Giglio Group: UPDATE TO TABLES CONTAIED IN PRESS RELEASE OF 5

JUNE 2024

Milan, 07 June 2024 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) once again attaches to this press release the tables previously attached to the press release issued on 5 June 2024, with some corrections that do not influence the financial results.

ANNEXES:

Statement of Profit or Loss of Giglio Group S.p.A.:

(Euro thousands)

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Change

Revenues from contracts with customers

21,302

19,726

1,576

Operating Costs

(20,692)

-17,905

-2,787

Gross Margin

609

1,821

-1,212

Gross Margin %

2.9%

9.20%

-6.30%

Payroll expenses

(2,703)

-1,615

-1,088

EBITDA

(2,094)

206

-2300

EBITDA%

(9.8)%

1.00%

-10.80%

Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs

(1,025)

-308

-717

EBIT

(3,113)

868

-3,981

Net financial charges

(713)

-760

47

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

(3,826)

108

-3,934

Income taxes

(121)

10

-131

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(3,946)

119

-4,065

EBIT%

(14.6)%

-0.90%

-13.70%

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD%

(18.6)%

-4.70%

-13.90%

Statement of Financial Position of Giglio Group S.p.A.:

(Euro thousands)

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Change

Intangible Assets

14,867

3,368

11,499

Property, Plant and Equipment

539

267

272

Financial Fixed Assets

2,869

12,110

(9,241)

Total Fixed Assets

18,274

15,745

2,529

Inventories

393

605

(212)

Trade receivables

4,477

6,357

(280)

Trade payables

(9,094)

(7,906)

(2,788)

Operating/Commercial Working Capital

(4,224)

(944)

(3,281)

Other current assets and liabilities

(2,452)

(1,716)

(736)

Net Working Capital

(6,676)

(2,660)

(4,016)

Provisions for risks and charges

(584)

(204)

(380)

Deferred tax assets and liabilities

903

1,010

(107)

Other non-current liabilities

- 

- 

-

Net Invested Capital

11,917

13,891

(1,974)

Total Net Invested Capital

11,917

13,891

(1,974)

Equity

(1,377)

(408)

(970)

Net financial liabilities

(10,539)

(13,483)

2,990

Total Sources

(11,870)

(13,891)

2,020

Net Financial Liabilities of Giglio Group S.p.A.:

(Euro thousands)

  • Cash and cash equivalents
  • Cash and cash equivalents
  • Other current financial assets

Cash & cash equivalents

  • (A)+(B)+(C)
  • Current financial liabilities

of which with Related Parties

  • Current part of the non-current financial liabilities
  • Current financial liabilities (E + F)

H

Net

current

financial liabilities (G - D)

  • Non-currentfinancial liabilities of which with Related Parties
  • Debt instruments

K

Commercial debts and other non-current

payables

  • Non-currentfinancial liabilities (I+J+K)
  • Total financial liabilities (H)+(L)

Information on Giglio Group:

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Change

966

105

861

-

2

2

-

968

107

861

(1,025)

(4,010)

2,984

(1,880)

1,878

(3,736)

(3,692)

(45)

(4,761)

(7,702)

2,939

(3,793)

(7,595)

3,800

(4,462)

(2,807)

(1,656)

(181)

85

(2,281)

(3,005)

724

(1)

(76)

75

(6,744)

(5,888)

(857)

(10,539)

(13,483)

2,943

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the Borsa Italiana stock-exchange market ever since 2015 (currently on the EURONEXT MILAN segment), Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addedomni-experience platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food, Healthcare and Merchandising sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in Rome, Genoa and Shanghai Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces and social channels worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Public and Investor Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org; ir@giglio.org(+39) 02 89693240

