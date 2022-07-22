Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 GRI index (pdf version)

DISCLOSURE DISCLOSURE TITLE DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY THIRD-PARTY

NUMBER ASSURANCE

102-15 Key impacts, risks, and

Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19

opportunities

The duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown at this time. In 2020, as a result of the effects of the pandemic, Gildan experienced a major reduction in sales and

incurred significant costs resulting from the idling of manufacturing facilities and other mitigating actions. Although in 2021 we observed a recovery in global economies and consequently in the

demand for our products, the evolving pandemic and its impacts may continue to have an adverse effect on our sales, operational results, and cash flows.

If there is a prolonged economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - including as a result of the effect of the currently prevalent variants and the potential emergence of other virus

variants in the future, or if any of the Company's major customers do not have sufficient liquidity to allow them to continue to operate through a prolonged economic downturn - the Company may

incur operating losses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial position, including cash operating losses, and cause potential additional asset write-downs and impairments. Further,

weak demand for our products may lead to lower selling prices for our products and could negatively affect our margins and cash flow from operations.

Potential business impact Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts

of the risk The severity and frequency of extreme weather events related to climate change is expected to increase in our vulnerable locations (Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh), which may

have financial implications for the business. For example, in November 2020, our Central American operations were impacted by back-to-back hurricanes, necessitating temporary shutdowns of

these facilities.

Future events could slow and/or halt production due to physical damage to our assets, resulting in increased employee absenteeism and reduced worker productivity in order to address incremental

safety measures during extreme weather conditions, and/or resulting in supply chain disruptions limiting transportation of supplies or delivery of goods.

On the other hand, climate-related transition risks could impact Gildan's energy consumption costs and transportation costs. These could have relevant financial implications, considering that low-cost

and efficiency are core strengths of our successful integrated business model. Fluctuations in energy prices are partly influenced by government policies to address climate change, which could

increase our energy costs beyond our current expectations. These potential fluctuations in oil and energy prices could also affect our energy consumption costs, and can influence transportation

costs and the cost of related items used in our business, including other raw materials we use to manufacture our products such as chemicals, dyestuffs, and trims.

Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priorities were the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers, and other partners. In this regard, we took several actions to safeguard

our stakeholders, while at the same time ensuring continuity of the business. Relationships with local suppliers also improve supply chain resiliency, an advantage that has become crucial over the

last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have disrupted supply chains globally.

Gildan takes all necessary measures to provide employees with safe and healthy workplaces and seeks to ensure that our third-party contractors do the same. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19

pandemic, the Company has adopted additional policies and procedures as needed to best protect the health and safety of employees. Concurrent with global government mandated private

sector shutdowns, we began to close our manufacturing facilities starting in March 2020, to ensure the safety of our employees and align our operations and inventory levels with the demand

environment. As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted in 2021, Gildan continued to allow some of its administrative employees to work remotely, utilizing technology to enhance collaboration and

teamwork. In many of our facilities, we also provided access to COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations to employees as they became available. In terms of oversight, in 2021 the Board of Directors

received quarterly updates from management on ongoing risks and mitigation strategies related to the pandemic.

Mitigating actions Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts

Gildan regularly assesses our longer-term climate risks as part of our ERM process, and TCFD implementation. We continue to develop or adapt mitigation strategies accordingly, including Business

Continuity Management (BCM) efforts to mitigate impact of weather events and natural catastrophes. Gildan is making additional investments to improve the resiliency of its manufacturing facilities

to extreme weather events. We implement proactive maintenance and seek investments in new weather proofing technologies to withstand impacts related to changing climate conditions. For

example, we have performed flood risk assessments in Honduras and Bangladesh and will be implementing flood mitigation measures and flood management plans solutions.

Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy aims to deliver meaningful advancements by 2030 in key areas related to Climate, Energy, and Water. We have implemented several measures to reduce