Gildan Activewear : 2022 REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

1.0 PREFACE

In this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), "Gildan", the "Company", or the words "we", "us", and "our" refer, depending on the context, either to Gildan Activewear Inc. or to Gildan Activewear Inc. together with its subsidiaries.

This MD&A comments on our operations, financial performance and financial condition as at and for the years ended January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2022. All amounts in this MD&A are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. For a complete understanding of our business environment, trends, risks and uncertainties, and the effect of accounting estimates on our results of operations and financial condition, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with Gildan's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 1, 2023 and the related notes.

In preparing this MD&A, we have taken into account all information available to us up to February 23, 2023, the date of this MD&A. The audited annual consolidated financial statements and this MD&A were reviewed by Gildan's Audit and Finance Committee and were approved and authorized for issuance by our Board of Directors on February 21, 2023.

All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the audited annual consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), except for certain information discussed in the section entitled "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" in this MD&A.

Additional information about Gildan, including our 2022 Annual Information Form, is available on our website at www.gildancorp.com, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website (which includes the Annual Report on Form 40-F) at www.sec.gov.

2.0 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, amongst others, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. In particular, information appearing under the headings "Our business", "Strategy", "Operating results", "Liquidity and capital resources - Long-term debt and net debt", "Financial risk management", and "Risks and uncertainties" contain forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "assume", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. We refer you to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the risks described under the "Financial risk management", "Critical accounting estimates and judgments", and "Risks and uncertainties" sections of this MD&A for a discussion of the various factors that may affect the Company's future results. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection are also set out throughout this document.

Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and the results or events predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in such forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:

the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants, including the reintroduction, scope and duration of government mandated general, partial, or targeted private sector shutdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures;

(COVID-19) pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants, including the reintroduction, scope and duration of government mandated general, partial, or targeted private sector shutdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures; changes in general economic and financial conditions globally or in one or more of the markets we serve, including those resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants;

COVID-19 pandemic and the appearance of COVID variants; our ability to implement our growth strategies and plans, including our ability to bring projected capacity expansion online;

our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize expected benefits and synergies;

the intensity of competitive activity and our ability to compete effectively;

our reliance on a small number of significant customers;

the fact that our customers do not commit to minimum quantity purchases;

our ability to anticipate, identify, or react to changes in consumer preferences and trends;

