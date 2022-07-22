Gildan Activewear : 2021 ESG Report (pdf version)

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report outlines how we are delivering against our vision of Making Apparel Better®. It provides detailed information about our policies, management approach, and performance. This report marks our 18th year of sustainability reporting.

The reporting period is from January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. We report only on assets that we operate, unless otherwise indicated, and provide year-over-year trending where possible. All dollar figures reported are in U.S. dollars.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Comprehensive option, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Apparel, Accessories and Footwear Sustainable Accounting Standard (2018). We also report in alignment with the relevant United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), where we believe we have the greatest impact.

Data provided in this report pertain to Gildan owned operations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Bangladesh, as well as any significant impacts deriving from these operations. Information about our third-party manufacturing contractors and raw material suppliers has also been included when it is material and available. To overcome the challenge of synthesizing data from numerous jurisdictions, some of which have different reporting requirements, methods, and standards, we have consolidated information where possible. In other areas, information is presented separately or from a single jurisdiction.

The data included in this report have been prepared in accordance with the GRI Principles for Defining Report Quality, in addition to the relevant standards. The required third-party assurance has been provided by an independent consulting firm, Corporate Citizenship. Gildan understands that Corporate Citizenship complies with the requirements for independence, professional ethics, and quality control as stipulated by ISAE 3000, and that none of the personnel involved in the preparation of this report worked with Gildan on subject matter that might compromise their objectivity.

This report and appendices are produced in English, French, and Spanish, and are publicly available on our website as downloadable PDFs.

We value and welcome feedback from all stakeholders. Please send comments or questions about this report to: cc@gildan.com.