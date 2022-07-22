Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 ESG performance tables (pdf version)

At Gildan, we are committed to providing our stakeholders transparent disclosures in an easy-to-navigate way. That is why we have compiled relevant indicators into this comprehensive ESG performance table. We also indicate which data have been third-party verified, which is accompanied by this icon ✓ .
Percentage change in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions (compared to a 2018 baseline)
%
-15.77
-34.71
-6.85
0
N/A
✓
GHG emissions intensity (scope 1 and 2) (per kg production)
tCO2e/kg
0.00146
0.00170
0.00149
0.00167
0.00176
305-4
Percentage emission intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)
%
-12.57
1.8
-10.78
0
N/A
Biogenic CO2 emissions
tCO2e
233,454
143,531
327,005
293,149
319,272
305-1
Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions (partial)4
tCO2e
36,341
39,685
34,620
321
-
305-3
2.3.6
✓
Air emissions - NOX
t
212
184
216
294
319
Air emissions - SO2
t
338
344
321
517
499
305-7
Total inorganic air emissions
t
550
528
536
811
818
Energy
Total fuel consumption from non-renewable sources
GJ
1,314,694
1,144,418
1,484,833
1,797,024
1,942,892
Total fuel consumption from renewable sources (biomass)
GJ
2,625,874
1,593,152
3,629,657
3,253,863
3,500,994
302-1
2.3.3
Non-renewable electricity purchased5
GJ
2,880,477
2,159,706
3,089,386
3,078,369
2,988,483
Renewable electricity purchased6
GJ
18,304
6,972
0
0
0
Total absolute direct energy
GJ
3,940,568
2,737,570
5,114,489
5,050,887
5,443,886
302-3
Total absolute indirect energy
GJ
2,898,781
2,166,677
3,089,386
3,078,369
2,988,483
Total absolute energy
GJ
6,839,349
4,904,248
8,203,875
8,129,256
8,432,369
✓
Percentage of renewable energy share
%
39
33
44
40
42
302-3
Total costs of energy consumption
$M
102.2
79.8
120.4
117.8
109.8
302-1
Total energy intensity (per kg production)
GJ/kg
0.02671
0.02880
0.02971
0.03066
0.0328
302-3
✓
Percentage of intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)
%
-12.88
-6.07
-3.10
0
N/A
Water
Total water withdrawal
million m3
17.52
12.61
20.52
22.14
19.18
303-3
✓
1Our GHG emissions are calculated in line with the GHG Protocols Accounting and Reporting Standard developed by WRI and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. We use operational control as the consolidation approach for our emissions.
2Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number, except in the case of ratios and some select indicators.
3We measure our scope 2 GHG emissions according to both the market-based and location-based methods. The market-based estimate shown in the table considers the specific electricity factor of our supply contract in Honduras. In 2021, our location-based Scope 2 GHG emissions were 277,128 tCO2e. According to the IEA, the average emissions intensity of the grid in Honduras is lower than the specific factor of our supplier. However, the Company chooses this supplier due to their reliability, thus ensuring better continuity of production and reducing the demand for fossil fuels and water associated with back-up power generation during outages.
4Scope 3 emissions are calculated for employee commuting, business air travel, upstream transportation and distribution, and landfill waste. The emissions estimate for employee commuting considers bus transportation relates to our sites in Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, which represented 82% of our total employee base at the end of 2021. Business travel emissions relates to the recorded distance of air travel and includes employees based in Honduras and Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh, representing 93% of our employee base at the end of 2021. The emissions associated with the management of our landfill waste are estimated based on the tonnes of waste disposed and recorded at all of our global sites. Our upstream transportation and distribution emissions include land transportation of goods and raw materials (yarn) in the United States and Bangladesh, and maritime transportation of one of our logistics services suppliers, which transports more than 80% of Gildan's containers between our manufacturing facilities and distribution centres throughout the Americas. The calculations use a distance-based method and emissions factors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Emission Factors for Greenhouse Gas Inventories. For maritime transportation, we receive data directly from the logistic services company, which uses trade lane-specific emissions factors.
5This refers to electricity purchased from the grid that supplies our various operations, for which we cannot be certain of the source. See GRI 302-1 for values reported in gigajoules (GJ).
6Solar energy purchases at our facilities in San Miguel and San Antonio, Honduras.
ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
66
TOPIC
UNIT
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
GRI
SASB
DJSI
THIRD-PARTY
ASSURANCE
Total water withdrawal from all areas with water stress
m3
0
0
0
0
0
Total fresh groundwater withdrawal
million m3
16.84
11.96
18.22
20.03
18.55
303-3
Total municipal water withdrawal
million m3
0.68
0.67
2.30
2.12
0.63
Total net water consumption
million m3
1.32
1.94
1.80
4.07
3.38
303-5
2.3.4
Water use intensity
m3/kg
0.06841
0.07406
0.07431
0.08351
0.07458
Water use intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline)
%
-18.08
-11.32
-11.02
0
N/A
✓
Wastewater - off-site treatment
million m3
0.78
0.60
1.91
3.12
0.59
Wastewater - on-site treatment
million m3
15.41
10.08
16.81
14.96
15.20
Total water discharge
million m3
16.2
10.68
18.72
18.08
15.79
303-4
✓
Percentage of Tier 1 and beyond Tier 1 supplier facilities compliant with wastewater discharge permits
%
100
100
100
100
100
CG-AA-430a.1
and/or contractual obligations7
Waste
Total non-hazardous waste generated
t
67,090
44,336
79,809
81,683
68,401
306-3
✓
2.3.5
Total waste used/recycled/sold
t
59,487
39,032
71,100
72,769
57,669
Total waste disposed (landfilled)
t
7,603
5,303
8,709
8,914
10,732
306-5
Total hazardous waste
t
695
1,211
531
593
819
✓
Special waste disposal
t
25
92
18
29
26
306-3
Biomedical waste disposal
t
22
8
3
3
4
Other hazardous waste disposal
t
647
1,111
510
560
790
Total absolute waste
t
67,785
45,547
80,340
82,275
69,220
306-4
✓
Percentage of waste sent to landfill
%
11.33
12
11
11
16
306-5
Annual waste intensity (per kg production)
kg/kg
0.26475
0.267
0.291
0.310
0.26923
306-4
Landfill waste intensity (per kg production)
kg/kg
0.02970
0.031
0.032
0.034
0.042
306-3
✓
Materials
Total weight of all plastic packaging
mt
1,130.89
560
788
870
995
301-1
2.8.3
Coverage (as a percentage of cost of goods sold)
%
100
99.9
85.0
85.0
85.0
Biodiversity
Size of all habitat areas protected or restored
m2
2,368,264
2,368,264
2,368,264
2,368,264
2,368,264
304-3
Location of all habitat areas protected or restored
location
Honduras and
Honduras and
Honduras and
Honduras and
Honduras and
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Compliance
Number of environmental violations of legal obligations/regulations
#
0
0
0
0
0
Amount of fines/penalties related to the above
$
0
0
0
0
0
307-1
2.2.4
Environmental liability accrued at end of year
#
0
0
0
0
0
7 In very limited cases, we use third-party contractors to manufacture products outside our core product offering. Our outsourced product represents less than 10% of our annual revenue. Hence, we do not currently audit our Tier 1 and Tier 2 facilities for compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agree- ments. However, 100% of Gildan owned facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance, which is what has been reported here.
ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
67
TOPIC
UNIT
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
GRI
SASB
DJSI
THIRD-PARTY
ASSURANCE
SOCIAL
Employment
Total number of employees8
#
47,653
44,425
52,742
51,403
50,045
Total number of permanent employees
#
47,463
44,030
52,641
51,164
49,498
Total number of temporary employees
#
190
395
101
239
547
401-1
Total number of new employees hired
#
15,396
6,627
14,982
12,731
-
3.6.1
Total rate of new employees hired9
%
32
15
32
29
-
Percentage of open positions filled by internal candidates
%
15.64
11
16
17
10
3.6.1
Percentage of employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement
