Giglio S p A : 31/05/2021 - Deposit of documents for the Shareholders' Meeting called for 21 May 2021

Giglio Group: Deposit of documents for the Shareholders' Meeting called for 21 May 2021

Milan, 31 May 2021 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) announces that today the following documents have been deposited in the registered office of the Company and have been made available to the public via the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.it, as well as on the Company's website at www.giglio.org- "Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Shareholders' Meeting 21 June 2021:

Annual Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the remunerations paid at 31 December 2020 pursuant to Art. 123- ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (CFA) and 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation;

123- of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (CFA) and 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation; Explanatory Directors' Report drafted pursuant to Art. 125-ter of the CFA, to Art. 2446 of the Italian Civil Code and to Art. 74 of Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971 on 14 May 1999 (as amended and integrated) and related Observations of the Board of Statutory Auditors in the Explanatory Directors' Report;

125-ter of the CFA, to Art. 2446 of the Italian Civil Code and to Art. 74 of Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971 on 14 May 1999 (as amended and integrated) and related Observations of the Board of Statutory Auditors in the Explanatory Directors' Report; Slate for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Slate for the appointment of the Board of Directors, presented by the majority shareholder Meridiana Holding S.r.l., who holds 56.59% of the Share Capital of Giglio Group S.p.A..

Candidates for the Board of Directors

Alessandro Giglio Anna Maria Lezzi Marco Riccardo Belloni Francesco Gesualdi Sara Armella

Candidate for the Board of Statutory Auditors

Giorgio Mosci (Statutory Auditor) Marco Andrea Centore (Statutory Auditor) Ada Alessandra Garzino Demo (Statutory Auditor) Gianluca Fantini (Alternate Auditor) Francesca Onoscuri (Alternate Auditor)

It is also noted that, with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, called for 21 June 2021, the majority shareholder Meridiana Holding S.r.l., together with the slated for the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Board of Directors, formulated its own proposals with regard to the items on the Agenda no. 3.1, 3.2, 3.4, 3.5 and 4.2 of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (number of members of the Board of Directors, duration of term, appointment of Chairman and his/her remuneration and remuneration of members of Board of Statutory Auditors).

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products