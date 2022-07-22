Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
37.13 CAD   -0.64%
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 GRI index (pdf version)
PU
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 SASB index (pdf version)
PU
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 ESG performance tables (pdf version)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 GRI index (pdf version)

07/22/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GO TO APPENDICES SECTION: ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

SASB INDEX

GRI INDEX

In an effort to provide our stakeholders with credible, transparent, and easy-to-navigate disclosures, we have compiled this content index according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - Comprehensive Standards. Below, you will find our responses to GRI disclosures, including specific references to publicly available documents on our website such as our 2021 ESG Report, our 2021 Annual Report, our 2021 Management Information Circular, and our 2021 Annual Information Form. Where appropriate, we have indicated any omissions and the reasons for them. We also indicate which data have been third-party verified, which is accompanied by this icon .

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE TITLE

DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY

THIRD-PARTY

NUMBER

ASSURANCE

Organizational profile

102-1

Name of the organization

Gildan Activewear Inc.

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and

Gildan 2021 ESG Report > About Gildan > p.9

services

102-3

Location of headquarters

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

102-4

Location of operations

Our locations of operations are outlined on our website. See Our Factories:

Website > Company > Our Factories

Information about our locations of operations can also be found in our 2021 Annual Report. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:

2021

Annual Report > Management's Discussion and Analysis > pp.5-7

Our locations of operations are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See About Gildan:

2021

ESG Report > About Gildan > pp.9-10

102-5

Ownership and legal form

Gildan is a publicly traded company listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE - GIL) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX - GIL.TO). Our head office is in Montreal, Canada, and

our global sales and marketing office is

located in Barbados. Our manufacturing operations are situated in four main hubs located in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Bangladesh.

102-6

Markets served

Information about the markets we serve can also be found in our 2021 Annual Report. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:

2021

Annual Report > Management's Discussion and Analysis > Sales, Marketing, and Distribution > p.9

Our locations of operation are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See About Gildan:

2021

ESG Report > About Gildan > pp.9-10

102-7

Scale of the organization

2021

ESG Report > About Gildan > pp.9-10

INDEX

102-8

Information on employees and

Information on employees and other workers is contained in our 2021 ESG Report:

other workers

2021

ESG Report > About Gildan > pp.9-10

2021

ESG Report > Social > pp.39-43

GRI

102-9

Supply chain

Our supply chain including our activities, and primary brands is described in our 2021 Annual Report:

2021

Annual Report > Our Operations > pp.5-7

Environmental management of our supply chain is described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Environment:

2021 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach > p.18

See Economic Development for number of local suppliers and estimated monetary payments:

2021 ESG Report > Community Engagement > Economic Development > p.48

Our management of our supply chain during COVID-19 is described on our website. See How Gildan Is Managing and Minimizing Supply Chain Disruption During COVID-19:

Website > Other > COVID-19 > Manufacturing Contractors

102-10

Significant changes to the

Any changes to the organization and its supply chain have been updated and are reflected in our 2021 Annual Report (under Our Operations), for the year ended 2021.

organization and its supply chain

Website > Investors > Report and filings > Reports > 2021 Annual Report > Our Operations > p.5

102-11

Precautionary Principle or

When any Canadian statutory decision-maker, court, or tribunal applies the Precautionary Principle in making its determination, we consider this principle in the conduct of our activities in similar circumstances. The Precaution-

approach

ary Principle says that when an activity raises threats to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully

established scientifically.

102-12

External initiatives

Our 2021 external initiatives are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Stakeholder Engagement > pp.57-58

102-13

Membership of associations

Our membership of associations is described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement and Public Policy:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Stakeholder Engagement > pp.57-59

2021

ESG Report > Governance > Public Policy and Advocacy > p.62

SECTION CONTINUES

78

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE TITLE

DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY

THIRD-PARTY

NUMBER

ASSURANCE

Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision-

A statement from a senior decision-maker can be found in our 2021 ESG Report. See Leadership Message:

maker

2021 ESG Report > Message from our President and CEO > p.5

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities are described in our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. See Risk and Uncertainties and the Financial Risk Management sections of the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A.

opportunities

Principal risks to the business are described in our 2021 Annual Report. See Risks and Uncertainties:

2021 Annual Report > Risks and Uncertainties > pp.36-48

2021 Annual Report > Financial Risk Management > pp. 116-121

Risk management is described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Risk Management:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Risk Management > p.60

We have provided details around climate risks and opportunities in both our 2020 and 2021 ESG Reports:

2021 ESG Report > Environment > Towards TCFD Alignment> p.27

2020 ESG Report > Our Climate Change Approach > Climate Related Opportunities and Risks > pp.29-32

2020 ESG Report > Governance > Risk Management > p.68

As stated above, key impacts, risks, and opportunities are described in our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. We have provided specific emerging climate risks in the table below, which in 2021 included the following:

Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19

The COVID-19 coronavirus, which was recognized as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, has had an adverse impact on the global economy, disrupted global

supply chains and consumer spending, and caused significant volatility and disruption in financial markets. The pandemic significantly reduced economic activity and negatively affected markets

worldwide as governmental authorities responded with the implementation of numerous restrictive measures to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans and restrictions, quarantines,

shelter-in-place orders, and mandated business shutdowns.

Description of risk

Additionally, supply chain and logistics disruptions, as well as labour shortages, could impact our ability to advance and complete our capacity expansion plans; this would also impact our ability

to satisfy demand, which could impact our sales volumes in future periods. We are also seeing inflationary

pressures in freight, labour, and other costs as a result of these various market dynamics

that have emerged as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - the impact of which may heighten and adversely impact our financial results.

Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts

Climate-related impacts which may occur in the countries where we operate or from which we source production. Gildan has operations in Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh.

According to the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, these specific locations are increasingly

exposed to physical risks related to climate change largely driven by extreme weather

events (e.g., hurricanes, flooding, fires, severe storms, water scarcity etc.)

GRI INDEX

SECTION CONTINUES

79

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE TITLE

DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY

THIRD-PARTY

NUMBER

ASSURANCE

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and

Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19

opportunities

The duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown at this time. In 2020, as a result of the effects of the pandemic, Gildan experienced a major reduction in sales and

incurred significant costs resulting from the idling of manufacturing facilities and other mitigating actions.

Although in

2021 we observed a recovery in global economies and consequently in the

demand for our products, the evolving pandemic and its impacts may continue to have an adverse effect

on our sales,

operational results, and cash flows.

If there is a prolonged economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - including as a result of the effect of the currently prevalent variants and the potential emergence of other virus

variants in the future, or if any of the Company's major customers do not have sufficient liquidity to allow them to

continue to operate through a prolonged economic downturn - the Company may

incur operating losses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial position, including cash operating losses, and cause potential additional asset write-downs and impairments. Further,

weak demand for our products may lead to lower selling prices for our products and could negatively affect our

margins and cash flow from operations.

Potential business impact Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts

of the risk

The severity and frequency of extreme weather events related to climate change is expected to increase in our vulnerable locations (Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh), which may

have financial implications for the business. For example, in November 2020, our Central American operations were impacted by back-to-back hurricanes, necessitating temporary shutdowns of

these facilities.

Future events could slow and/or halt production due to physical damage to our assets, resulting in increased employee absenteeism and reduced worker productivity in order to address incremental

safety measures during extreme weather conditions, and/or resulting in supply chain disruptions limiting transportation of supplies or delivery of goods.

On the other hand, climate-related transition risks could impact Gildan's energy consumption costs and transportation costs. These could have relevant financial implications, considering that low-cost

and efficiency are core strengths of our

successful integrated business model. Fluctuations

in

energy prices are

partly

influenced by government policies to address climate change, which could

increase our energy costs beyond our current expectations. These potential fluctuations in

oil

and energy

prices

could

also affect our energy consumption costs, and can influence transportation

costs and the cost of related items used in our business, including other raw materials we use to manufacture our products such as chemicals, dyestuffs, and trims.

Emerging risk 1 - COVID-19

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priorities were the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers, and other partners. In this regard, we took several actions to safeguard

our stakeholders, while at the same time ensuring continuity of the business. Relationships with local suppliers also improve supply chain resiliency, an advantage that has become crucial over the

last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have disrupted supply chains globally.

Gildan takes all necessary measures to provide employees with safe and healthy workplaces and seeks to ensure that our third-party contractors do the same. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19

pandemic, the Company has adopted additional policies and procedures as needed to best protect the health and safety of employees. Concurrent with global government mandated private

sector shutdowns, we began to close our manufacturing facilities starting in March 2020, to ensure the safety of our employees and align our operations and inventory levels with the demand

environment. As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted in 2021, Gildan continued to allow some of its administrative employees to work remotely, utilizing technology to enhance collaboration and

teamwork. In many of our facilities, we also provided access to COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations to employees as they became available. In terms of oversight, in 2021 the Board of Directors

received quarterly updates from management on ongoing risks and mitigation strategies related to the pandemic.

Mitigating actions

Emerging risk 2 - Climate-related impacts

Gildan regularly assesses our longer-term climate risks as part of our ERM process, and TCFD implementation. We continue to develop or adapt mitigation strategies accordingly, including Business

Continuity Management (BCM) efforts to mitigate impact of weather events and natural catastrophes. Gildan is making additional investments to improve the resiliency of its manufacturing facilities

to extreme weather events. We implement proactive maintenance and seek investments in new weather proofing technologies to withstand impacts related to changing climate conditions. For

example, we have performed flood risk

assessments in Honduras and Bangladesh and will be implementing flood mitigation measures and flood management plans solutions.

Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy aims to deliver meaningful advancements by 2030 in key areas related to Climate, Energy, and Water. We have implemented several measures to reduce

our dependence on fossil fuels, our energy costs, and our exposure to increasing legislative requirements and rising oil and gas prices:

  1. Our Energy Management Information System (EMIS) allows us to monitor and manage our energy consumption. It also helps us to identify opportunities to control costs and use lower-cost abatement technologies at our Honduras manufacturing complex.
  2. Due to our use of biomass energy, our renewable energy footprint has averaged almost 40% over the past five years.

Our processes to reuse hot water condensate, and through the chemical additive process, decrease energy consumption, reduces our exposure to more stringent energy efficiency standards and energy costs through low-cost abatement technologies, while supporting a low-carbon economy.

SECTION CONTINUES

80

GRI INDEX

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE TITLE

DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY

THIRD-PARTY

NUMBER

ASSURANCE

Ethics and integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards,

Our values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See How We Operate:

and norms of behavior

2021 ESG Report > About Gildan > How We Operate > p.9

They are also described on our website. See Vision, Mission & Values:

Website > Company > Vision, Mission, and Values

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and

Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Ethics and Integrity Standards:

concerns about ethics

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Reporting Violations and Grievances > p.54

Our official Whistleblowing Policy can be found on our website. See Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders:

Website > Responsibility > Resources > Codes and Policies > Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders

102-18

Governance structure

Our governance structure is described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Corporate Governance:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Our Approach > pp.51-52

2021 ESG Report > Governance > ESG Governance > p.56

Our website also details our governance process. See Governance:

Website > Company > Governance

102-19

Delegating authority

The Board of Directors has delegated to the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board the authority to oversee management's handling of economic, environmental, and social topics (see the

Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee mandate).

The activities of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee are outlined in the mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. See Mandate:

Mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee > Mandate > p.1

The delegating authority of our ESG governance process is described in our 2021 ESG Report. See ESG Governance:

INDEX

A list of our Board of Directors can be found on our website. See Board of Directors:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > ESG Governance > p.56

Website > Making Apparel Better > Company > Leadership > Board of Directors

GRI

102-20

Executive-level responsibility for

Executive level responsibilities are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See ESG Governance:

economic, environmental, and

2021 ESG Report > Governance > ESG Governance > p.56

social topics

102-21

Consulting stakeholders on

Our 2021 stakeholder engagement activities are described in our 2021 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement:

economic, environmental, and

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Stakeholder Engagement > pp.57-59

social topics

102-22

Composition of the highest

The composition of the highest governance body is described in the 2021 Management Information Proxy Circular. See Director Nominees:

governance body and its

2021 Management Proxy Information Circular > Director Nominees > pp.19-24

committees

The composition of the Board-level committees is described in the 2021 Management Information Proxy Circular. See Our Corporate Governance Practices:

2021 Management Proxy Information Circular > Our Corporate Governance Practices > pp.29-44

The Board of Directors diversity is described in the 2021 ESG Report. See Our Approach:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Our Approach > Board of Directors > p.51

102-23

Chair of the highest governance

The Chair of the Board of Directors is independent, as detailed in the 2021 Management Information Proxy Circular:

body

2021 Management Information Proxy Circular > Election of Directors > Director Nominees > pp.18-24

SECTION CONTINUES

81

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 GRI index (pdf version)
PU
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 SASB index (pdf version)
PU
04:34pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 2021 ESG performance tables (pdf version)
PU
10:14aGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2021 ESG Report (pdf version)
PU
07/20Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
07/20Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
AQ
07/12National Bank of Canada Previews Gildan Activewear's Q2 Results; Down 2.8%
MT
07/05TD Securities Adjusts Gildan Activewear's Price Target to $43 From $51, Maintains Buy R..
MT
07/05Gildan Activewear Price Target Lowered to US$43 at TD
MT
06/01UBS Expects Low-Cost Production to Help Gildan Activewear 'Take Market Share'
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 245 M - -
Net income 2022 568 M - -
Net Debt 2022 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 5 414 M 5 428 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Gildan Activewear Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,99 $
Average target price 40,14 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn J. Chamandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhodri J. Harries EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Donald C. Berg Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Goodman Independent Director
Anne E. Martin-Vachon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.-30.04%5 414
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.89%324 847
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.48%39 232
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-21.62%22 277
VF CORPORATION-34.49%18 375
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.54%11 817