increase is to allow the Company to quickly and efficiently raise risk capital to be used in order to strengthen shareholders' equity for the reasons indicated above, and more generally for the development of the Company and the group.

With this in mind, the Board of Directors has, as already pointed out, decided to address the Capital Increase: (i) to national and international institutional investors, not only because this is a quick and efficient way to raise risk capital to be used to strengthen consolidated shareholders' equity, but also because they are more willing to support the investment for a medium-long period; and (ii) to the Majority and Luxury Shareholder on a residual basis, in accordance with the provisions of the expressions of interest issued by the OPC Shareholders themselves.

The Capital Increase pursues both the Company's interest in acquiring immediate liquidity and that of encouraging the permanence and entry into the capital of shareholders who, due to their nature as institutional investors, have an interest in preserving their investment in Giglio in the medium to long term, open to dialogue with the Company, without speculative purposes and thus also favoring greater stability of the shares.

With regard to the second requirement, also taking into account the expressions of interest of the aforementioned related parties, their participation in the Transaction guarantees the