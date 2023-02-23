Gildan Activewear : 2022 REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS NOT YET APPLIED
P. 32
13
DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
P. 33
14
INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
P. 34
15
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
P. 35
16
DEFINITION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
P. 48
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
P. 56
AUDITED ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
P. 62
NOTES TO AUDITED ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
P. 66
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1.0 PREFACE
In this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), "Gildan", the "Company", or the words "we", "us", and "our" refer, depending on the context, either to Gildan Activewear Inc. or to Gildan Activewear Inc. together with its subsidiaries.
This MD&A comments on our operations, financial performance and financial condition as at and for the years ended January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2022. All amounts in this MD&A are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. For a complete understanding of our business environment, trends, risks and uncertainties, and the effect of accounting estimates on our results of operations and financial condition, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with Gildan's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 1, 2023 and the related notes.
In preparing this MD&A, we have taken into account all information available to us up to February 23, 2023, the date of this MD&A. The audited annual consolidated financial statements and this MD&A were reviewed by Gildan's Audit and Finance Committee and were approved and authorized for issuance by our Board of Directors on February 21, 2023.
All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the audited annual consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), except for certain information discussed in the section entitled "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" in this MD&A.
Additional information about Gildan, including our 2022 Annual Information Form, is available on our website at www.gildancorp.com, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website (which includes the Annual Report on Form 40-F) at www.sec.gov.
2.0 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements included in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, amongst others, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. In particular, information appearing under the headings "Our business", "Strategy", "Operating results", "Liquidity and capital resources - Long-term debt and net debt", "Financial risk management", and "Risks and uncertainties" contain forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "assume", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. We refer you to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the risks described under the "Financial risk management", "Critical accounting estimates and judgments", and "Risks and uncertainties" sections of this MD&A for a discussion of the various factors that may affect the Company's future results. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection are also set out throughout this document.
Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and the results or events predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in such forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:
the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants, including the reintroduction, scope and duration of government mandated general, partial, or targeted private sector shutdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures;
changes in general economic and financial conditions globally or in one or more of the markets we serve, including those resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants;
our ability to implement our growth strategies and plans, including our ability to bring projected capacity expansion online;
our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize expected benefits and synergies;
the intensity of competitive activity and our ability to compete effectively;
our reliance on a small number of significant customers;
the fact that our customers do not commit to minimum quantity purchases;
our ability to anticipate, identify, or react to changes in consumer preferences and trends;
GILDAN 2022 REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS 3
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
our ability to manage production and inventory levels effectively in relation to changes in customer demand;
fluctuations and volatility in the price of raw materials used to manufacture our products, such as cotton, polyester fibres, dyes and other chemicals from current levels;
our reliance on key suppliers and our ability to maintain an uninterrupted supply of raw materials, intermediate materials and finished goods;
the impact of climate, political, social, and economic risks, natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics and endemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, in the countries in which we operate or sell to, or from which we source production;
disruption to manufacturing and distribution activities due to such factors as operational issues, disruptions in transportation logistic functions, labour disruptions, political or social instability, weather-related events, natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other unforeseen adverse events;
the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial performance and consequently on our ability to comply with the financial covenants under our debt agreements;
compliance with applicable trade, competition, taxation, environmental, health and safety, product liability, employment, patent and trademark, corporate and securities, licensing and permits, data privacy, bankruptcy, anti- corruption, and other laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate;
the imposition of trade remedies, or changes to duties and tariffs, international trade legislation, bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and trade preference programs that the Company is currently relying on in conducting its manufacturing operations or the application of safeguards thereunder;
factors or circumstances that could increase our effective income tax rate, including the outcome of any tax audits or changes to applicable tax laws or treaties, including the implementation of a global minimum tax rate;
changes to and failure to comply with consumer product safety laws and regulations;
changes in our relationship with our employees or changes to domestic and foreign employment laws and regulations;
negative publicity as a result of actual, alleged, or perceived violations of human rights, labour and environmental laws or international labour standards, or unethical labour or other business practices by the Company or one of its third-party contractors;
changes in third-party licensing arrangements and licensed brands;
our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;
operational problems with our information systems as a result of system failures, viruses, security and cyber security breaches, disasters, and disruptions due to system upgrades or the integration of systems;
an actual or perceived breach of data security;
our reliance on key management and our ability to attract and/or retain key personnel;
changes in accounting policies and estimates; and
exposure to risks arising from financial instruments, including credit risk on trade accounts receivables and other financial instruments, liquidity risk, foreign currency risk, and interest rate risk, as well as risks arising from commodity prices.
These factors may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or non-recurring or other special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Company's business. For example, they do not include the effect of business dispositions, acquisitions, other business transactions, asset write-downs, asset impairment losses, or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made. The financial impact of such transactions and non-recurring and other special items can be complex and necessarily depends on the facts particular to each of them.
There can be no assurance that the expectations represented by our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Company's future financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this report are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
GILDAN 2022 REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS 4
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OUR BUSINESS
Overview
Gildan is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. Our products are sold to wholesale distributors, screenprinters and embellishers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, as well as to retailers in North America, including mass merchants, department stores, national chains, specialty retailers, craft stores and online retailers. We also manufacture products for global lifestyle brand companies who market these products under their own brands through their own retail establishments, e- commerce platforms, and/or to third-party retailers.
Manufacturing and operating as a socially responsible producer is at the heart of what we do. The vast majority of our sales are derived from products we manufacture ourselves. Since the Company's formation, we have made significant capital investments in developing and operating our own large-scale, vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, including yarn production, textile and sock manufacturing, as well as sewing operations, controlling all aspects of the production process from start to finish for the garments we produce.
We believe the skill set that we have developed in designing, constructing, and operating our own manufacturing facilities, the level of vertical integration of our supply chain and the capital investments that we have made over the years differentiate us from our competition who are not as vertically integrated and may rely more heavily on third-party suppliers. Owning and operating the vast majority of our manufacturing facilities allows us to exercise tighter control over our production processes, efficiency levels, costs and product quality, as well as to provide reliable service with short production/delivery cycle times. In addition, running our own operations allows us to achieve adherence to high standards for environmental and social responsibility practices employed throughout our supply chain.
3.2 Our Operations
3.2.1 Brands, Products and Customers
The products we manufacture and sell are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Alstyle® and GoldToe®. Further, we manufacture for and supply products to select leading global athletic and lifestyle brands, as well as to certain retail customers who market these products under their own exclusive brands. We also sell sock products under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement, for exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada.
Our primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), and underwear tops and bottoms (underwear).
We sell our activewear products primarily in "blank" or undecorated form, without imprints or embellishment. The majority of our activewear sales are currently derived from activewear sold to wholesale distributors in the imprintables channels in North America and internationally. These wholesale distributors then sell the blank garments to screenprinters/ embellishers who decorate the products with designs and logos, and who in turn sell the embellished/imprinted activewear into a highly diversified range of end-use markets. These include educational institutions, athletic dealers, event merchandisers, promotional product distributors, charitable organizations, entertainment promoters, travel and tourism venues, and retailers. The activewear products have diverse applications, such as serving as work or school uniforms or athletic team wear or simply conveying individual, group, and team identity. We also sell activewear products in blank form directly to various retailers, or through national accounts servicing retailers, in addition to underwear and socks for men, ladies, and kids. These retailers include mass merchants, department stores, national chains, sports specialty stores, craft stores, food and drug retailers, dollar stores, and price clubs, all of which sell to consumers through their brick and mortar outlets and/or their e-commerce platforms. Additionally, we sell to pure-play online retailers who sell to consumers. We also manufacture for and sell to select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brand companies who distribute these products within the retail channel through their own retail establishments, e-commerce platforms, and/or through third-party retailers.
