GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.: SALE OF SHARES IN SALOTTO DI BRERA DUTY FREE S.R.L. BETWEEN MERIDIANA HOLDING S.P.A. AND GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. FOLLOWING THE EXECUTION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED ON 1 DECEMBER 2023

Milan, 28 December 2023 -Following the press release issued on 1 December 2023, announcing

that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Salotto di Brera Duty Free S.r.l. ("Salotto Brera"), a 100% subsidiary of Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company")" ) - a company listed on Euronext Milan, Ticker GG - has resolved to increase its share capital for a total of € 2,000,000.00 (the "Capital Increase") by means of an offer for subscription to Meridiana Holding S.p.A. ("Meridiana") - the majority shareholder of Giglio Group - and acknowledged the waiver by Giglio Group to exercise the right of pre-emption and therefore to subscribe to the Capital Increase, Notice is hereby given that today the sale of shares in Salotto Brera between Meridiana and Giglio Group, described below (the "Transaction"), previously approved by the Board of Directors of Giglio Group, was concluded.

As part of the constant monitoring of corporate transactions, it emerged, in fact, that in the deed of Capital Increase of Salotto Brera, by contribution in kind, repertoire no. 16155, collection no. 12571, the exchange ratio was not correctly calculated.

In fact, the nominal share capital of Salotto Brera before the Capital Increase, equal to 1,000,000 euros, valued in the financial statements of the parent company 100% Giglio Group for 1,900,000 euros, on the basis of the valuation (impairment test) carried out in compliance with IFRS, was lower than the real value of the actual assets of the same company. A correct determination of the exchange ratio would have made it possible to determine the increase in the necessary capital, safeguarding this effective value and consequently determining the issue share premium for an amount of Euro 959,183.67.

Meridiana, the controlling shareholder of Giglio Group with a 57% stake, in the exclusive interest of Giglio Group, has therefore made itself available to sell and transfer, in order to rebalance the shareholding, a part of its shareholding in the company Salotto Brera, equal to 15.67% of the share capital of the aforementioned company, to Giglio Group and Giglio Group has undertaken to accept and acquire the aforementioned share of nominal Euro 470. 000,00 for the total amount of € 1,00.

As a result of the Transaction, the share capital of Salotto Brera is owned by (i) Meridiana for a percentage equal to 51% of the share capital of Salotto Brera; (ii) Giglio Group, for a percentage equal to the remaining 49% of the share capital of Salotto Brera.

The reduction of the share capital of Salotto Brera to Euro 2,040,816.33 will subsequently be assessed, maintaining the 49%-51% ratio and recording a capital reserve equal to the share premium.

