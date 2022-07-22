Log in
PU
PU
PU
Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 SASB index (pdf version)

07/22/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
GO TO APPENDICES SECTION: ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE

SASB INDEX

GRI INDEX

Gildan supports the efforts of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to collect accurate ESG data for the investment community. In 2020, we transitioned our reporting to align with the SASB framework to drive consistency and comparability of sustainability performance data across our sector. We will continue to evaluate additional SASB metrics in future disclosures. The following index provides ESG information for the 2021 calendar year, based on SASB's reporting framework for the Apparel, Accessories, and Footwear sector of the Consumer Goods Industry.

topic

metric

sasb code

data response

Management of

Discussion of processes

CG-AA-250a.1

We monitor and review our processes related to high-risk chemicals and follow all applicable laws and regulations. Our process includes three steps:

chemicals

to maintain compliance

1.

Acknowledgement and agreement with the Restricted Substances Code of Practice (RSCP) by suppliers and manufacturing contractors

with restricted substances

2.

Gathering of information on raw materials before purchase and evaluating information using the Safety Data Sheet Screening Process, certification such as Eco-Passport or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and third-

regulations

party laboratory testing

3.

Classification of raw materials under one of the following: Approved, Approved with Condition, or Rejected

Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2021 ESG Report:

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Restricted Substances Code of Practice

2021 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach > p.17-18

Discussion of processes to

CG-AA-250a.2

Gildan is committed to ensuring that its products comply with all consumer product safety laws and other regulatory requirements as those requirements become effective, providing its customers with all required information,

assess and manage risks

and meeting customers' individual needs. Consequently, we periodically perform a broad range of product testing at reputable and accredited third-party laboratories to ensure compliance with consumer product safety

and/or hazards associated

requirements.

with chemicals in products

Our Company-owned chemical facility is fully staffed with chemical engineers and industry specialists, allowing us greater oversight to manage risks and hazards associated with chemical products. We monitor and conduct

periodic reviews of high-risk chemicals as required in our RSCP. The RSCP describes how we handle banned and restricted substances in countries where we operate and sell our products, including for compliance with the

Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals substances of very high concern (REACH SVHCs list), and applicable legislation. We also include industry

and NGO practices, standards, and initiatives, and our customers' own Restricted Substances List (RSL).

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®: Gildan®, Comfort Colors®, Alstyle®, and Anvil® by Gildan® branded products are certified

by the internationally recognized

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which allows producers and consumers

to objectively assess the presence of harmful substances in textiles and apparel products based on approximately 100 human-ecological and performance-related test parameters. Achieving the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®

involves meeting strict standards including the absence of restricted chemicals and subjecting the supply to an annual independent validation through an accredited laboratory testing of raw materials and finished products.

Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2021 ESG Report:

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Restricted Substances Code of Practice

See 2021 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach > p.17-18

Environmental

Percentage of (1) Tier 1

CG-AA-430a.1

We are one of the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel, and approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of

impacts in the

supplier13 facilities and (2)

suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.

supply chain

supplier facilities beyond

We do not currently audit our Tier 2 suppliers for compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreements. However, 100% of Gildan-owned facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance. In addition,

Tier 1 in compliance with

our Tier 1 facilities in the Americas sew cut parts that are processed in our own textile facilities (Tier 2), where we measure wastewater parameters. Additionally, our third-party auditing process includes ensuring that we are in

wastewater discharge

compliance with relevant regulatory requirements related to wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreements.

permits and/or contractual

agreements

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2021

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities compliant with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreement

100%

Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreement

N/A, as we have a vertically integrated business model

Percentage of (1) Tier 1 sup-

CG-AA-430a.2

As per CG-AA-430a.1, approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain. To date, 50% of our

plier facilities and (2) supplier

Tier 1 suppliers have completed the Higg FEM.

facilities beyond Tier 1 that

have completed the Sustain-

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2021

able Apparel Coalition's Higg

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have completed the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) assessment

50%

Facility Environmental Mod-

Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that have completed the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM)

ule (Higg FEM) assessment

N/A*

assessment or an equivalent environmental data assessment

or an equivalent environmen-

tal data assessment

* When it comes to working with suppliers in manufacturing apparel, all Gildan's manufacturing processes are handled by Tier 1 suppliers. Those suppliers that do not have wet manufacturing processes are encouraged to use

dyed yarns as raw materials. As a result, Gildan does not have any supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that are required to complete the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) assessment.

More details on how we manage the environmental performance of our suppliers is contained in our 2021 ESG Report:

2021 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach > p.17-18

13 "Tier 1 supplier" refers to Gildan's third-party manufacturing contractors where there is a commercial arrangement in place.

SASB INDEX

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

72

topic

metric

sasb code

data response

Labour

Percentage of (1) Tier 1

CG-AA-430b.1

Labour conditions in the supply chain

2021

conditions in the

supplier facilities and (2)

supply chain

supplier facilities beyond Tier

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct

100%

1 that have been audited to a

Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that have been audited to a labour code of conduct

0%

labour code of conduct, and

(3) percentage of total audits

As of 2021, we have accepted external social compliance certifications such as WRAP, SMETA, and the BSCI for our third-party contractors in Asia and selected facilities in the Americas, reducing audit duplicity.

conducted by a third-party

auditor

Percentage of total audits conducted by a third-party auditor

2021

Percentage of total audits of supplier facilities that were performed by an independent third-party auditor

92%*

*The remaining 8% of the total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.

Tier 2 suppliers must complete a pre-audit/self-assessment questionnaire in order to validate basic EHS and labour conditions at the factory.

More detail is provided in the 2021 ESG Report and the Code of Conduct:

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards > p.52Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Code of Conduct

Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook guide our labour audit process:

Website > Responsibility > Resources > Codes and Policies > Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook

Audit methodologies and criteria

Facilities producing for Gildan will be audited to monitor working conditions compliance with the Gildan Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Guidebook. Each facility is inspected and audited for compliance. Auditors must be granted access to all areas of the facility. Not granting access is a zero-tolerance issue, leading to an "access denied" status that prevents the supplier from doing business with Gildan. All non-compliances, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Social Compliance platform. We also have Monitoring Guidelines that serve as a reference for internal auditors to use when conducting audits. The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and contractor expectations related to remedial efforts.

  • Minor non-conformity:Low-risk issue where improvement towards best practices is necessary. Remediation timeframe: six months.
  • Moderate non-conformity: Negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation timeframe: up to two months, depending on type of violation.
  • Major non-conformity: Serious violation of the Gildan Code of Conduct, other codes supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on individual rights and/or physical safety. Remediation timeframe: immediately.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Code of Conduct

Types of audits

These are the types of audits that may be conducted in a facility:

  • Announced: the exact audit date is communicated to the facility
  • Semi-announced:the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before)
  • Unannounced: auditors arrive directly at the facility without prior notification

Types of auditors

Audits may be conducted by our internal auditors and/or external auditors, according to the type of audit.

Audit results

Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of the findings against our Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook (p. 6). Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business, orange and red ones will require improvement within a set timeframe, and a black rating (which corresponds to a zero-tolerance issue as detailed on p. 7 of our Guidebook) will result in termination of the contract once open orders are completed.

SASB INDEX

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

73

topic

metric

sasb code

data response

Percentage of (1) Tier 1

CG-AA-430b.1 (con'd)

Remediation process

supplier facilities and (2)

A facility is required to work on an immediate remediation plan when a serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct is identified during the

audit process and has caused, or

may cause, a negative impact on worker safety

supplier facilities beyond Tier

and wellbeing. This remediation process involves a more systematic review. However, there may be other instances where an immediate remediation plan is requested of a facility. Examples of what should be included in a

1 that have been audited to a

remediation process include:

labour code of conduct, and

In-depth investigation to confirm the non-compliance

(3) percentage of total audits

Corrective action plan:

conducted by a third-party

º

Interviews with affected stakeholders

auditor (con'd)

º Documentation review (e.g., training, policies, and procedures)

º

Root cause analysis

Gildan's social compliance team works with facility managers to provide advice and recommendations on how to best address any issues, make changes where necessary, and put in place sustainable remediation solutions

that are available for review and verification. Facilities shall provide details and evidence of their remediation, which are subject to verification through follow-up audits that can

be conducted on-site or through a desktop

review, depending on the circumstances. Facilities are expected to implement remediation actions and to demonstrate improvements within a prescribed timeframe.

Corrective Action Plan

Different from

a remediation process is the Corrective Action Plan (CAP), which is an ongoing effort to ensure sustainable practices in our own

and contractor facilities. A CAP is required for all non-compliances identified in an

audit process. The following are examples of what a CAP should include, but may not be limited to:

• Photos of corrective actions

Training attendance list

• Evidence of review of a policy/internal procedure

Follow-up

Gildan reviews remediation trends year-by-year to identify facilities that have made progress in remediation or facilities that show a lack of commitment and progress to improve working conditions. Systematic follow-ups are

conducted to verify the progress made towards resolving the issues with the objective of helping the facility improve their overall performance and remain in compliance with our Code of Conduct.

Priority non-conformance

CG-AA-430b.2

Labour conditions in the supply chain

2021

rate and associated

corrective action rate for

Priority non-conformance rate and associated corrective action rate for suppliers' labour code of conduct audits

8% (22 major non-compliances and one zero-tolerance* in our contractor facilities)

suppliers' labour code of

*Zero-tolerance issues are those that meet criteria related to non-compliance on matters related to child labour, health and safety, subcontracting, forced labour and human trafficking, and harassment. Additional details on

conduct audits

non-compliance criteria can be found in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook > p.7

2021 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > 2021 Performance > p.31

Audit methodologies and criteria

CG-AA-430b.1 (on pp.73-74) contains information regarding processes on how we evaluate our suppliers. Additionally, our audit methodologies and criteria are described in detail in our publicly available Social & Sustainable

Compliance Guidebook, under "Assessment results and consequences." We have internal processes that outline the steps that our internal auditors use to conduct their audits.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook

Our monitoring guidelines are described in CG-AA-430a.1 as per our audit methodologies and criteria (p.72)

Efforts to increase supply chain transparency: Gildan's Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook outlines our approach with respect to increasing supply chain transparency and to build capacity among our suppliers in order to improve labour conditions.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook

Website > Responsibility > Resources > Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement

SASB INDEX

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

74

topic

metric

sasb code

data response

Priority non-conformance

CG-AA-430b.2 (con'd)

Efforts to build

capacity

with suppliers: Our efforts to build capacity with suppliers are detailed in the following sections of our 2021 ESG Report:

rate and associated

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Our Approach > p.52

corrective action rate for

2021 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Living Wage > p.31

suppliers' labour code of

2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards > p.53

conduct audits (con'd)

Supply chain non-conformances categorized by geographic region

Region

Contractors

Company-owned

Americas

146

102

Asia

126

0

Africa

4

0

Description of the greatest (1)

CG-AA-430b.3

We have identified the following

potential labour risks in our supply chain:

labour and (2) environmental,

1. Risks related to expired safety documents and lack of emergency preparedness: Across our facilities, we are exposed to potential risk by not regularly updating our documentation and/or conducting safety drills to

health, and safety risks in the

ensure we are prepared in case of a real emergency. We conduct audits on a regular basis to ensure we identify and mitigate risks on a timely basis. For example, during our regular routine audits of our facilities we

supply chain

identified a case

of operating with an expired safety plan and documents, and this issue was addressed by the site.

2. Risks related to human rights and excessive working hours: We understand that organizations that promote and defend workers' interests (such as the right to freedom of association) are important in reducing risks

related to human rights and working long hours. We also ensure that we audit our facilities for their management of excessive work hours among our own and our contractors' employees, to ensure compliance with

local regulations and Gildan's policies and procedures.

We have identified the following potential environmental risks in our supply chain:

1. Risks associated with operating with expired licenses: At Gildan, we have many operations that require regulatory permits and/or licenses and have in place systems like routine audits of our facilities and our third- party contractors to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations to minimize these risks.

2. Risks related to ineffective waste segregation: In our operations we many processes that generate waste. As such we have implemented systems to ensure there is proper segregation and disposal of hazardous waste to minimize environmental impacts.

The following actions have been implemented to reduce labour, health and safety, and environmental risks:

Managing labour risks:

  1. Maintain a strong and robust Social Compliance Program
  2. Provide clear and concise labour practice guidelines and requirements for our contractors that must be followed or adhered to in order to remain part of our supply chain
  3. Implement ongoing audits at our Company-owned facilities and throughout our supply chain
  4. Perform periodic audits to ensure compliance

Managing health and safety risks:

Gildan utilizes several tools to identify hazards and assess risk, including the following assessments:

  1. Job safety analysis
  2. Quantitative risk assessments
  3. Equipment risk assessments
  4. Use of personal protective equipment
  5. Electrical hazards
  6. Confined space
  7. New chemical requests
  8. Contractor management
  9. Safe work permit
  10. Hot work permit

SASB INDEX

Gildan's 2021 ESG Report

75

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
