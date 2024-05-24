More about the company
Gildan Activewear Inc. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. Its primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), and underwear tops and bottoms (underwear). Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks and socks for therapeutic purposes. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladiesâ panties. It markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLDTOE and Peds. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand in the United States and Canada. It has manufacturing facilities in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh.