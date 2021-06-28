Giglio S p A : 28/06/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP starts a share capital increase reserved to institutional investors and qualified shareholders through a private-placement procedure, to be carried out eventually through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure

GIGLIO GROUP STARTS A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH A PRIVATE-PLACEMENT PROCEDURE, TO BE CARRIED OUT EVENTUALLY THROUGH THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE (ABB)

Milan, 28 June 2021 - Today, the Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG)("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock-Exchange Market (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.), resolved, today, to partially execute the powers granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Art. 2443 of the Italian Civil Code on 12 November 2020, and to increase the share capital of the company against payment, without option rights and in separate issues, pursuant to Art. 2441, par. 4 of the Italian Civil Code, as amended by Art. 44, par. 3 of the Law Decree 76/2020, converted with Law 120/2020, within the limits of 20% of the existing share capital (the ""Transaction" or the "Capital Increase").

The Company vested Integrae Sim S.p.A. with the task of assisting it in the placement by

acting as its "Global Coordinator".

The placement shall begin today, upon the closure of the markets, and may end in any moment. The results, including the final number o shares and the final subscription price, shall be communicated to the market as they become available. The subscription price of the newly-issued shares shall be determined, upon private placement, within the price range resolved upon by the Board of Directors and shall be calculated with the "stock- market prices" criterion, setting € 0.2 at share capital and the rest at share premium. The auditing company EY S.p.A. issued a favourable opinion on the calculation criterion of the issue price as per Art. 2441, par. 4, second letter of the Italian Civil Code.

The Capital Increase is aimed at strengthening the Company's assets and financial position, which are necessary for its sustainable growth and development in the medium/long-term; for more information on the objectives of the Capital Increase, see the press releases published on 29 April 2021 and 21 June 2021.

The aim of the Transaction is the placement of a maximum of no. 1,221,547 ordinary, newly issued shares without nominal value, equal to 6.67% of the pre-existing share capital.

The newly issued shares will be offered for subscription within the context of a private placement to be executed through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "ABB") to