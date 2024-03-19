(Reuters) - Canadian company Gildan Activewear's said on Tuesday the board has decided to put the clothing maker up for sale following a review by a special committee.

Gildan's listings on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges were halted. Its U.S.-listed stock was last up 10% before the trading halt.

The Globe and Mail had earlier reported on the news. Over the past four weeks, Gildan had received a takeover approach from a potential buyer and the company mandated investment banks RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Group to look for additional bidders, the report added citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"The Special Committee determined that it was consistent with its fiduciary duties and in the best interests of Gildan to contact other potential bidders with a view to maximizing the value of any potential transaction," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The company has been embroiled in a battle between its top stockholders, such as investment firm Browning West, and the board, which fired co-founder and CEO Glenn Chamandy in December.

In late January, Gildan said it would hold an annual and special shareholder meeting on May 28 amid the ongoing dispute to replace a majority of its board members and reinstate Glen Chamandy as CEO.

The company had then said its board constituted a special committee to look into the request for a special meeting by Browning West and agreed with the committee's recommendation to set up the meeting.

The Canadian apparel maker had a market capitalisation of C$7.72 billion ($5.69 billion), as of last close.

($1 = 1.3565 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)