GIKEN : Launches Operational Verification of Automatic Wireless Charging System at EV ECO ParkTM, Kochi Head Office

GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") and DAIHEN Corporation (Head Office: Osaka-shi, Osaka; President and CEO: Shoichiro Minomo; hereafter "DAIHEN") have launched a joint operational verification of an automatic wireless charging system. The verification is being conducted at the EV ECO Park TM automated parking system for ultra-compact electric vehicles (EVs) at GIKEN Head Office. Through to the end of October, Japan's first * operational verification using a mechanical parking system will identify issues associated with practical application and make improvements.

The DAIHEN-developed wireless (non-contact) charging system will be employed for the verification, with power receiving units installed in ultra-compact EVs and power transmitting units installed in the EV ECO Park TM . Unlike conventional contact-type charging systems where cables must be connected manually, this system starts charging automatically as soon as the vehicle is parked, which dramatically improves convenience. GIKEN employees will use the system when commuting and at other times, and will confirm system interlocking and conduct comparative tests against conventional contact-type charging systems.

Technologies developed through this operational verification can also be applied to full-sized and mini EVs, so it may lead to a future development of EV ECO Park TM for those EVs that support automatic wireless charging. As a step towards implementation in society, the verification will drive increased use of EVs and contribute to carbon neutral and functional urban development.

➤The EV ECO ParkTM is a large-capacity compact cylindrical shape with a diameter of 9.5 m, height of 15 m, and footprint of approximately 80 m2. It accommodates 40 vehicles (5 levels × 8 vehicles per level). The footprint is only about one-fifth of that required for a typical flat carpark.

➤Storage and retrieval are fast, with an average storage of just 18.9 seconds (fastest time of 15.5 seconds) and average retrieval of 19.7 seconds (fastest time of 17.2 seconds). Speedy storage /retrieval reduces likelihood of vehicles waiting in line, so there is no need to construct a large waiting space in front of the carpark.

➤When storing a vehicle, the mechanical system automatically transports the vehicle to the required position. Although one issue associated with wireless charging systems is reduced efficiency of charging when the power receiving unit of the parked vehicle is further away from the power transmitting unit of the charging system, EV ECO ParkTM systems maximise charging efficiency because the vehicles can be stored at the most appropriate positions for charging.