Giglio Group: UPDATE TO TABLES CONTAIED IN PRESS RELEASE OF 5
JUNE 2024
Milan, 07 June 2024 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) once again attaches to this press release the tables previously attached to the press release issued on 5 June 2024, with some corrections that do not influence the financial results.
ANNEXES:
Statement of Profit or Loss of Giglio Group S.p.A.:
(Euro thousands)
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Change
Revenues from contracts with customers
21,302
19,726
1,576
Operating Costs
(20,692)
-17,905
-2,787
Gross Margin
609
1,821
-1,212
Gross Margin %
2.9%
9.20%
-6.30%
Payroll expenses
(2,703)
-1,615
-1,088
EBITDA
(2,094)
206
-2300
EBITDA%
(9.8)%
1.00%
-10.80%
Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs
(1,025)
-308
-717
EBIT
(3,113)
868
-3,981
Net financial charges
(713)
-760
47
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
(3,826)
108
-3,934
Income taxes
(121)
10
-131
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(3,946)
119
-4,065
EBIT%
(14.6)%
-0.90%
-13.70%
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD%
(18.6)%
-4.70%
-13.90%
Statement of Financial Position of Giglio Group S.p.A.:
(Euro thousands)
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Change
Intangible Assets
14,867
3,368
11,499
Property, Plant and Equipment
539
267
272
Financial Fixed Assets
2,869
12,110
(9,241)
Total Fixed Assets
18,274
15,745
2,529
Inventories
393
605
(212)
Trade receivables
4,477
6,357
(280)
Trade payables
(9,094)
(7,906)
(2,788)
Operating/Commercial Working Capital
(4,224)
(944)
(3,281)
Other current assets and liabilities
(2,452)
(1,716)
(736)
Net Working Capital
(6,676)
(2,660)
(4,016)
Provisions for risks and charges
(584)
(204)
(380)
Deferred tax assets and liabilities
903
1,010
(107)
Other non-current liabilities
-
-
-
Net Invested Capital
11,917
13,891
(1,974)
Total Net Invested Capital
11,917
13,891
(1,974)
Equity
(1,377)
(408)
(970)
Net financial liabilities
(10,539)
(13,483)
2,990
Total Sources
(11,870)
(13,891)
2,020
Net Financial Liabilities of Giglio Group S.p.A.:
(Euro thousands)
- Cash and cash equivalents
- Cash and cash equivalents
- Other current financial assets
Cash & cash equivalents
- (A)+(B)+(C)
- Current financial liabilities
of which with Related Parties
- Current part of the non-current financial liabilities
- Current financial liabilities (E + F)
H
Net
current
financial liabilities (G - D)
- Non-currentfinancial liabilities of which with Related Parties
- Debt instruments
K
Commercial debts and other non-current
payables
- Non-currentfinancial liabilities (I+J+K)
- Total financial liabilities (H)+(L)
Information on Giglio Group:
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Change
966
105
861
-
2
2
-
968
107
861
(1,025)
(4,010)
2,984
(1,880)
1,878
(3,736)
(3,692)
(45)
(4,761)
(7,702)
2,939
(3,793)
(7,595)
3,800
(4,462)
(2,807)
(1,656)
(181)
85
(2,281)
(3,005)
724
(1)
(76)
75
(6,744)
(5,888)
(857)
(10,539)
(13,483)
2,943
Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the Borsa Italiana stock-exchange market ever since 2015 (currently on the EURONEXT MILAN segment), Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addedomni-experience platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food, Healthcare and Merchandising sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in Rome, Genoa and Shanghai Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces and social channels worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.
For further information:
Public and Investor Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org; ir@giglio.org(+39) 02 89693240
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 07:05:02 UTC.