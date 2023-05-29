Giken : World Heritage-listed Dutch Canal Quay Wall Renovation Project Pilot-phase press-in work completed

G-Kracht B.V., a joint venture company established predominantly by Giken Europe B.V. (Head Office: Almere, The Netherlands; Managing Director: Shigeki Fukumaru; hereafter "GIKEN Europe"), a group company of GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, Kochi; President: Shinnosuke Moribe; hereafter "GIKEN") completed the press-in work for the pilot phase*1 in a project to develop new technologies for quay wall renovation for the World Heritage-listed Canal Ring Area of Amsterdam on March 15. In response to this, discussions regarding the transition to the subsequent commercial phase*2 have been initiated by the client, the City of Amsterdam. Press-in work was handled efficiently in a limited space without affecting the surrounding environment. The client and local residents expressed satisfaction with the quietness and speed of work, providing a major boost for the commercialization phase contract.

The press-in work that started in November last year progressed smoothly under the technical guidance of GIKEN Group company GIKEN SEKO Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kochi City; President: Akihiro Nishigawa). The GRB System™, which operates all the machinery on top of the already installed piles, allowed for space-saving construction under trees cherished by local residents without cutting any of them. In addition, the machinery used this time is motorized, thus contributing to carbon neutrality. Concrete panels will be installed and all stages of the pilot phase will be completed in July.

*1 See previous news release: GKN22NW018EN, GKN22NW022EN.

*2 A total of 3.3 km of construction orders will be guaranteed over an eight-year period in the commercial phase.

Agreement Name Samenwerkingsovereenkomst voor de Onderzoek- en Ontwikkelfase van het Innovatiepartnerschap Kademuren (AI 2018-0423)

(Cooperation Agreement for the Research and Development Phase of the City of Amsterdam Quay Walls Innovation Partnership (AI 2018-0423)) Partner Names City of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and G-Kracht B.V.

G-Kracht B.V. composition

- GIKEN Europe B.V.

- Gebr. De Koning B.V.

- Van Gelder B.V. Project Name AI 2018-0423 Innovatiepartnerschap Kademuren Gemeente Amsterdam

(AI 2018-0423 Amsterdam Quay Walls Innovation Partnership) Location Singel 284, 1015BB Amsterdam Project Owner City of Amsterdam Prime Contractor G-Kracht B.V. Construction Company G-Kracht B.V. Equipment GYRO PILERTM GRV0611e, CLAMP CRANETM CB2-11 Specification of Pile Elements 271 tubular piles (diameter 508 mm, length 13.75-25.73 m) Pilot Phase Duration September 2022 to July 2023 (scheduled) Press-in Construction Period November 2022 to March 2023

■Profile of GIKEN Group

GIKEN developed the SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles with no noise and vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes the Press-in Technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative technology of press-in provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has grown to more than 40 nations and regions.

Contact Information:

GIKEN LTD.

International Business Department

TEL: +81-3-3528-1633 (weekdays: 8:30 to 17:30)

Tokyo Head Office: 16F Ariake Central Tower, 3-7-18 Ariake, Koto-ku, 135-0063, Japan