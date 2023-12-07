(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Netweek rises 3.2% after giving up 36% in the last month. Over the past six months and the past year, the stock has posted triple-digit gains.

Caleffi advances 3.0% after thirty days up 9.0%. In the last six months, the stock has given up 6.9% and in the last year it has lost 5.1%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Giglio Group is 4.7% in the red after losing 12% in the last month and 42% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 58%.

Mondo TV gives up 4.2% after falling 21% in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 49%.

