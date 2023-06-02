Advanced search
Giken : “RED HILL 1967” A facility to witness and experience the superiority of the Press-in Technologies opens

06/02/2023 | 01:27am EDT
GIKEN LTD. (Head Office: Kochi-shi, President: Shinnosuke Moribe) has opened the Information Transmission Base "RED HILL 1967", a facility for expanding the awareness of the superiority of press-in technologies located in Akaoka-Cho, Konan City, Kochi Prefecture. The facility was already shown to stakeholders, prior to the start of accepting tours for the public on 16 May.

The exhibition in the facility showcases a variety of actual GIKEN machines, piling methods, and structures, adhering to the notion that "Seeing is believing." This lets visitors comprehend the press-in technology intuitively, transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. Through the experience at "RED HILL 1967", we expect visitors worldwide to reflect on what an ideal construction is and ponder the construction industry's future, which will propel the Construction Revolution forward on a global level.

■Outline of the RED HILL 1967

[ Demonstration Area] Land area: Approx. 4600 m2
In this area, various construction sites are reproduced with real machines on an actual scale, such as a pile press-in and extraction machine SILENT PILERTM, GRB SystemTM which has achieved temporary work-free construction, and structures constructed with ImplantTM Method. Visitors can also view the ImplantTM Lock Levee designed to resist all types of levee breakage factors strongly, as well as construction models with challenging conditions like hard ground, railway adjacency, or headroom restrictions. These can be shown in turn in dedicated carts.

Actual scale "ImplantTM Lock Levee"

Rail Safe Method

Overhead Clearance Method

Cart tour

[ Sozokan (The Museum of Piling Machines)] Building area: Approx. 2400 m2
Including the first SILENT PILERTM, which has been certified as a Mechanical Engineering Heritage, a total of 50 actual machines, the Group's most notable inventions and development, and other piling machines with different principles are exhibited. The history of press-in machines and the difference in piling principles can be learnt through informative panels and videos.
The building is the first structure of its kind in the world*, employing steel sheet piles as the main structural materials and using confined ground seismic dampers to create a steel spread foundation over soft .
In addition, the exterior design has been registered in Japan as an "architectural design".
(Registration No. 1744615, 1744616 "Meuseum").

*See previous news release for more information: GKN23NW005JA

Interior view of The Museum of Piling Machines

Series of exhibited press-in machines showing the history

The First SILNENT PILERTM certified as Mechanical Engineering Heritage

[ Research Building] Building area: Approx. 900 m2
The building features a theatre and exhibition hall, where the past, present and future of press-in principle and press-in technologies are explained, and it also has office space for research on various verification tests.
It is also the first structure of its kind in the world*, built using pressed-in steel sheet piles to create a continuous wall that integrates all the functionality of pile foundations, pillars, and walls.
In addition, the exterior design has been registered in Japan as an "architectural design".
(Registration No. 1740801 "Complex ").

*See previous news release for more information: GKN23NW005JA

Exterior view of the Research Building

Theater room

Exhibition hall

[ "Kochi Factory 3" (completed in 2019)] Building area: Approx. 3,500 m2
Kochi Factory 3 is the largest factory of GIKEN in Japan and was established as a base for accelerating product development for global expansion. The factory responds to developing, prototyping, and verifying large-scale products, which have become the leading products in recent years.
For the first time in Japan, the tubular pile rotary cutting press-in method "Gyropress Method™" was adopted for the foundation of the buildings, and 54 tubular piles (pile length: 15 to 15.8m) were installed.

■Future Outlook

Our company has been dedicated to solving social issues consistently through press-in technologies. We continuously develop innovative machines, methods, and structures to combat construction pollution and provide effective solutions to the world. However, irrational machines, methods and structures continue to be adopted around the world, putting lives and property at risk and unnecessarily increasing construction periods and costs. There are people all over the world who feel threatened by these old-fashioned construction methods and are looking for a completely new technology based on the latest science. We hope that such comrades will visit the RED HILL 1967 and witness the superiority of the press-in technology. By doing so, we can together pioneer the future of construction.

■Admission and Hours

This facility must be booked in advance with a specific date and time.

Hours ：　9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Last admission at 15:00
Closed ：　Weekends & National HolidaysAs per the company holidays
Admission：　Free
Address ： 2246-3, Daito, Akaoka-cho, Konan-city, Kochi Prefecture, 781-5310

Access
Approx. 35 minutes by car from Kochi IC/CT
Approx. 15 minutes by car from Kochi Ryoma Airport
Nearest station: Tosa Kuroshio Railway Gomen/Nahari Line Akaoka Station

Inquiries regarding tours
General Affairs Department
GIKEN LTD.
E-mail：redhill1967@giken.com

Profile of GIKEN Group
GIKEN developed SILENT PILERTM, the world's first reaction-based hydraulic pile jacking machine, installing piles without noise or vibration. GIKEN Group now actively promotes its press-in technology worldwide and contributes to the construction industry by proposing and implementing innovative solutions. The innovative press-in technology provides a unique solution and the adoption of this technology has spread to over 40 nations and regions.

Contact Information:
GIKEN LTD.
International Business Department
TEL: +81-3-3528-1633 (weekdays: 8:30 to 17:30)
Tokyo Head Office: 16F Ariake Central Tower, 3-7-18 Ariake, Koto-ku, 135-0063, Japan

