Giglio Group: UPDATE TO TABLES CONTAIED IN PRESS RELEASE OF 5

JUNE 2024

Milan, 07 June 2024 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) once again attaches to this press release the tables previously attached to the press release issued on 5 June 2024, with some corrections that do not influence the financial results.

ANNEXES:

Statement of Profit or Loss of Giglio Group S.p.A.:

(Euro thousands) 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Change Revenues from contracts with customers 21,302 19,726 1,576 Operating Costs (20,692) -17,905 -2,787 Gross Margin 609 1,821 -1,212 Gross Margin % 2.9% 9.20% -6.30% Payroll expenses (2,703) -1,615 -1,088 EBITDA (2,094) 206 -2300 EBITDA% (9.8)% 1.00% -10.80% Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs (1,025) -308 -717 EBIT (3,113) 868 -3,981 Net financial charges (713) -760 47 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES (3,826) 108 -3,934 Income taxes (121) 10 -131 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (3,946) 119 -4,065 EBIT% (14.6)% -0.90% -13.70% PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD% (18.6)% -4.70% -13.90%

Statement of Financial Position of Giglio Group S.p.A.: