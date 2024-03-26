FORM 6 - K

Attached hereto is Registrant's press release dated March 26, 2024, announcing that Gilat Satellite Networks to Present at the 2024 LD Micro Invitational Conference.

Gilat Satellite Networks to Present at the 2024 LD Micro

Invitational Conference





The presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 9 at 8:00 am ET





Petah Tikva, Israel, March 26, 2024 - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8-9, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Gil Benyamini, CFO will be presenting to investors on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here .

In addition, Mr. Benyamini will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day at the conference. To schedule a meeting with Mr. Benyamini, please contact an LD Micro representative or email a request to the Gilat investor relations team at gilat@ekgir.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers ( dean@ldmicro.com ) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.



To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.





About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

hagayk@gilat.com

Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

mayravs@gilat.com

EK Global IR

Ehud Helft, Managing Partner





Gilat Satellite Networks