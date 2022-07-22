Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 GRI index (pdf version)
In an effort to provide our stakeholders with credible, transparent, and easy-to-navigate disclosures, we have compiled this content index according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - Comprehensive Standards. Below, you will find our responses to GRI disclosures, including specific references to publicly available documents on our website such as our 2021 ESG Report, our 2021 Annual Report, our 2021 Management Information Circular, and our 2021 Annual Information Form. Where appropriate, we have indicated any omissions and the reasons for them. We also indicate which data have been third-party verified, which is accompanied by this icon ✓ .
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
THIRD-PARTY
NUMBER
ASSURANCE
Organizational profile
102-1
Name of the organization
Gildan Activewear Inc.
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and
Gildan 2021 ESG Report > About Gildan > p.9
services
102-3
Location of headquarters
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
102-4
Location of operations
Our locations of operations are outlined on our website. See Our Factories:
When any Canadian statutory decision-maker, court, or tribunal applies the Precautionary Principle in making its determination, we consider this principle in the conduct of our activities in similar circumstances. The Precaution-
approach
ary Principle says that when an activity raises threats to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully
established scientifically.
102-12
External initiatives
Our 2021 external initiatives are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement:
As stated above, key impacts, risks, and opportunities are described in our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. We have provided specific emerging climate risks in the table below, which in 2021 included the following:
Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19
The COVID-19 coronavirus, which was recognized as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, has had an adverse impact on the global economy, disrupted global
supply chains and consumer spending, and caused significant volatility and disruption in financial markets. The pandemic significantly reduced economic activity and negatively affected markets
worldwide as governmental authorities responded with the implementation of numerous restrictive measures to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans and restrictions, quarantines,
shelter-in-place orders, and mandated business shutdowns.
Description of risk
Additionally, supply chain and logistics disruptions, as well as labour shortages, could impact our ability to advance and complete our capacity expansion plans; this would also impact our ability
to satisfy demand, which could impact our sales volumes in future periods. We are also seeing inflationary
pressures in freight, labour, and other costs as a result of these various market dynamics
that have emerged as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - the impact of which may heighten and adversely impact our financial results.
Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts
Climate-related impacts which may occur in the countries where we operate or from which we source production. Gildan has operations in Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh.
According to the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, these specific locations are increasingly
exposed to physical risks related to climate change largely driven by extreme weather
events (e.g., hurricanes, flooding, fires, severe storms, water scarcity etc.)
GRI INDEX
SECTION CONTINUES
79
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
THIRD-PARTY
NUMBER
ASSURANCE
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and
Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19
opportunities
The duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown at this time. In 2020, as a result of the effects of the pandemic, Gildan experienced a major reduction in sales and
incurred significant costs resulting from the idling of manufacturing facilities and other mitigating actions.
Although in
2021 we observed a recovery in global economies and consequently in the
demand for our products, the evolving pandemic and its impacts may continue to have an adverse effect
on our sales,
operational results, and cash flows.
If there is a prolonged economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - including as a result of the effect of the currently prevalent variants and the potential emergence of other virus
variants in the future, or if any of the Company's major customers do not have sufficient liquidity to allow them to
continue to operate through a prolonged economic downturn - the Company may
incur operating losses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial position, including cash operating losses, and cause potential additional asset write-downs and impairments. Further,
weak demand for our products may lead to lower selling prices for our products and could negatively affect our
margins and cash flow from operations.
Potential business impact Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts
of the risk
The severity and frequency of extreme weather events related to climate change is expected to increase in our vulnerable locations (Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh), which may
have financial implications for the business. For example, in November 2020, our Central American operations were impacted by back-to-back hurricanes, necessitating temporary shutdowns of
these facilities.
Future events could slow and/or halt production due to physical damage to our assets, resulting in increased employee absenteeism and reduced worker productivity in order to address incremental
safety measures during extreme weather conditions, and/or resulting in supply chain disruptions limiting transportation of supplies or delivery of goods.
On the other hand, climate-related transition risks could impact Gildan's energy consumption costs and transportation costs. These could have relevant financial implications, considering that low-cost
and efficiency are core strengths of our
successful integrated business model. Fluctuations
in
energy prices are
partly
influenced by government policies to address climate change, which could
increase our energy costs beyond our current expectations. These potential fluctuations in
oil
and energy
prices
could
also affect our energy consumption costs, and can influence transportation
costs and the cost of related items used in our business, including other raw materials we use to manufacture our products such as chemicals, dyestuffs, and trims.
Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19
From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priorities were the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers, and other partners. In this regard, we took several actions to safeguard
our stakeholders, while at the same time ensuring continuity of the business. Relationships with local suppliers also improve supply chain resiliency, an advantage that has become crucial over the
last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have disrupted supply chains globally.
Gildan takes all necessary measures to provide employees with safe and healthy workplaces and seeks to ensure that our third-party contractors do the same. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19
pandemic, the Company has adopted additional policies and procedures as needed to best protect the health and safety of employees. Concurrent with global government mandated private
sector shutdowns, we began to close our manufacturing facilities starting in March 2020, to ensure the safety of our employees and align our operations and inventory levels with the demand
environment. As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted in 2021, Gildan continued to allow some of its administrative employees to work remotely, utilizing technology to enhance collaboration and
teamwork. In many of our facilities, we also provided access to COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations to employees as they became available. In terms of oversight, in 2021 the Board of Directors
received quarterly updates from management on ongoing risks and mitigation strategies related to the pandemic.
Mitigating actions
Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts
Gildan regularly assesses our longer-term climate risks as part of our ERM process, and TCFD implementation. We continue to develop or adapt mitigation strategies accordingly, including Business
Continuity Management (BCM) efforts to mitigate impact of weather events and natural catastrophes. Gildan is making additional investments to improve the resiliency of its manufacturing facilities
to extreme weather events. We implement proactive maintenance and seek investments in new weather proofing technologies to withstand impacts related to changing climate conditions. For
example, we have performed flood risk
assessments in Honduras and Bangladesh and will be implementing flood mitigation measures and flood management plans solutions.
Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy aims to deliver meaningful advancements by 2030 in key areas related to Climate, Energy, and Water. We have implemented several measures to reduce
our dependence on fossil fuels, our energy costs, and our exposure to increasing legislative requirements and rising oil and gas prices:
Our Energy Management Information System (EMIS) allows us to monitor and manage our energy consumption. It also helps us to identify opportunities to control costs and use lower-cost abatement technologies at our Honduras manufacturing complex.
Due to our use of biomass energy, our renewable energy footprint has averaged almost 40% over the past five years.
Our processes to reuse hot water condensate, and through the chemical additive process, decrease energy consumption, reduces our exposure to more stringent energy efficiency standards and energy costs through low-cost abatement technologies, while supporting a low-carbon economy.
SECTION CONTINUES
80
GRI INDEX
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
THIRD-PARTY
NUMBER
ASSURANCE
Ethics and integrity
102-16
Values, principles, standards,
Our values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See How We Operate:
and norms of behavior
2021 ESG Report > About Gildan > How We Operate > p.9
They are also described on our website. See Vision, Mission & Values:
The Board of Directors has delegated to the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board the authority to oversee management's handling of economic, environmental, and social topics (see the
Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee mandate).
The activities of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee are outlined in the mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. See Mandate:
