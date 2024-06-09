OBSERVATIONS OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

ON THE EXPLANATORY NOTES OF GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.1'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE ITEM ON THE AGEND OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2024

* * *

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors of the Company called you on 28 June 2024 for a Shareholders' Meeting aimed at resolving upon, among other things, the following item on the Agenda:

... omissis ...

1.2 Appropriate provisions pursuant to Art. 2446 of the Italian Civil Code. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom.

... omissis ...

The Board of Statutory Auditors hereby states its observations on the Explanatory Report prepared by the Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A., pursuant to Art. 125-ter of the CFA, to Art. 2446 of the Italian Civil Code and to Art. 74 of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended and integrated (the "Issuers Regulation"), in accordance with model no. 5 of Annex 3A (the "Report").

More specifically, this document refers to point 1.2 of the Agenda, having the Board of Statutory Auditors already expressed its opinion on the Financial Statements in its 2023 Report, to which reference is made.

* * *

I. Financial Position and Income Statement

The financial statements mentioned in the Report under assessment highlight the financial position, the income statement and the going concern related to the foreseeable management evolutions.