Giglio S p A : Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidiaries as required by legislation

Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidiaries as required by legislation
CONTENTS
Preamble
IBOX SA
Giglio (Shanghai) Tecnology Limited Company
Giglio TV HK Limited
Giglio USA LLC
Media 360 HK Limited
PREAMBLE
In accordance with the legislation, Giglio Group S.p.A., through this document, makes available to the public the statements of accounts of its subsidiaries established and governed by laws of non- EU countries and identified as relevant.
More specifically, a summary of the balance sheet and of the income statement of these companies as drafted for the purpose of creating the consolidated financial statement of Giglio Group at 31 December 2020 is shown below.
IBOX SA
Registered Office: Galleria 1 Via Cantonale, 6928 Manno, Svizzera
Share capital: CHF 1,882,000
Percentage shareholding held by the Group: 100%
|
Balance Sheet
|
31.12.2020
|
(Euro thousands)
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
Property, plant & equipment
|
-
|
Right-of-use assets
|
-
|
Intangible assets
|
1.483
|
Investments
|
-
|
Receivables
|
1.193
|
Deferred tax assets
|
5
|
Total non-current assets
|
2.681
|
Current assets
|
|
Trade receivables
|
2.231
|
Tax receivables
|
7
|
Other assets
|
1.560
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1.821
|
Total current assets
|
5.619
|
Total Assets
|
8.300
|
Net Equity
|
|
Issued capital
|
1.700
|
Reserves
|
(2.330)
|
Net profit
|
(1.375)
|
Total Equity
|
(2.005)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
Provisions for risks and charges
|
145
|
Financial liabilities
|
2.182
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2.327
|
Current liabilities
|
|
Trade payables
|
5.306
|
IFRS16 lease liabilities
|
-
|
Tax payables
|
2.383
|
Other liabilities
|
289
|
Total current liabilities
|
7.978
|
Total Equity and liabilities
|
8.300
|
Income Statement (Euro thousands)
|
31.12.2020
|
|
|
Total revenues from contracts with customers
|
6.955
|
Other revenues
|
-
|
Capitalised costs
|
-
|
Change in inventories
|
-
|
Purchase of raw materials, ancillary, consumables and goods
|
(3)
|
Service costs
|
(6.315)
|
Rent, lease and similar costs
|
62
|
Operating costs
|
(6.256)
|
Payroll expenses
|
(735)
|
Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs
|
(907)
|
Other operating costs
|
(184)
|
Operating profit
|
(1.127)
|
Financial income
|
-
|
Financial charges
|
(139)
|
Profit before taxes
|
(1.266)
|
Income taxes
|
(109)
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
(1.375)
