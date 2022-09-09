Log in
    6289   JP3264200001

GIKEN LTD.

(6289)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
3220.00 JPY   +0.16%
03:10aGIKEN : switches all offices and factories in Japan to electricity derived from 100% renewable energies
08/18Asante Offers Automatic Fire Extinguisher to Customers
07/14GIKEN : Building a “Resilient Society” transcending industry boundaries Participation in the Disaster Prevention Consortium (CORE)
GIKEN : switches all offices and factories in Japan to electricity derived from 100% renewable energies

09/09/2022 | 03:10am EDT
GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") has effectively switched power consumption at all of its offices and factories (seven locations in Japan) to electricity derived from 100% renewable energies, since May 1. This change is expected to save about 592 tons of CO2 emissions per year (based on usage in FY2020).

Founded as a company devoted to controlling construction pollution, GIKEN has always worked to provide solutions to environmental issues and contribute to a sustainable society. As decarbonization efforts accelerate globally, the company will launch internal projects to drive further initiatives for carbon neutrality and the SDGs, while developing plans to reduce CO2 emissions associated with activities of the group. This current switch to renewables is another concrete step toward reducing pollution.

Going forward, the GIKEN Group will continue working together to actively respond to climate change.

■Striving for effectively zero CO2 emissions

GIKEN offices and factories have achieved CO2-free emissions by switching to use of electricity carrying a non-fossil fuel energy certificate, which effectively proves that the electricity is not derived from fossil fuels.

■CO2-free facilities

Kochi Head Office (Kochi-shi, Kochi)
Kochi Factory (Kochi-shi, Kochi)
Kochi Factory 2 (Kochi-shi, Kochi)
Kochi Factory 3 (Konan-shi, Kochi)
Kanto Factory (Urayasu-shi, Chiba)
Tokyo Factory (Adachi-ku, Tokyo)
Kansai Factory (Tamba-shi, Hyogo)

Kochi Head Office (Kochi-shi, Kochi)

■Profile of GIKEN Group
GIKEN developed the SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles with no noise and vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes the Press-in Technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative technology of press-in provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has grown to more than 40 nations and regions.

Contact Information:
GIKEN LTD.
Management Strategy Department
TEL: +81-3-3528-1633 (weekdays: 8:30 to 17:30)Tokyo Head Office: 16F Ariake Central Tower, 3-7-18 Ariake, Koto-ku, 135-0063, Japan

Disclaimer

Giken Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 843 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 3 184 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2022 10 644 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 88 418 M 614 M 614 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 68,6%
