Gildan Activewear : 2021 ESG Report (pdf version)

Certain statements included in this Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations, and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, amongst others, information related to the Company's future plans and operations in relation to ESG, as well as the Company's Next Generation ESG strategy and ESG targets. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "assume," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "believe," or "continue," or the negatives of these terms, variations of them, or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that the expectations represented by our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward -looking information or statements included in this ESG Report are provided to inform readers about management's assessment of Gildan's future plans and operations in relation to ESG. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. By their nature, such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, which could cause Gildan's actual results and experience to be materially different from the anticipated results. Amongst others, these risks and uncertainties include those related to climate, political, social, and economic impacts in the countries where we operate, that we sell to, or from which we source production; disruptions to manufacturing and distribution activities due to such factors as operational issues; disruptions in transportation logistic functions; labour shortages; political or social instability; natural disasters and other weather-related events; epidemics and pandemics; impacts specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; negative publicity
as a result of actual, alleged, or perceived violations of human rights, labour and environmental laws, international labour standards, or unethical labour practices; and other unforeseen adverse events. We refer you to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the risks described under the "Financial risk management," "Critical accounting estimates and judgments," and "Risks and uncertainties" sections of our Annual Report's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for a discussion of such risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause Gildan's actual results and experience to be materially different from the anticipated results. The Company's ability to achieve its ESG targets, commitments, and goals is further subject to, among others, the Company's ability to access and implement all technologies, processes, and methods necessary to achieve its targets, commitments, and goals, the Company's ability to leverage its supply chain and vertically integrated business model and to source sustainable raw materials, as well as the development and performance of innovative technologies and the future use and deployment of such technologies and associated expected future results, and environmental policy, legislation, and regulation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation describe our expectations on July 22nd, 2022 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All the forward-looking statements contained in this ESG Report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report outlines how we are delivering against our vision of Making Apparel Better®. It provides detailed information about our policies, management approach, and performance. This report marks our 18th year of sustainability reporting.
The reporting period is from January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. We report only on assets that we operate, unless otherwise indicated, and provide year-over-year trending where possible. All dollar figures reported are in U.S. dollars.
This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Comprehensive option, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Apparel, Accessories and Footwear Sustainable Accounting Standard (2018). We also report in alignment with the relevant United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), where we believe we have the greatest impact.
Data provided in this report pertain to Gildan owned operations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Bangladesh, as well as any significant impacts deriving from these operations. Information about our third-party manufacturing contractors and raw material suppliers has also been included when it is material and available. To overcome the challenge of synthesizing data from numerous jurisdictions, some of which have different reporting requirements, methods, and standards, we have consolidated information where possible. In other areas, information is presented separately or from a single jurisdiction.
The data included in this report have been prepared in accordance with the GRI Principles for Defining Report Quality, in addition to the relevant standards. The required third-party assurance has been provided by an independent consulting firm, Corporate Citizenship. Gildan understands that Corporate Citizenship complies with the requirements for independence, professional ethics, and quality control as stipulated by ISAE 3000, and that none of the personnel involved in the preparation of this report worked with Gildan on subject matter that might compromise their objectivity.
This report and appendices are produced in English, French, and Spanish, and are publicly available on our website as downloadable PDFs.
We value and welcome feedback from all stakeholders. Please send comments or questions about this report to: cc@gildan.com.
THIRD-PARTY ASSURANCE
Our key material ESG and sustainability data for performance indicators are subject to third-party assurance aligned with ISAE 3000, through the independent consulting firm Corporate Citizenship. An independent limited assurance report is on pages 64, which includes the following: total annual energy usage (GJ), energy intensity per production (GJ/kg), total scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (tCO2e), total scope 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e), change in total scope 1 and 2 emissions (compared to 2018 baseline, as a %), partial scope 3 GHG emissions (tCO2e), total water withdrawal (MMm3), total water discharge (MMm3), change in water withdrawal intensity per production (compared to a 2018 baseline, as a %), total hazardous waste (t), total non-hazardous waste (t), landfill waste intensity per production (kg/kg), gender diversity (collective group of employees at the Director level or higher, as a %), work-related injury rate for employees, lost-time injury frequency rate for employees, lost-time injury frequency rate for contractors (for dedicated contractors in Haiti only), and injury severity rate for employees. All performance indicators that have been assured are identified with a ✓ throughout the report.
I am pleased to introduce Gildan's 18th annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report which describes our priorities in this important area, our progress in 2021, as well as an in-depth look at our Next Generation ESG strategy and targets, including our path to 2030.
While the world continued to face a myriad of challenges last year - including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and geo-political and climate uncertainty - Gildan was able to build on its strengths, resilience and focus, our vertically integrated business model, and our continued leading commitment to sustainability.
Specifically, in 2021, our Board approved our new Company business plan, the Gildan Sustainable Growth strategy, which is driving the Company's next phase of growth focused on three key pillars: capacity expansion, innovation, and ESG. This led to our Next Generation ESG strategy, which includes measurable targets to be achieved by or before 2030, which will be further discussed in this report.
Sustainability has long been an integral part of how we do business, and a critical driver of our overall success. We have
witnessed first-hand the link between our ESG performance and long-term financial success, primarily due to the direct control we have over every aspect of our operations thanks to our vertically integrated business model. For instance, our use of biomass as a clean energy source has averaged around 40% over the past five years, and has reduced our dependency on fossil fuels, lowered our energy costs, and decreased our exposure to rising oil and gas prices.
Further, we recognize that the social component of ESG plays an equally important role in our success, including our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We believe in a workplace where our people can contribute to their fullest potential. Indeed, multiple studies have shown among companies a clear link between having diverse teams and achieving business success. For this reason, we were delighted to see that in our 2021 employee engagement survey, more than 78% of respondents said that they believe Gildan was an inclusive workplace.
Moreover, while we have made good strides and attained gender parity globally at the manager level and in less-senior positions, we understand the barriers that many women face, and we want to ensure we reach and maintain gender parity
throughout our organization. As such, we have set a target to achieve gender parity at the collective group of employees representing the Director level and above by 2027.
Reflective of our overall commitment to ESG, in 2021, Gildan's Board approved a measure linking a portion of our executive compensation to ESG performance. Beginning in 2022, ESG targets will comprise at least 25% of all Gildan senior executives' strategic objectives tied to their annual short-term incentive plan. Additionally, we added an amendment to our $1 billion revolving credit facility, incorporating sustainability -linked terms into the loan agreement. With this, Gildan became the first Canadian apparel manufacturing company to tie financing costs to achieving critical ESG goals.
We are proud of the work we've done. In addition to being the right thing to do, we continue to believe that our ESG initiatives will contribute to delivering stronger results and reinforce Gildan's position as a leading ethical, sustainable, and transparent apparel company. In this regard, in 2021 our leadership in ESG was recognized by several organizations: Corporate Knights named Gildan one of the "World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations," The Investor Business Daily named Gildan one of the "Top 100 Best ESG Companies,"
and we were also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year - the only North American apparel manufacturer to receive this distinction.
Finally, as we close a year of strong performance and strategic progress, I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their ongoing efforts, trust, and confidence. I would also like to thank our Board of Directors for their guidance and support in the development of these strategies and initiatives. 2021 was a good year, highlighted by resiliency, a more focused lens on ESG and sustainable growth, and we are excited as we move forward.
Glenn Chamandy,
President and CEO
Gildan's 2021 ESG Report
5
