GIKEN LTD. (6289) Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024

1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Financial Results

Explanation of Operating Results

The Giken Group has been carrying out specific initiatives on numerical targets and strategies based on the Long-Term Roadmap GIKEN GOALS 2031, which represent our long-term business vision, under coordinated efforts all across the company to achieve these goals.

In terms of the domestic business environment during the nine months under review, construction investment remained strong in both the public and private sectors in Japan, resulting in steady capital investment by firms. However, as construction material prices stayed at elevated levels, construction sizes of public works remained at shrunken levels, affecting sales of large-scale specialized machinery and spare parts which applied for building permanent structures and have higher gross margins. In terms of manufacturing, we revised pricing as prices of materials and parts have remained elevated. The situation calls for continued close monitoring going forward.

In domestic activities to disseminate our method, we worked to promote the Implant Method*1 mainly for the strengthening of national resilience, including recovery and reconstruction from natural disasters, and prevention and mitigation of future disasters. As a result, the number of projects in which the press-in method was adopted increased steadily. These included seawall construction work as a countermeasure against potential Nankai megathrust earthquakes and earthquake-proofing work on aging revetments, as well as expressway widening and construction work aimed at mitigating traffic congestion and revitalizing road traffic.

As a part of our activities for the reconstruction work following the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, we opened a temporary office in Kanazawa city, Ishikawa prefecture. In consequence, in April Group company Giken Seko Co., Ltd. completed a sheet piling work for building earth-retaining walls supporting the Noto Satoyama Kaido. It was a road-widening project to enable two-way traffic on the expressway and "Silent Piler F112" was used for the project together with "GRB System". Because there are enormous numbers of infrastructure damage in this area, we have been receiving increasing inquiries. We aim to contribute to the earliest possible recovery of the region by continuing to propose our solutions through the temporary office.

In domestic sales of machinery, we have solid sales result of Silent Piler F112, which equips "Flywheel Pile Auger" as a standard specification. It has better drilling capability and better work efficiency than previous model of Pile Auger. Since May 2021 when Flywheel Pile Auger was launched and May 2023 when "Silent Piler F112" was launched, the applicable range of ground conditions for hard ground press-in method has kept expanding and it has been recognized as a groundbreaking machinery among our users.

In overseas business, which we aim to expand to represent 70% of overall net sales, we aim to establish a new business model that accelerates market expansion, with a focus on Europe and Asia where a market is beginning to take shape, for the goal of achieving stable growth of the press-in construction market. For other regions, aiming to expand the press-in construction market, we are conducting market research, etc. to rethink our strategies from the market creation phase and working on initiatives aimed at business expansion.

In Europe, "G-Kracht B.V.", a joint venture formed by Giken Europe B.V. and Dutch local firms, signed a framework agreement with the city of Amsterdam, the project owner, for the commercialization phase of the project to develop new technologies for quay wall renovation for the World Heritage-listed Canal Ring Area of Amsterdam. After this phase is completed, our construction method is expected to be adopted as one of the standard methods for the project, which will repair the length of 200 kilometers, and made generally available to local specialized contractors, etc. The Group aims to step up efforts to expand our market by introducing the GYRO PILER, which is expected to find greater use in construction method standardization, capturing rental-use demand, and taking advantage of our project track record in proposing construction method technologies.

In Asia, in Taiwan, where our market is growing driven by increased awareness about pollution from construction work, we delivered general machinery products to an existing user, and in April, gave a demonstration of the Hard Ground Press-in Method using a flywheel-type pile auger in collaboration with AKTIO Corporation, the largest construction machinery rental company with whom we are in a rental business partnership. As northern Taiwan has hard ground, we think we can expand our market there further by accelerating promoting activities of this methodology. The Group aims to continue working with the AKTIO group on market-creation activities in

