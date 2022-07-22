Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 ESG performance tables (pdf version)

TOPIC UNIT 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 GRI SASB DJSI THIRD-PARTY ASSURANCE ENVIRONMENT Greenhouse gases1 Absolute scope 1 GHG emissions2 tCO2e 91,095 79,916 97,059 118,284 128,553 305-1 2.3.1 ✓ Absolute scope 2 GHG emissions (market-based method)3 tCO2e 281,545 208,927 315,067 324,136 324,338 305-2 2.3.2 ✓ Total absolute GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) tCO2e 372,640 288,843 412,126 442,420 452,891 2.7.7 ✓ Percentage change in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions (compared to a 2018 baseline) % -15.77 -34.71 -6.85 0 N/A ✓ GHG emissions intensity (scope 1 and 2) (per kg production) tCO2e/kg 0.00146 0.00170 0.00149 0.00167 0.00176 305-4 Percentage emission intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline) % -12.57 1.8 -10.78 0 N/A Biogenic CO2 emissions tCO2e 233,454 143,531 327,005 293,149 319,272 305-1 Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions (partial)4 tCO2e 36,341 39,685 34,620 321 - 305-3 2.3.6 ✓ Air emissions - NOX t 212 184 216 294 319 Air emissions - SO2 t 338 344 321 517 499 305-7 Total inorganic air emissions t 550 528 536 811 818 Energy Total fuel consumption from non-renewable sources GJ 1,314,694 1,144,418 1,484,833 1,797,024 1,942,892 Total fuel consumption from renewable sources (biomass) GJ 2,625,874 1,593,152 3,629,657 3,253,863 3,500,994 302-1 2.3.3 Non-renewable electricity purchased5 GJ 2,880,477 2,159,706 3,089,386 3,078,369 2,988,483 Renewable electricity purchased6 GJ 18,304 6,972 0 0 0 Total absolute direct energy GJ 3,940,568 2,737,570 5,114,489 5,050,887 5,443,886 302-3 Total absolute indirect energy GJ 2,898,781 2,166,677 3,089,386 3,078,369 2,988,483 Total absolute energy GJ 6,839,349 4,904,248 8,203,875 8,129,256 8,432,369 ✓ Percentage of renewable energy share % 39 33 44 40 42 302-3 Total costs of energy consumption $M 102.2 79.8 120.4 117.8 109.8 302-1 Total energy intensity (per kg production) GJ/kg 0.02671 0.02880 0.02971 0.03066 0.0328 302-3 ✓ Percentage of intensity variation (compared to a 2018 baseline) % -12.88 -6.07 -3.10 0 N/A Water Total water withdrawal million m3 17.52 12.61 20.52 22.14 19.18 303-3 ✓

1Our GHG emissions are calculated in line with the GHG Protocols Accounting and Reporting Standard developed by WRI and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. We use operational control as the consolidation approach for our emissions.

2Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number, except in the case of ratios and some select indicators.

3We measure our scope 2 GHG emissions according to both the market-based and location-based methods. The market-based estimate shown in the table considers the specific electricity factor of our supply contract in Honduras. In 2021, our location-based Scope 2 GHG emissions were 277,128 tCO2e. According to the IEA, the average emissions intensity of the grid in Honduras is lower than the specific factor of our supplier. However, the Company chooses this supplier due to their reliability, thus ensuring better continuity of production and reducing the demand for fossil fuels and water associated with back-up power generation during outages.

4Scope 3 emissions are calculated for employee commuting, business air travel, upstream transportation and distribution, and landfill waste. The emissions estimate for employee commuting considers bus transportation relates to our sites in Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, which represented 82% of our total employee base at the end of 2021. Business travel emissions relates to the recorded distance of air travel and includes employees based in Honduras and Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh, representing 93% of our employee base at the end of 2021. The emissions associated with the management of our landfill waste are estimated based on the tonnes of waste disposed and recorded at all of our global sites. Our upstream transportation and distribution emissions include land transportation of goods and raw materials (yarn) in the United States and Bangladesh, and maritime transportation of one of our logistics services suppliers, which transports more than 80% of Gildan's containers between our manufacturing facilities and distribution centres throughout the Americas. The calculations use a distance-based method and emissions factors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Emission Factors for Greenhouse Gas Inventories. For maritime transportation, we receive data directly from the logistic services company, which uses trade lane-specific emissions factors.

5This refers to electricity purchased from the grid that supplies our various operations, for which we cannot be certain of the source. See GRI 302-1 for values reported in gigajoules (GJ).

6Solar energy purchases at our facilities in San Miguel and San Antonio, Honduras.