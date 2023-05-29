Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Giken Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6289   JP3264200001

GIKEN LTD.

(6289)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
2016.00 JPY   +0.10%
05:07aGiken : World Heritage-listed Dutch Canal Quay Wall Renovation Project Pilot-phase press-in work completed
PU
04/26Giken : New SILENT PILER™ F112 Improves Construction Efficiency on Hard Ground
PU
04/10Giken : World's First Steel Sheet Pile-based Building Structures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giken : World Heritage-listed Dutch Canal Quay Wall Renovation Project Pilot-phase press-in work completed

05/29/2023 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G-Kracht B.V., a joint venture company established predominantly by Giken Europe B.V. (Head Office: Almere, The Netherlands; Managing Director: Shigeki Fukumaru; hereafter "GIKEN Europe"), a group company of GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") completed the press-in work for the pilot phase*1 in a project to develop new technologies for quay wall renovation for the World Heritage-listed Canal Ring Area of Amsterdam on March 15. In response to this, discussions regarding the transition to the subsequent commercial phase*2 have been initiated by the client, the City of Amsterdam. Press-in work was handled efficiently in a limited space without affecting the surrounding environment. The client and local residents expressed satisfaction with the quietness and speed of work, providing a major boost for the commercialization phase contract.

The press-in work that started in November last year progressed smoothly under the technical guidance of GIKEN Group company GIKEN SEKO Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kochi City; President: Akihiro Nishigawa). The GRB System™, which operates all the machinery on top of the already installed piles, allowed for space-saving construction under trees cherished by local residents without cutting any of them. In addition, the machinery used this time is motorized, thus contributing to carbon neutrality. Concrete panels will be installed and all stages of the pilot phase will be completed in July.

*1 See previous news release: GKN22NW018EN, GKN22NW022EN.
*2 A total of 3.3 km of construction orders will be guaranteed over an eight-year period in the commercial phase.

■Project Schedule ■Outline of agreements and pilot phase work
Agreement Name Samenwerkingsovereenkomst voor de Onderzoek- en Ontwikkelfase van het Innovatiepartnerschap Kademuren (AI 2018-0423)
(Cooperation Agreement for the Research and Development Phase of the City of Amsterdam Quay Walls Innovation Partnership (AI 2018-0423))
Partner Names City of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and G-Kracht B.V.
G-Kracht B.V. composition
- GIKEN Europe B.V.
- Gebr. De Koning B.V.
- Van Gelder B.V.
Project Name AI 2018-0423 Innovatiepartnerschap Kademuren Gemeente Amsterdam
(AI 2018-0423 Amsterdam Quay Walls Innovation Partnership)
Location Singel 284, 1015BB Amsterdam
Project Owner City of Amsterdam
Prime Contractor G-Kracht B.V.
Construction Company G-Kracht B.V.
Equipment GYRO PILERTM GRV0611e, CLAMP CRANETM CB2-11
Specification of Pile Elements 271 tubular piles (diameter 508 mm, length 13.75-25.73 m)
Pilot Phase Duration September 2022 to July 2023 (scheduled)
Press-in Construction Period November 2022 to March 2023

■Profile of GIKEN Group
GIKEN developed the SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles with no noise and vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes the Press-in Technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative technology of press-in provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has grown to more than 40 nations and regions.

Contact Information:
GIKEN LTD.
International Business Department
TEL: +81-3-3528-1633 (weekdays: 8:30 to 17:30)
Tokyo Head Office: 16F Ariake Central Tower, 3-7-18 Ariake, Koto-ku, 135-0063, Japan

Attachments

Disclaimer

Giken Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 09:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GIKEN LTD.
05:07aGiken : World Heritage-listed Dutch Canal Quay Wall Renovation Project Pilot-phase press-i..
PU
04/26Giken : New SILENT PILER™ F112 Improves Construction Efficiency on Hard Ground
PU
04/10Giken : World's First Steel Sheet Pile-based Building Structures
PU
02/15Giken : Press-in Method Employed in Philippines Railway Construction Project
PU
2022Giken : Press-in process in the pilot phase of the quay wall renovation of Amsterdam's Wor..
PU
2022Giken : Enabling Hard Ground Press-in Piling of 1,000 mm-Diameter Tubular Piles with 2.5 m..
PU
2022Giken : Receives Invention Encouragement Award (a Shikoku Local Commendation for Invention..
PU
2022Giken : Financial Results Overview _FY2022
PU
2022Giken : Consolidated Financial Results FY2022
PU
2022Giken : Implant™ Method Adopted for Use in River Bank Protection in Thailand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 173 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2023 2 129 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net cash 2023 12 489 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 55 388 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart GIKEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Giken Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIKEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 014,00 JPY
Average target price 2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinnosuke Moribe Executive Officer & Deputy GM-GTOSS Sales
Akio Kitamura Chairman
Maeda Mika Leader-Information Planning Section
Tsuyoshi Tanouchi Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Shoji Iwakuro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIKEN LTD.-30.58%394
CATERPILLAR INC.-11.59%109 152
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-3.86%18 230
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.17.55%9 867
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.60%6 601
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.56.65%4 094
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer