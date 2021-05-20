Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giglio S p A : Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidiaries as required by legislation

05/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidiaries as required by legislation

CONTENTS

  1. Preamble
  2. IBOX SA
  3. Giglio (Shanghai) Tecnology Limited Company
  4. Giglio TV HK Limited
  5. Giglio USA LLC
  6. Media 360 HK Limited

2

PREAMBLE

In accordance with the legislation, Giglio Group S.p.A., through this document, makes available to the public the statements of accounts of its subsidiaries established and governed by laws of non- EU countries and identified as relevant.

More specifically, a summary of the balance sheet and of the income statement of these companies as drafted for the purpose of creating the consolidated financial statement of Giglio Group at 31 December 2020 is shown below.

3

IBOX SA

Registered Office: Galleria 1 Via Cantonale, 6928 Manno, Svizzera

Share capital: CHF 1,882,000

Percentage shareholding held by the Group: 100%

Balance Sheet

31.12.2020

(Euro thousands)

Non-current assets

Property, plant & equipment

-

Right-of-use assets

-

Intangible assets

1.483

Investments

-

Receivables

1.193

Deferred tax assets

5

Total non-current assets

2.681

Current assets

Trade receivables

2.231

Tax receivables

7

Other assets

1.560

Cash and cash equivalents

1.821

Total current assets

5.619

Total Assets

8.300

Net Equity

Issued capital

1.700

Reserves

(2.330)

Net profit

(1.375)

Total Equity

(2.005)

Non-current liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges

145

Financial liabilities

2.182

Total non-current liabilities

2.327

Current liabilities

Trade payables

5.306

IFRS16 lease liabilities

-

Tax payables

2.383

Other liabilities

289

Total current liabilities

7.978

Total Equity and liabilities

8.300

4

Income Statement (Euro thousands)

31.12.2020

Total revenues from contracts with customers

6.955

Other revenues

-

Capitalised costs

-

Change in inventories

-

Purchase of raw materials, ancillary, consumables and goods

(3)

Service costs

(6.315)

Rent, lease and similar costs

62

Operating costs

(6.256)

Payroll expenses

(735)

Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs

(907)

Other operating costs

(184)

Operating profit

(1.127)

Financial income

-

Financial charges

(139)

Profit before taxes

(1.266)

Income taxes

(109)

Profit (loss) for the period

(1.375)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
03:01pGIGLIO S P A  : Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidi..
PU
05/18GIGLIO S P A  : 18/05/2021 - Ricerca Midcap
PU
05/12GIGLIO S P A  : Annual and Consolidated Financial statements 31.12.2020
PU
05/12GIGLIO S P A  : 12/05/2021 - Excerpt Notice of call Shareholders meeting 21.6.20..
PU
05/11GIGLIO S P A  : 11/05/2021 - the board of directors approves the results as at 3..
PU
05/1010/05/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP : amendment to the Annual Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
04/2929/4/21 - GIGLIO GROUP : Amendment to the annual calendar of 2021 corporate even..
PU
04/12GIGLIO S P A  : 12/4/21 - giglio group signs and agreement with wella italia for..
PU
03/29GIGLIO S P A  : 29/3/21 - amendment to the annual calendar of 2021 corporate eve..
PU
03/15GIGLIO S P A  : 16/3/2021 - amendment to the annual calendar of 2021 corporate e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44,9 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,70 €
Last Close Price 2,07 €
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Riccardo Belloni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-12.66%52
DISCOVERY, INC.10.04%21 445
FOX CORPORATION28.26%21 385
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.27%6 313
TEGNA INC.35.91%4 186
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED22.84%3 632