Compatible with eight different models. The product will launch in the EU market, a leader in global climate action.

GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Atsushi Ohira) has developed the MU200, an externally powered electric Power Unit capable of reducing CO 2 emissions down to zero during construction. The product functions as a power source for hydraulic pile press-in and extraction machines manufactured and sold by the company, and can be used with eight different flagship models.*1 While maintaining the same press-in machine main body, CO 2 emissions during construction with conventional machine can be reduced to zero by changing the Power Unit.

Power Units up until now have utilised diesel engines, making CO 2 emissions unavoidable. In order to contribute to carbon neutrality, the company developed an electric Power Unit for the "GYRO PILER™ GRV0611e" electric rotary cutting press-in machine in 2021. Utilised in the Netherlands' World Heritage-listed Canals project*2, the machine has received high evaluations from the project owner. However, the Power Unit was only compatible with the GRV0611e, and soon demand rose for the development of an electric Power Unit for conventional models. By introducing this product, construction sites with conventional machines can now achieve zero emissions, both in Japan and abroad. It will first be introduced to the EU market, the forefront of decarbonisation, and rental operation will begin in 2024. In addition to electrification of its Power Units, the company aims to implement autonomous operation and remote control on all its product models by 2027 and plans to gradually launch them on the market, starting with this product.

*1 MU200 compatible models (as of October 2023)

SILENT PILERTM F111, F112, F201, F201A, F301-700, F301-900, F401-1400

GYRO PILERTM F301-G1000 *2 Reference: The company's website

Features of the New Model

Adoption of an Electric Motor Makes Zero CO 2 Emissions Possible An electric motor drives the hydraulic pump rather than a diesel engine, providing hydraulic power for the machine. Unlike press-in construction with a conventional model (EU300L5) that utilises a diesel engine, which emits approximately 1.3 tons of CO 2 for each full tank (500 L diesel fuel), the new model emits no CO 2 at all. Without using generators, on-site CO 2 emissions can be reduced to zero when supplying power from the grid or batteries.

Achieves Energy Savings of Approximately 20%*1 By adopting a high-efficiency electric motor (IE4*2 class), the resulting energy consumption is about 20% less compared to conventional models. This reduction in energy consumption contributes to both environmental protection and the economy. *1 Construction Details: Advance excavation (10 m)

Equipment: SILENT PILERTM F112, MU200

Specification of Pile Elements: U sheet pile (400 mm wide, 10 m long)

*2 Motor efficiency classified by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as IE4 (Super Premium Efficiency). Lightweight, Compact and Highly Maintainable The new model features a weight reduction of 200 kg and overall length reduction of 650 mm compared to conventional models. Like the press-in machine, the lighter and more compact the auxiliary equipment Power Unit is, the greater its applicable range on the job site, such as in tight spaces or in close proximity to residences. Electric motors additionally have less items of inspection compared to a diesel engine, reducing daily maintenance time.

Future Prospects In the EU, which leads the world in decarbonisation, the construction industry is strongly promoting carbon neutrality. In a time when carbon neutral initiatives are being advanced not only in the EU, but around the world, this product opens a path towards zero emission construction for our flagship press-in machines, offering a solution for the construction industry worldwide.

By 2050, the company aims to achieve zero shipments of diesel engine Power Units and carbon neutrality for press-in construction. In addition to expanding electrified models in the future, the company will continue to consider energy sources such as biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen to expand decarbonisation options.

■Basic Performance

Rated output 200kW（272ps） Hydraulic oil reservoir capacity 490L Power supply method Commercial power or generator（Capacity: 300kVA or more） Voltage 3P 380-400VAC (50Hz), 400-440VAC (60Hz) Overall length 4050mm Overall width 1960mm Overall height 2350mm Total mass（with crawler） 7050㎏（for 20 m hose)

■ Profile of GIKEN Group

GIKEN developed SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles without noise or vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes its press-in technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative press-in technology provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has spread to over 40 nations and regions.