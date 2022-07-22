Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
37.13 CAD   -0.64%
Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 ESG performance tables (pdf version)

07/22/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
GO TO APPENDICES SECTION: ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

SASB INDEX

GRI INDEX

At Gildan, we are committed to providing our stakeholders transparent disclosures in an easy-to-navigate way. That is why we have compiled relevant indicators into this comprehensive ESG performance table. We also indicate which data have been third-party verified, which is accompanied by this icon .

TOPIC

UNIT

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

GRI

SASB

DJSI

THIRD-PARTY

ASSURANCE

ENVIRONMENT

Greenhouse gases1

Absolute scope 1 GHG emissions2

tCO2e

91,095

79,916

97,059

118,284

128,553

305-1

2.3.1

Absolute scope 2 GHG emissions (market-based method)3

tCO2e

281,545

208,927

315,067

324,136

324,338

305-2

2.3.2

Total absolute GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2)

tCO2e

372,640

288,843

412,126

442,420

452,891

2.7.7

Percentage change in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions (compared to a 2018 baseline)

%

-15.77

-34.71

-6.85

0

N/A

GHG emissions intensity (scope 1 and 2) (per kg production)

tCO2e/kg

0.00146

0.00170

0.00149

0.00167

0.00176

305-4

Percentage emission intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)

%

-12.57

1.8

-10.78

0

N/A

Biogenic CO2 emissions

tCO2e

233,454

143,531

327,005

293,149

319,272

305-1

Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions (partial)4

tCO2e

36,341

39,685

34,620

321

-

305-3

2.3.6

Air emissions - NOX

t

212

184

216

294

319

Air emissions - SO2

t

338

344

321

517

499

305-7

Total inorganic air emissions

t

550

528

536

811

818

Energy

Total fuel consumption from non-renewable sources

GJ

1,314,694

1,144,418

1,484,833

1,797,024

1,942,892

Total fuel consumption from renewable sources (biomass)

GJ

2,625,874

1,593,152

3,629,657

3,253,863

3,500,994

302-1

2.3.3

Non-renewable electricity purchased5

GJ

2,880,477

2,159,706

3,089,386

3,078,369

2,988,483

Renewable electricity purchased6

GJ

18,304

6,972

0

0

0

Total absolute direct energy

GJ

3,940,568

2,737,570

5,114,489

5,050,887

5,443,886

302-3

Total absolute indirect energy

GJ

2,898,781

2,166,677

3,089,386

3,078,369

2,988,483

Total absolute energy

GJ

6,839,349

4,904,248

8,203,875

8,129,256

8,432,369

Percentage of renewable energy share

%

39

33

44

40

42

302-3

Total costs of energy consumption

$M

102.2

79.8

120.4

117.8

109.8

302-1

Total energy intensity (per kg production)

GJ/kg

0.02671

0.02880

0.02971

0.03066

0.0328

302-3

Percentage of intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)

%

-12.88

-6.07

-3.10

0

N/A

Water

Total water withdrawal

million m3

17.52

12.61

20.52

22.14

19.18

303-3

1Our GHG emissions are calculated in line with the GHG Protocols Accounting and Reporting Standard developed by WRI and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. We use operational control as the consolidation approach for our emissions.

2Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number, except in the case of ratios and some select indicators.

3We measure our scope 2 GHG emissions according to both the market-based and location-based methods. The market-based estimate shown in the table considers the specific electricity factor of our supply contract in Honduras. In 2021, our location-based Scope 2 GHG emissions were 277,128 tCO2e. According to the IEA, the average emissions intensity of the grid in Honduras is lower than the specific factor of our supplier. However, the Company chooses this supplier due to their reliability, thus ensuring better continuity of production and reducing the demand for fossil fuels and water associated with back-up power generation during outages.

4Scope 3 emissions are calculated for employee commuting, business air travel, upstream transportation and distribution, and landfill waste. The emissions estimate for employee commuting considers bus transportation relates to our sites in Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, which represented 82% of our total employee base at the end of 2021. Business travel emissions relates to the recorded distance of air travel and includes employees based in Honduras and Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh, representing 93% of our employee base at the end of 2021. The emissions associated with the management of our landfill waste are estimated based on the tonnes of waste disposed and recorded at all of our global sites. Our upstream transportation and distribution emissions include land transportation of goods and raw materials (yarn) in the United States and Bangladesh, and maritime transportation of one of our logistics services suppliers, which transports more than 80% of Gildan's containers between our manufacturing facilities and distribution centres throughout the Americas. The calculations use a distance-based method and emissions factors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Emission Factors for Greenhouse Gas Inventories. For maritime transportation, we receive data directly from the logistic services company, which uses trade lane-specific emissions factors.

5This refers to electricity purchased from the grid that supplies our various operations, for which we cannot be certain of the source. See GRI 302-1 for values reported in gigajoules (GJ).

6Solar energy purchases at our facilities in San Miguel and San Antonio, Honduras.

ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

66

TOPIC

UNIT

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

GRI

SASB

DJSI

THIRD-PARTY

ASSURANCE

Total water withdrawal from all areas with water stress

m3

0

0

0

0

0

Total fresh groundwater withdrawal

million m3

16.84

11.96

18.22

20.03

18.55

303-3

Total municipal water withdrawal

million m3

0.68

0.67

2.30

2.12

0.63

Total net water consumption

million m3

1.32

1.94

1.80

4.07

3.38

303-5

2.3.4

Water use intensity

m3/kg

0.06841

0.07406

0.07431

0.08351

0.07458

Water use intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)

%

-18.08

-11.32

-11.02

0

N/A

Wastewater - off-site treatment

million m3

0.78

0.60

1.91

3.12

0.59

Wastewater - on-site treatment

million m3

15.41

10.08

16.81

14.96

15.20

Total water discharge

million m3

16.2

10.68

18.72

18.08

15.79

303-4

Percentage of Tier 1 and beyond Tier 1 supplier facilities compliant with wastewater discharge permits

%

100

100

100

100

100

CG-AA-430a.1

and/or contractual obligations7

Waste

Total non-hazardous waste generated

t

67,090

44,336

79,809

81,683

68,401

306-3

2.3.5

Total waste used/recycled/sold

t

59,487

39,032

71,100

72,769

57,669

Total waste disposed (landfilled)

t

7,603

5,303

8,709

8,914

10,732

306-5

Total hazardous waste

t

695

1,211

531

593

819

Special waste disposal

t

25

92

18

29

26

306-3

Biomedical waste disposal

t

22

8

3

3

4

Other hazardous waste disposal

t

647

1,111

510

560

790

Total absolute waste

t

67,785

45,547

80,340

82,275

69,220

306-4

Percentage of waste sent to landfill

%

11.33

12

11

11

16

306-5

Annual waste intensity (per kg production)

kg/kg

0.26475

0.267

0.291

0.310

0.26923

306-4

Landfill waste intensity (per kg production)

kg/kg

0.02970

0.031

0.032

0.034

0.042

306-3

Materials

Total weight of all plastic packaging

mt

1,130.89

560

788

870

995

301-1

2.8.3

Coverage (as a percentage of cost of goods sold)

%

100

99.9

85.0

85.0

85.0

Biodiversity

Size of all habitat areas protected or restored

m2

2,368,264

2,368,264

2,368,264

2,368,264

2,368,264

304-3

Location of all habitat areas protected or restored

location

Honduras and

Honduras and

Honduras and

Honduras and

Honduras and

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

Compliance

Number of environmental violations of legal obligations/regulations

#

0

0

0

0

0

Amount of fines/penalties related to the above

$

0

0

0

0

0

307-1

2.2.4

Environmental liability accrued at end of year

#

0

0

0

0

0

7 In very limited cases, we use third-party contractors to manufacture products outside our core product offering. Our outsourced product represents less than 10% of our annual revenue. Hence, we do not currently audit our Tier 1 and Tier 2 facilities for compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agree- ments. However, 100% of Gildan owned facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance, which is what has been reported here.

ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

67

TOPIC

UNIT

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

GRI

SASB

DJSI

THIRD-PARTY

ASSURANCE

SOCIAL

Employment

Total number of employees8

#

47,653

44,425

52,742

51,403

50,045

Total number of permanent employees

#

47,463

44,030

52,641

51,164

49,498

Total number of temporary employees

#

190

395

101

239

547

401-1

Total number of new employees hired

#

15,396

6,627

14,982

12,731

-

3.6.1

Total rate of new employees hired9

%

32

15

32

29

-

Percentage of open positions filled by internal candidates

%

15.64

11

16

17

10

3.6.1

Percentage of employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement

%

46

53

52

55

54

3.2.6

Diversity and equal opportunity

Total number of employees - female

#

21,213

19,987

23,972

24,249

23,685

3.2.2

Percentage of employees - female

%

45

45

45

47

47

Total number of employees - North America

#

2,452

2,544

4,417

6,599

7,475

Total number of employees - Central America

#

35,219

33,554

38,502

36,375

35,514

Total number of employees - Caribbean

#

4,465

4,052

5,397

5,017

3,971

Total number of employees - Asia

#

5,327

4,275

4,426

3,412

3,085

405-1

Junior management positions - female

%

40.45

41

40

40

42

Top management positions - female

%

23.40

20

26

20

15

All management positions - female

%

39.17

39

38

38

42

3.2.2

Revenue generating management positions (i.e. sales) - female

%

33.4

35

38

32

23

Director-level and above positions - female

%

26

27

26

-

-

Number of local managers

#

528

512

600

556

474

Percentage of local managers

%

85

85

83

84

87

Daily free transportation provided (number of employees)

#

22,791

20,338

30,633

30,802

25,354

Daily subsidized meals (number of employees)

#

37,766

36,645

47,167

33,163

39,429

  1. Permanent and temporary employees, across North America, Central America, Caribbean, and Asia.
  2. For 2020 and 2021, the total rate of new employees hired was calculated as total number of new employees hired divided by total number of permanent employees.

ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

68

TOPIC

UNIT

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

GRI

SASB

DJSI

THIRD-PARTY

ASSURANCE

Occupational health and safety (OHS)

Work-related fatalities (employees)

3.8.4

#

0

0

0

0

0

Work-related fatalities (contractors)

#

0

0

0

0

0

403-9

Work-related injury rate for employees10

rate

0.27

0.40

0.41

0.44

0.34

Severity rate for employees11

rate

3.79

4.01

2.84

2.50

2.14

cases per

Lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for employees

million hours

0.52

0.66

0.72

0.75

0.15

3.8.5

worked

Data coverage for LTFIR (percentage of employees)

%

100

100

100

100

100

cases per

403-9

Lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for contractors

million hours

0.40

0.49

15.85

9.28

-

worked

3.8.6

Data coverage for LTIFR (percentage of contractors)12

%

6.76

8

4

4

-

Percentage of facilities with a formal joint-management worker health and safety committee

%

88

86

75

83

87

404-4

Percentage of Gildan employees represented by formal OHS committees

%

98

97

96

96

77

403-8

Hours of training conducted on OHS policies and procedures

hours

316,896

207,481

180,670

151,191

72,429

403-10

Number of free medical consultations at on-site clinics globally

#

211,944

125,740

195,603

262,706

181,075

Number of vaccines administered

#

55,074

14,251

15,351

17,256

11,828

Doctors on staff

worldwide

#

61

56

55

54

43

403-3

Nurses on staff

worldwide

#

74

93

80

89

75

Customer relationship management

Customer satisfaction measurement

#

4.39

4.40

4.05

4.00

3.92

3.9.2

Confidence level

of the survey that was executed among a representative sample of the total customer

%

95

95

95

95

95

base

  1. Work-relatedinjury rate for employees is calculated per 200,000 hours worked. It is calculated based on the formula (WRIs / Hours Worked) * 200,000.
  2. Severity rate for employees is calculated per 200,000 hours worked. It is calculated based on the formula (Lost Days / Hours Worked) * 200,000.
  3. Data coverage relates only to our dedicated sewing contractors in Haiti. The percentage was obtained from our five Haiti-dedicated contractors.

ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

69

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
