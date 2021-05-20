Giglio S p A : Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidiaries as required by legislation

PREAMBLE

In accordance with the legislation, Giglio Group S.p.A., through this document, makes available to the public the statements of accounts of its subsidiaries established and governed by laws of non- EU countries and identified as relevant.

More specifically, a summary of the balance sheet and of the income statement of these companies as drafted for the purpose of creating the consolidated financial statement of Giglio Group at 31 December 2020 is shown below.

3