Gildan Activewear : 2021 2021 SASB index (pdf version)

Gildan supports the efforts of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to collect accurate ESG data for the investment community. In 2020, we transitioned our reporting to align with the SASB framework to drive consistency and comparability of sustainability performance data across our sector. We will continue to evaluate additional SASB metrics in future disclosures. The following index provides ESG information for the 2021 calendar year, based on SASB's reporting framework for the Apparel, Accessories, and Footwear sector of the Consumer Goods Industry.
topic
metric
sasb code
data response
Management of
Discussion of processes
CG-AA-250a.1
We monitor and review our processes related to high-risk chemicals and follow all applicable laws and regulations. Our process includes three steps:
chemicals
to maintain compliance
1.
Acknowledgement and agreement with the Restricted Substances Code of Practice (RSCP) by suppliers and manufacturing contractors
with restricted substances
2.
Gathering of information on raw materials before purchase and evaluating information using the Safety Data Sheet Screening Process, certification such as Eco-Passport or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and third-
regulations
party laboratory testing
3.
Classification of raw materials under one of the following: Approved, Approved with Condition, or Rejected
Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2021 ESG Report:
Gildan is committed to ensuring that its products comply with all consumer product safety laws and other regulatory requirements as those requirements become effective, providing its customers with all required information,
assess and manage risks
and meeting customers' individual needs. Consequently, we periodically perform a broad range of product testing at reputable and accredited third-party laboratories to ensure compliance with consumer product safety
and/or hazards associated
requirements.
with chemicals in products
Our Company-owned chemical facility is fully staffed with chemical engineers and industry specialists, allowing us greater oversight to manage risks and hazards associated with chemical products. We monitor and conduct
periodic reviews of high-risk chemicals as required in our RSCP. The RSCP describes how we handle banned and restricted substances in countries where we operate and sell our products, including for compliance with the
Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals substances of very high concern (REACH SVHCs list), and applicable legislation. We also include industry
and NGO practices, standards, and initiatives, and our customers' own Restricted Substances List (RSL).
STANDARD 100 byOEKO-TEX®: Gildan®, Comfort Colors®, Alstyle®, and Anvil® by Gildan® branded products are certified
by the internationally recognized
STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which allows producers and consumers
to objectively assess the presence of harmful substances in textiles and apparel products based on approximately 100 human-ecological and performance-related test parameters. Achieving the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®
involves meeting strict standards including the absence of restricted chemicals and subjecting the supply to an annual independent validation through an accredited laboratory testing of raw materials and finished products.
Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2021 ESG Report:
We are one of the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel, and approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of
impacts in the
supplier13 facilities and (2)
suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.
supply chain
supplier facilities beyond
We do not currently audit our Tier 2 suppliers for compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreements. However, 100% of Gildan-owned facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance. In addition,
Tier 1 in compliance with
our Tier 1 facilities in the Americas sew cut parts that are processed in our own textile facilities (Tier 2), where we measure wastewater parameters. Additionally, our third-party auditing process includes ensuring that we are in
wastewater discharge
compliance with relevant regulatory requirements related to wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreements.
permits and/or contractual
agreements
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2021
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities compliant with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreement
100%
Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or contractual agreement
N/A, as we have a vertically integrated business model
Percentage of (1) Tier 1 sup-
CG-AA-430a.2
As per CG-AA-430a.1, approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain. To date, 50% of our
plier facilities and (2) supplier
Tier 1 suppliers have completed the Higg FEM.
facilities beyond Tier 1 that
have completed the Sustain-
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2021
able Apparel Coalition's Higg
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have completed the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) assessment
50%
Facility Environmental Mod-
Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that have completed the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM)
ule (Higg FEM) assessment
N/A*
assessment or an equivalent environmental data assessment
or an equivalent environmen-
tal data assessment
* When it comes to working with suppliers in manufacturing apparel, all Gildan's manufacturing processes are handled by Tier 1 suppliers. Those suppliers that do not have wet manufacturing processes are encouraged to use
dyed yarns as raw materials. As a result, Gildan does not have any supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that are required to complete the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) assessment.
More details on how we manage the environmental performance of our suppliers is contained in our 2021 ESG Report:
13 "Tier 1 supplier" refers to Gildan's third-party manufacturing contractors where there is a commercial arrangement in place.
SASB INDEX
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
72
Labour
Percentage of (1) Tier 1
CG-AA-430b.1
Labour conditions in the supply chain
2021
conditions in the
supplier facilities and (2)
supply chain
supplier facilities beyond Tier
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct
100%
1 that have been audited to a
Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 that have been audited to a labour code of conduct
0%
labour code of conduct, and
(3) percentage of total audits
As of 2021, we have accepted external social compliance certifications such as WRAP, SMETA, and the BSCI for our third-party contractors in Asia and selected facilities in the Americas, reducing audit duplicity.
conducted by a third-party
auditor
Percentage of total audits conducted by a third-party auditor
2021
Percentage of total audits of supplier facilities that were performed by an independent third-party auditor
92%*
*The remaining 8% of the total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.
Tier 2 suppliers must complete a pre-audit/self-assessment questionnaire in order to validate basic EHS and labour conditions at the factory.
More detail is provided in the 2021 ESG Report and the Code of Conduct:
2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards > p.52Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Code of Conduct
Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook guide our labour audit process:
Facilities producing for Gildan will be audited to monitor working conditions compliance with the Gildan Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Guidebook. Each facility is inspected and audited for compliance. Auditors must be granted access to all areas of the facility. Not granting access is a zero-tolerance issue, leading to an "access denied" status that prevents the supplier from doing business with Gildan. All non-compliances, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Social Compliance platform. We also have Monitoring Guidelines that serve as a reference for internal auditors to use when conducting audits. The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and contractor expectations related to remedial efforts.
Minor non-conformity:Low-risk issue where improvement towards best practices is necessary. Remediation timeframe: six months.
Moderate non-conformity: Negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation timeframe: up to two months, depending on type of violation.
Major non-conformity: Serious violation of the Gildan Code of Conduct, other codes supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on individual rights and/or physical safety. Remediation timeframe: immediately.
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies > Code of Conduct
Types of audits
These are the types of audits that may be conducted in a facility:
Announced: the exact audit date is communicated to the facility
Semi-announced:the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before)
Unannounced: auditors arrive directly at the facility without prior notification
Types of auditors
Audits may be conducted by our internal auditors and/or external auditors, according to the type of audit.
Audit results
Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of the findings against our Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook (p. 6). Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business, orange and red ones will require improvement within a set timeframe, and a black rating (which corresponds to a zero-tolerance issue as detailed on p. 7 of our Guidebook) will result in termination of the contract once open orders are completed.
SASB INDEX
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
73
Percentage of (1) Tier 1
CG-AA-430b.1 (con'd)
Remediation process
supplier facilities and (2)
A facility is required to work on an immediate remediation plan when a serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct is identified during the
audit process and has caused, or
may cause, a negative impact on worker safety
supplier facilities beyond Tier
and wellbeing. This remediation process involves a more systematic review. However, there may be other instances where an immediate remediation plan is requested of a facility. Examples of what should be included in a
1 that have been audited to a
remediation process include:
labour code of conduct, and
•
In-depth investigation to confirm the non-compliance
(3) percentage of total audits
•
Corrective action plan:
conducted by a third-party
º
Interviews with affected stakeholders
auditor (con'd)
º Documentation review (e.g., training, policies, and procedures)
º
Root cause analysis
Gildan's social compliance team works with facility managers to provide advice and recommendations on how to best address any issues, make changes where necessary, and put in place sustainable remediation solutions
that are available for review and verification. Facilities shall provide details and evidence of their remediation, which are subject to verification through follow-up audits that can
be conducted on-site or through a desktop
review, depending on the circumstances. Facilities are expected to implement remediation actions and to demonstrate improvements within a prescribed timeframe.
Corrective Action Plan
Different from
a remediation process is the Corrective Action Plan (CAP), which is an ongoing effort to ensure sustainable practices in our own
and contractor facilities. A CAP is required for all non-compliances identified in an
audit process. The following are examples of what a CAP should include, but may not be limited to:
• Photos of corrective actions
•
Training attendance list
• Evidence of review of a policy/internal procedure
Follow-up
Gildan reviews remediation trends year-by-year to identify facilities that have made progress in remediation or facilities that show a lack of commitment and progress to improve working conditions. Systematic follow-ups are
conducted to verify the progress made towards resolving the issues with the objective of helping the facility improve their overall performance and remain in compliance with our Code of Conduct.
Priority non-conformance
CG-AA-430b.2
Labour conditions in the supply chain
2021
rate and associated
corrective action rate for
Priority non-conformance rate and associated corrective action rate for suppliers' labour code of conduct audits
8% (22 major non-compliances and one zero-tolerance* in our contractor facilities)
suppliers' labour code of
*Zero-tolerance issues are those that meet criteria related to non-compliance on matters related to child labour, health and safety, subcontracting, forced labour and human trafficking, and harassment. Additional details on
conduct audits
non-compliance criteria can be found in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook.
2021 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > 2021 Performance > p.31
Audit methodologies and criteria
CG-AA-430b.1 (on pp.73-74) contains information regarding processes on how we evaluate our suppliers. Additionally, our audit methodologies and criteria are described in detail in our publicly available Social & Sustainable
Compliance Guidebook, under "Assessment results and consequences." We have internal processes that outline the steps that our internal auditors use to conduct their audits.
Our monitoring guidelines are described in CG-AA-430a.1 as per our audit methodologies and criteria (p.72)
Efforts to increase supply chain transparency: Gildan's Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook outlines our approach with respect to increasing supply chain transparency and to build capacity among our suppliers in order to improve labour conditions.
2021 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Living Wage > p.31
suppliers' labour code of
2021 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards > p.53
conduct audits (con'd)
Supply chain non-conformances categorized by geographic region
Region
Contractors
Company-owned
Americas
146
102
Asia
126
0
Africa
4
0
Description of the greatest (1)
CG-AA-430b.3
We have identified the following
potential labour risks in our supply chain:
labour and (2) environmental,
1. Risks related to expired safety documents and lack of emergency preparedness: Across our facilities, we are exposed to potential risk by not regularly updating our documentation and/or conducting safety drills to
health, and safety risks in the
ensure we are prepared in case of a real emergency. We conduct audits on a regular basis to ensure we identify and mitigate risks on a timely basis. For example, during our regular routine audits of our facilities we
supply chain
identified a case
of operating with an expired safety plan and documents, and this issue was addressed by the site.
2. Risks related to human rights and excessive working hours: We understand that organizations that promote and defend workers' interests (such as the right to freedom of association) are important in reducing risks
related to human rights and working long hours. We also ensure that we audit our facilities for their management of excessive work hours among our own and our contractors' employees, to ensure compliance with
local regulations and Gildan's policies and procedures.
We have identified the following potential environmental risks in our supply chain:
1. Risks associated with operating with expired licenses: At Gildan, we have many operations that require regulatory permits and/or licenses and have in place systems like routine audits of our facilities and our third- party contractors to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations to minimize these risks.
2. Risks related to ineffective waste segregation: In our operations we many processes that generate waste. As such we have implemented systems to ensure there is proper segregation and disposal of hazardous waste to minimize environmental impacts.
The following actions have been implemented to reduce labour, health and safety, and environmental risks:
Managing labour risks:
Maintain a strong and robust Social Compliance Program
Provide clear and concise labour practice guidelines and requirements for our contractors that must be followed or adhered to in order to remain part of our supply chain
Implement ongoing audits at our Company-owned facilities and throughout our supply chain
Perform periodic audits to ensure compliance
Managing health and safety risks:
Gildan utilizes several tools to identify hazards and assess risk, including the following assessments:
Job safety analysis
Quantitative risk assessments
Equipment risk assessments
Use of personal protective equipment
Electrical hazards
Confined space
New chemical requests
Contractor management
Safe work permit
Hot work permit
SASB INDEX
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
75
