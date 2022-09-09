GIKEN : switches all offices and factories in Japan to electricity derived from 100% renewable energies

GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") has effectively switched power consumption at all of its offices and factories (seven locations in Japan) to electricity derived from 100% renewable energies, since May 1. This change is expected to save about 592 tons of CO 2 emissions per year (based on usage in FY2020).

Founded as a company devoted to controlling construction pollution, GIKEN has always worked to provide solutions to environmental issues and contribute to a sustainable society. As decarbonization efforts accelerate globally, the company will launch internal projects to drive further initiatives for carbon neutrality and the SDGs, while developing plans to reduce CO 2 emissions associated with activities of the group. This current switch to renewables is another concrete step toward reducing pollution.

Going forward, the GIKEN Group will continue working together to actively respond to climate change.

GIKEN offices and factories have achieved CO 2 -free emissions by switching to use of electricity carrying a non-fossil fuel energy certificate, which effectively proves that the electricity is not derived from fossil fuels.

Kochi Head Office (Kochi-shi, Kochi)

Kochi Factory (Kochi-shi, Kochi)

Kochi Factory 2 (Kochi-shi, Kochi)

Kochi Factory 3 (Konan-shi, Kochi)

Kanto Factory (Urayasu-shi, Chiba)

Tokyo Factory (Adachi-ku, Tokyo)

Kansai Factory (Tamba-shi, Hyogo)

■Profile of GIKEN Group

GIKEN developed the SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles with no noise and vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes the Press-in Technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative technology of press-in provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has grown to more than 40 nations and regions.

Contact Information:

GIKEN LTD.

Management Strategy Department

TEL: +81-3-3528-1633 (weekdays: 8:30 to 17:30)Tokyo Head Office: 16F Ariake Central Tower, 3-7-18 Ariake, Koto-ku, 135-0063, Japan