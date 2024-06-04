Giglio Group: filing of only one list for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; extension of the deadline

Milan, 4 June 2024 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) informs that in relation to the presentation of the lists for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, subject of point 3 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting called for 28 June 2024, only one list was presented within the established deadline. Consequently, the Company reports that further lists for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors may be presented by 6 June 2024, by shareholders who hold a stake equal to at least 1.25% of the share capital with the right to vote at the Meeting. The lists thus presented and the information presented to accompany them, on 7 June 2024, will be made available to the public, by the Company, at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.giglio.org - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings) and with the other methods provided for by current regulations.

Information about Giglio Group

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, currently on the EURONEXT MILAN market, Giglio Group is a leader in Italy in the design, creation and management of omniexperience platforms with high added value for the worlds of Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food, Healthcare and Merchandising. It is headquartered in Milan and has branches in Rome, Genoa and Shanghai. Thanks to its considerable specific experience, Giglio Group accompanies client companies in the distribution of their products online through a unique platform of its kind, starting from the implementation of single-brande-stores created and managed at 360°. It also integrates the activity with dedicated placement on the main marketplaces and social channels in the world, guaranteeing online management of both new collections and inventory. The uniqueness of a "complete supply chain" online service thus ensures 100% sell through.

