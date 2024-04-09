GIGLIO GROUP AND BABASUCCO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOOST

E-COMMERCE SITE

Milan, April 9, 2024 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG), a leading "omnichannel solution" company specializing in the design, development, and management of high-valuee-commerce platforms for the Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, and Food sectors, listed on Euronext-Milan, announces a strategic partnership with Babasucco, an innovative brand in the food industry. Babasucco is a company operating in the healthy living sector, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of functional foods and beverages with the aim of creating comprehensive programs for psychophysical well-being. Giglio Group consolidates its position in the food sector as a reference point for the development of personalized and food and beverage-orientede-commerce sites. Its extensive experience in the sector aligns perfectly with Babasucco's vision, a brand known for its innovation in the food industry and the quality of its products. This collaboration aims to enhance the online shopping experience for Babasucco customers through advanced e-commerce solutions provided by Giglio Group, which will handle store management, customer service, and logistics to optimize the overall purchasing experience.

About Giglio Group Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, currently on the EURONEXT MILAN market, Giglio Group is a leader in Italy in the design, development, and management of high- value omniexperience platforms for the Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food, Healthcare, and Merchandising sectors. Headquartered in Milan with branches in Rome, Genoa, and Shanghai. With its remarkable specific experience, Giglio Group supports client companies in distributing their products online through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of mono-brande-stores realized and managed comprehensively. It also integrates activities with dedicated placement on major marketplaces and social channels worldwide, ensuring online management of both new collections and stock inventory. The uniqueness of a "full chain" online service thus ensures a sell-through rate of 100%.

For further information: External Relations and Investor Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org ; ir@giglio.org(+39) 02 89693240