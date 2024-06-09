REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON THE FISCAL YEAR 2023 GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PURSUANT TO ART. 153 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998 AND ART. 2429 PAR. 2 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

INDEX MOST RELEVANT ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL AND ASSET TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES 7 II. BUSINESS CONTINUITY 9 ATYPICAL AND/OR UNUSUAL TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES OR INTRA-GROUP COMPANIES 14 IV. INFORMATION REGARDING INTRA-GROUP AND RELATED-PARTIES TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY AND ITS SUSBSIDIARIES 14 REPORTS OF THE AUDITING COMPANY ISSUED PURSUANT TO ART. 14 AND 16 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREEE NO. 39/2010 AND ART. 10 OF EU REGULATION NO. 537/2014 AND ADDITIONAL REPORT ISSUED PURSUANT TO ART. 11 OF EU REGULATION NO. 537/2014 15 VI. ASSIGNMENTS CONFERRED TO THE AUDITING COMPANY AND TO INDIVIDUALS WITHIN ITS NETWORK 16 VII. CLAIMS PURSUANT TO ART. 2408 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE AND COMPLAINTS BY SHAREHOLDERS OR THIRD PARTIES 17 VIII. OPINIONS AND PRELIMINARY CONSULTATION OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ... 17 IX. FREQUENCY AND NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, OF INTRA-BOARD COMMITTEES AND OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS 18 SUPERVISION ON COMPLIANCE WITH LAW, BY-LAWS AND PRINCIPLES OF SOUND ADMINISTRATION 19 XI. SUPERVISION ON ADEQUACY OF THE COMPANY'S AND THE GROUP'S ORGANISATION STRUCTURE 21 XII. SUPERVISION ON ADEQUACY AND EFFICIENCY OF THE INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ON ADEQUACY AND RELIABILITY OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND ACCOUNTING SYSTEM 21 XIII. SUPERVISION ON ADEQUACY OF INSTRUCTIONS IMPARTED BY THE COMPANY TO ITS SUBSIDIARIES 25 XIV. MONITORING OF PROCESSES ADOPTED TO ENSURE THE CONCRETE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE RULES SET FORTH IN THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE 25 XV. EXAM OF REMUNERATION REPORT AND VERIFICATION OF CONFOMRITY WITH LEGAL AND STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS 27 XVI. MONITORING OF COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS REGARDING THE CREATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE GROUP, THE RESPECTIVE EXPLANATORY NOTES AND THE DIRECTORS' REPORT 27 XVII. INDICATION OF ANY OBSERVATION AND PROPOSAL TO BE SUBMITTED OT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PURSUANT TO ART. 153 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE PURSUANT TO LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998 27 2

Dear Shareholders, this report is drawn up by the Board of Statutory Auditors (hereinafter also "Board"), appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021 and subsequently integrated by the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 September 2021 in compliance with the current legal, regulatory and statutory provisions, which will finish its mandate on 28 June 2024 in which the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the budget for 31 December 2023 will be held. During the fiscal year that ended on 31 December 2023, the Board of Statutory Auditors of Giglio Group S.p.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Giglio Group" or the "Company"), pursuant to Art. 149 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (hereinafter also referred to as the "CFA") and to Art. 2403 of the Italian Civil Code, carried out supervisory activities, taking into account the principles of conduct recommended by the Italian Board of Professional Accountants and Auditors and Consob communications regarding corporate controls and activities of the Board of Statutory Auditors (more specifically, communication 20 February 1997, DAC/RM 97001574 and communication DEM 1025564 of 6 April 2001, as integrated with communication DEM/3021582 of 4 April 2003 and communication DEM/6031329 of 7 April 2006), as well as the provisions included in the last version of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Code (hereinafter also referred to as the "New Code"), in force from 1 January 2021. This report is dated 7 June 2024, having both the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors waived the terms set out in Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code and Art. 154-ter, par. 1 of the CFA. * * * * * * With regard to the activities within its competence, during the fiscal year at hand, the Board of Statutory Auditors declares the following: To have participated in all Shareholders' Meetings and to all the meetings of the Board of Directors, obtaining by directors, at least on a quarterly basis, adequate information on the general performance of the Group and on its foreseeable evolution, as well as on major transactions, both for size and characteristics, undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries; 3

To have acquired the knowledge needed to perform the verification activity of the observance of the law, of the by-laws, of the principles of sound administration and of the adequacy and operation of the Company's organisation structure, through the acquisition of documents and information from the individuals responsible of the relevant functions.

To have participated, through at least one member, to the meetings of the Internal Control, Risk and Related Parties Committee and of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee;

To have monitored the operation and efficacy of the internal control system and the adequacy of the administrative and accounting system, especially focusing on the latter's reliability to represent management performance;

To have exchanged with the individuals responsible of the Auditing Company tasked with the statutory audit, pursuant to the CFA and to the Legislative Decree no. 39/2010, relevant data and information for the performance of the respective tasks, pursuant to Art. 150 of the CFA, also through the exam of the results of the work done and the reception of the reports provided for in Art. 14 of Legislative Decree no. 39/2010 and Art. 11 of EU Regulation no. 537/2014.

To have received on 7 June 2024 the additional report, pursuant to Art. 11 of EU Regulation no. 537/2014 that shows the auditing results that the Board of Statutory Auditors shall submit to the Board of Directors, along with any observation;

To have monitored the efficiency of the internal control system of the Group's subsidiaries and the adequacy of their provisions, also pursuant to Art. 114, par. 2 of the CFA;

To have acknowledged that the Corporate Governance Report (pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the CFA) and the Annual Report of the Internal Control, Risk and Related Parties Committee were prepared by the relevant bodies;

To have acknowledged that the Remuneration Report, pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the CFA and Art. 84-ter of the Issuers Regulation, has been promptly made available within the terms of the law;

To have acknowledged the request for information pursuant to Art. 115 of the CFA sent by

Consob on 15 March 2023 to the Company, with deadline up to 31 March 2023, extended at the request of the Company up to 11 April 2023, as well as the related response sent by the Company on 11 April 2023; To have acknowledged the request for periodic information pursuant to Art. 114, par 5 of the CFA sent by Consob on 5 May 2023 and monitored the dissemination by the Company of the requested data via press release on a monthly basis;

To have acknowledged the request for information pursuant to Art. 114, par. 5 of the CFA sent by Consob on 18 May 2023 with a request for information to the Board and the Company as well as additions in view of the Shareholders' Meeting of 24 May 2023, with a deadline for publication until 21 May 2023, as well as the related response sent by the Company on the same date;

To have acknowledged the request for information pursuant to Art. 115 of the CFA sent by Consob on 17 July 2023 to the Company, with deadline up to 26 July 2024, extended at the request of the Company up to 31 July 2023, as well as the related response sent by the Company on the same day;

To have acknowledged the inspection initiated by Consob as per note Prot.0108091/23 of 11 December 2023 notified on 13 December 2023;

To have acknowledged the meetings that took place following a call by Consob and to have participated in those in which it was called;

To have monitored the progress of information flows between the Company and Consob and to have maintained active communication with the same;

To have monitored the specific implementation modalities of the Corporate Governance Rules adopted by the Company in accordance with the Corporate Governance code;

To have ascertained the compliance of the internal procedure regarding the Transactions with Related Parties with the principles set forth in the Regulation for Transactions with Related Parties approved by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 as amended (hereinafter also referred to as the "TRP Consob Regulation"), as well as its observance, pursuant to Art. 4, par. 6 of the same TRP Consob Regulation; 5

To have monitored the execution of the formalities concerning the European regulation on Market Abuse (hereinafter also referred to as "MAR") and the processing of inside information and the procedures adopted by the Company in their regard;

To have ascertained the process of corporate information, verifying the Directors' compliance with procedural rules regarding the creation, approval and publication of the Financial Statements;

To have ascertained the adequacy, in terms of the method, of the impairment process, approved on 20 February 2023 by the Board of Directors;

To have verified that the Directors' Report on Operations complied with current regulations and was consistent with the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors and with the facts represented in the Financial Statements;

To have acknowledged the consolidated half-yearly report as of 30 June 2023 1 , without revealing any observation to be reported, as well as to have ascertained its compliance with the publication modalities set forth by the legislation;

To have carried out, in the role of component of the Internal Control and Financial Audit Committee, pursuant to Art. 19, par. 1 of Legislative Decree no. 39/10, as amended by Legislative Decree no. 135/16, specific information, monitoring, control and verification functions provided for therein, thus fulfilling the duties and tasks pointed out in the aforementioned regulation; The report was published on 12 September, provided that the Auditing Company made use of the deadline set forth in Art. 154-ter, par. 2 of the Legislative Decree no. 59/98 (until 30 September) for the Auditing Report.

To have carried out, in the role of component of the Internal Control and Financial Audit Committee, pursuant to Art. 19, par. 1 of Legislative Decree no. 39/10, as amended by Legislative Decree no. 135/16, specific information, monitoring, control and verification functions provided for therein, thus fulfilling the duties and tasks pointed out in the aforementioned regulation; The report was published on 12 September, provided that the Auditing Company made use of the deadline set forth in Art. 154-ter, par. 2 of the Legislative Decree no. 59/98 (until 30 September) for the Auditing Report. 6

To have acknowledged, regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict with reference to Consob Notice no. 3/22 of 19 May 2022, as already did for the last financial year, that the Company has monitored the current or potential impacts of the conflict on the company business, on the economic, equity and financial situation and on the prospects of the issuer and verified the information regarding business plans and forecasts or estimates of results previously disclosed to the market. These supervisory activities, carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors according to the aforementioned modalities, uncovered no facts such as to implicate the non-compliance of the law and of the by-laws or to request the execution of notifications to Supervisory Authorities, nor their mention in this Report, with the exception of what is mentioned in the following paragraph X. * * * The following provides the instructions requested by Consob communication no. DEM/1025564 of 6 April 2001 as amended. * * * MOST RELEVANT ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL AND ASSET TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES The most relevant economic, financial and asset transactions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries were detailed analytically in the Directors' Report and in the financial statements, Annual Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023, to which reference is made. Among other things, the Board of Statutory Auditors deems it appropriate to mention the following: February, on 3 February 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to proceed with the capital increase of the fully-owned subsidiary Salotto di Brera Duty Free S.r.l. up to the amount of € 1,000,000.00 through the waiver of financial credits; February, on 20 February 2023, the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to approve a possible listing of the shares of the subsidiary Salotto di Brera Duty Free S.r.l. on Euronext Growth Milan , giving a mandate to the Chairman of the Board of 7

Directors, Alessandro Giglio, to the signing of the documents necessary for the preparation of the required activities. This operation, however, was not followed up due to various entrepreneurial choices; March, on 30 March 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to approve the new 2023- 2027 Industrial Plan, prepared with the support of a leading consultancy firm; May, on 3 May 2023, the auditing company BDO Italia S.p.A. released its own report on the audit of the draft Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022, which contains the following declaration of impossibility to express an opinion; May, on 5 May 2023 the company received from Consob a Disclosure Request pursuant to Art. 114, par. 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 ("CFA") to be published on a monthly basis with reference to the previous month in compliance with what is indicated in the same request; May, on 14 May 2023, the Company requested (and subsequently obtained) from Borsa Italiana, pursuant to Art. 2.5.7 of the Organized Market Regulations, the transition from Euronext Star Milan to Euronext Milan; October, on 2 October 2023 the Board of Directors resolved to approve the merger by incorporation of E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l. in Giglio Group S.p.A., operation carried out on 17 October 2023; October, on 22 October 2023 the Board of Directors resolved to approve the transfer of the entire share capital of the subsidiary Ibox SA to Futurescape Sagl; November, on 17 November 2023 the Company's Shareholders' Meeting approved a capital increase of up to € 5,000,000, subsequently fully executed by 31 December 2023, also following the development of the new strategic plan prepared by a primary consultancy firm in order to proceed with the optimization of the Group's structure through its profound reorganization; December, on 1 December 2023 the company resolved to renounce its option right in relation to the share capital increase operation of Salotto di Brera Duty Free S.r.l., up to a total of €3 million, through the contribution in kind of the Nira brand Rubens by the company that owns the brand - Meridiana Holding S.p.A.; December, on 27 December 2023 in execution of the resolutions adopted by the 8

boards of directors of the transferor (Meridiana) and the transferee(Giglio Group), the share transfer operation was resolved for the purposes of applying the correct ratio of exchange in relation to the aforementioned capital increase operation of the already controlled Salotto di Brera Duty Free S.r.l. described above. For a detailed examination of subsequent events, please refer to the paragraph on the management report drawn up by the Directors. BUSINESS CONTINUITY As highlighted in the previous paragraph, we would like to point out that during the 2023 financial year the company faced events that could impact its ability to operate. The actions envisaged by the 2023-2027 plan during the year, in particular those of a commercial nature, did not achieve the envisaged effects, also due to the financial difficulties exacerbated by the inclusion in the Black List and by causes external to the company. In this context, in the last four months the structure of the Group was reorganised, through the centralization of the business in Giglio Group S.p.A., the disposal of shareholdings, as well as the completion of a capital increase greater than originally envisaged in the plan. The Board of Statutory Auditors, for the purposes of timely reporting to the Board of Directors in compliance with the provisions of Art. 25-octies of the Code of Business Crisis and Insolvency, monitored the emergence of any signs of business crisis and monitored the conditions for business continuity, also with reference to the Industrial Plan approved on 30 March 2023 and subsequent events.2 With regard to the financial statements, the Board of Statutory Auditors takes note of the considerations expressed by the Directors, on the basis of which, despite the presence of significant uncertainties which give rise to significant doubts about the Company's ability to continue to operate as a going concern, they believe the conditions exist for drawing up the financial statements in question on the assumption of business continuity. In particular, the Board of Directors bases its belief on the basis of what is illustrated in the paragraph "Business continuity - Significant uncertainties regarding business continuity" which we report verbatim: For a breakdown of the process, please see par. X. 9