INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL
The share capital of Giglio Group S.p.A., fully subscribed and paid up, amounts to € 6,653,353, divided into 33,266,763 ordinary shares, with no indication of nominal value, of which 26,361,626 listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by the Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and 6,653,353 not listed.
No shares of categories other than ordinary shares were issued.
The shares are indivisible, nominal and placed into the centralized management system managed by Monte Titoli S.p.A..
As an exception to the general rule whereby each share gives the right to one vote, pursuant to Art. 6 of the By-laws, in compliance with Art.127-quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, each share gives the right to two votes where the conditions set out in the aforementioned statutory provision are met.
At the present day, the ordinary shares with increased voting rights total no. 12,226,459, for a total of no. 24,452,918 voting rights, equal to 53.75% of the total voting rights (equal to 45,493,222).
At the present date the Company does not hold treasury shares.
Milan, 19 May 2024.
Giglio Group S.p.A.
VAT Number: 07396371002
Piazza Diaz, 6 / 20123 - Milan / Tel. +39 02 89094252
Disclaimer
19 May 2024