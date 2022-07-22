Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 SASB index (pdf version)

topic metric sasb code data response Labour Percentage of (1) Tier 1 CG-AA-430b.1 Labour conditions in the supply chain 2021 conditions in the supplier facilities and (2) supply chain supplier facilities beyond Tier Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct 100% 1 that have been audited to a Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that have been audited to a labour code of conduct 0% labour code of conduct, and (3) percentage of total audits As of 2021, we have accepted external social compliance certifications such as WRAP, SMETA, and the BSCI for our third-party contractors in Asia and selected facilities in the Americas, reducing audit duplicity. conducted by a third-party auditor Percentage of total audits conducted by a third-party auditor 2021 Percentage of total audits of supplier facilities that were performed by an independent third-party auditor 92%*

*The remaining 8% of the total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.

Tier 2 suppliers must complete a pre-audit/self-assessment questionnaire in order to validate basic EHS and labour conditions at the factory.

More detail is provided in the 2021 ESG Report and the Code of Conduct:

Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook guide our labour audit process:

Audit methodologies and criteria

Facilities producing for Gildan will be audited to monitor working conditions compliance with the Gildan Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Guidebook. Each facility is inspected and audited for compliance. Auditors must be granted access to all areas of the facility. Not granting access is a zero-tolerance issue, leading to an "access denied" status that prevents the supplier from doing business with Gildan. All non-compliances, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Social Compliance platform. We also have Monitoring Guidelines that serve as a reference for internal auditors to use when conducting audits. The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and contractor expectations related to remedial efforts.

non-conformity:Low-risk issue where improvement towards best practices is necessary. Remediation timeframe: six months. Moderate non-conformity: Negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation timeframe: up to two months, depending on type of violation.

non-conformity: Negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation timeframe: up to two months, depending on type of violation. Major non-conformity: Serious violation of the Gildan Code of Conduct, other codes supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on individual rights and/or physical safety. Remediation timeframe: immediately.

Types of audits

These are the types of audits that may be conducted in a facility:

Announced: the exact audit date is communicated to the facility

Semi-announced: the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before)

the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before) Unannounced: auditors arrive directly at the facility without prior notification

Types of auditors

Audits may be conducted by our internal auditors and/or external auditors, according to the type of audit.

Audit results

Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of the findings against our Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook (p. 6). Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business, orange and red ones will require improvement within a set timeframe, and a black rating (which corresponds to a zero-tolerance issue as detailed on p. 7 of our Guidebook) will result in termination of the contract once open orders are completed.