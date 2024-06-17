1. INTRODUCTION

This document provides information about the definitions and underlying processes applied for the collection and reporting of selected Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) key performance indicators (KPIs) subject to limited assurance as disclosed in Gildan's 2023 ESG Report and the Gildan 2023 ESG Performance document.

Please see Gildan's 2023 ESG Reportfor KPMG LLP's Independent Practitioners' Limited Assurance Report. The associated 2023 ESG Data Tablescontain further details related to the KPIs. This document should be read in conjunction with our 2023 ESG Reportand our 2023 ESG Data Tables.

SCOPE AND BOUNDARIES OF ESG KPIS

Information provided in this document pertains to Gildan- operated sites in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Bangladesh.1 Information about our third- party finished product contractors2 and raw material suppliers has also been included when it is material and available. Unless our new facility in Bangladesh - SDS International - is explicitly referenced, the metrics assured do not include data associated with its construction. Any specific inclusions, exclusions, or restatements regarding the scope and/or boundary for each KPI are described in further detail under Section 3 Evaluation Criteria.

All material operating sites are included in the scope of our reporting. Certain administrative offices do not report on environmental (e.g., energy, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water) or health and safety data given the immateriality of their contribution to the relevant KPIs. We also exclude data and information from our investment and holding companies from our reporting. Data exclusions or additions are noted throughout the report.