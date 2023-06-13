GIKEN : Launches Operational Verification of Automatic Wireless Charging System at EV ECO ParkTM, Kochi Head Office

GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") and DAIHEN Corporation (Head Office: Osaka-shi, Osaka; President and CEO: Shoichiro Minomo; hereafter "DAIHEN") have launched a joint operational verification of an automatic wireless charging system. The verification is being conducted at the EV ECO ParkTM automated parking system for ultra-compact electric vehicles (EVs) at GIKEN Head Office. Through to the end of October, Japan's first* operational verification using a mechanical parking system will identify issues associated with practical application and make improvements.
The DAIHEN-developed wireless (non-contact) charging system will be employed for the verification, with power receiving units installed in ultra-compact EVs and power transmitting units installed in the EV ECO ParkTM. Unlike conventional contact-type charging systems where cables must be connected manually, this system starts charging automatically as soon as the vehicle is parked, which dramatically improves convenience. GIKEN employees will use the system when commuting and at other times, and will confirm system interlocking and conduct comparative tests against conventional contact-type charging systems.
■ Verification System and Vehicles
GIKEN EV ECO ParkTM* automated parking facility for ultra-compact EVs
Technologies developed through this operational verification can also be applied to full-sized and mini EVs, so it may lead to a future development of EV ECO ParkTM for those EVs that support automatic wireless charging. As a step towards implementation in society, the verification will drive increased use of EVs and contribute to carbon neutral and functional urban development.
DAIHEN D-Broad EV* wireless charging system for EVs
➤The EV ECO ParkTM is a large-capacity compact cylindrical shape with a diameter of 9.5 m, height of 15 m, and footprint of approximately 80 m2. It accommodates 40 vehicles (5 levels × 8 vehicles per level). The footprint is only about one-fifth of that required for a typical flat carpark.
➤Storage and retrieval are fast, with an average storage of just 18.9 seconds (fastest time of 15.5 seconds) and average retrieval of 19.7 seconds (fastest time of 17.2 seconds). Speedy storage /retrieval reduces likelihood of vehicles waiting in line, so there is no need to construct a large waiting space in front of the carpark.
➤When storing a vehicle, the mechanical system automatically transports the vehicle to the required position. Although one issue associated with wireless charging systems is reduced efficiency of charging when the power receiving unit of the parked vehicle is further away from the power transmitting unit of the charging system, EV ECO ParkTM systems maximise charging efficiency because the vehicles can be stored at the most appropriate positions for charging.
(Image supplied by DAIHEN)
ToyotaC+pod* ultra-compact EV
➤When the vehicle is stopped in the required position, the system detects the vehicle and automatically starts rapid charging. (A normal charging level is being used in this verification. DAIHEN plans to develop a system for a rapid charging level at a later date.)
➤A magnetic resonance system is employed to achieve the industry's highest power transfer efficiency (system efficiency: 90% or higher).
■ DAIHEN Company Profile
Trade Name： DAIHEN Corporation
Date established： December 1, 1919
Location： 2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, 532-8512, Japan
TEL： +81-6-6301-1212
Representative ： Shoichiro Minomo
Capital： ¥10,596 million
Net Sales： ¥160,618 million (fiscal 2022, consolidated)
Employees： 3,783 (as of Mar. 2022, consolidated)
Website：https://www.daihen.co.jp/en/
■ Profile of GIKEN Group
GIKEN developed SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles without noise or vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes its press-in technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative press-in technology provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has spread to over 40 nations and regions.
