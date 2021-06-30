Log in
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Giglio S p A : 30/06/2021 - Deposit of documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021 and appointment of Elena Gallo as new Investor Relations Manager

06/30/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Deposit of documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021 and

appointment of Elena Gallo as new Investor Relations Manager

Milan, 30 June 2021 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticket GG), a company listed on the MTA-STAR segment managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that today the Board of Directors appointed Elena Gallo as Investor Relator of the Company.

Moreover, today the following documents are made available on the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.itand on the website of the Company at www.giglio.org, :

  1. Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meting of 21 June 2021;
  2. Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meting of 21 June 2021.

These documents are available on the Company's website in the "Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2020" section

  1. Related-PartiesTransactions' Procedure, as amended and approved today.

The document is available on the Company's website in the "Corporate Governance/Governance System and Rules" section.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

InvestorRelator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org( + 3 9 ) 0 2 8 7 2 1 3 3 4 1

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:31:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
