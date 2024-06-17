GRI INDEX
Statement of Use
Gildan Activewear Inc. has reported the information cited in this GRI content index for the period January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, with reference to the GRI Standards.
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
NUMBER
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
2-1
Organizational details
Gildan Activewear Inc is a publicly traded company listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE - GIL) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX - GIL.TO). Our headquarters is in Montreal, Canada.
Gildan 2023 ESG report > About Gildan >page 7
Information about our entities can also be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Disclosure and Analysis:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis >page 7
See also Material Accounting Policy Information
2023 Report to Shareholders > Material Accounting Policy Information >page 33
2-2
Entities included in the organization's
Information about our entities can also be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Disclosure and Analysis:
sustainability reporting
2023 Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis >page 7
See also Material Accounting Policy Information:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Material Accounting Policy Information >page 33
See also our 2023 ESG Report:
Gildan 2023 ESG report > About Gildan >page 7
The entities included in our sustainability reporting are outlined on our website. See Our Factories:
Website > Company >Our Factories
2-3
Reporting period, frequency and contact point
The scope of this report highlights our Company-wide environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and goals from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.
This ESG report reflects the activities that occurred in the 2023 calendar year.
Gildan releases its ESG report annually. The date of publication of the 2023 ESG report was June 17, 2024.
The point of contact is:
Gildan Activewear Inc.
600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, Suite 3300
Montreal, Quebec, H3A 3J2
cc@gildan.com
https://gildancorp.com/en/
2-4
Restatements of information
All restatements of information, including rationale for restatements, can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
Gildan 2023 ESG Report >Basis of Reporting
There were no material restatements of information in 2023.
2-5
External assurance
Information regarding our external assurance process can be found in our 2023 ESG report: See Third Party Limited Assurance Statement:
2023 ESG Report > Third Party Limited Assurance Statement >pages 67-68
Selected indicators contained in this report are indicated with a
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
2-6
Activities, value chain and other business
Gildan is active in the Textile, Apparel and Luxury Goods sector as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®)
relationships
Information about our brands, products, and customers can be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:
2023
Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis > Our Business >pages5-8
Information about sales, marketing, and distribution can be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders See Management's Discussion and Analysis:
2023
Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis > Our Business >pages5-8
Our locations of operation and markets served can be found in our 2023 ESG Report:
2023
ESG report > About Gildan >page 7
Information about our supply chain including our activities is described in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:
2023
Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis > Our Operations >pages6-7
Environmental management of our supply chain is described in our 2023 ESG report. See Environment:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13
See Economic Development for number of local suppliers and estimated monetary payments. See Economic Development:
2023 ESG Report > Community Engagement > Economic Development >page 52
Any changes to the organization and its supply chain have been updated and are reflected in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:
2023
Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis > Our Operations >pages5-8
2-7
Employees
Information about employees can be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Management's Discussion and Analysis:
2023
Report to Shareholders > Management's Discussion and Analysis >page 7
Information regarding employees, including breakdowns by region and gender, can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See:
2023 ESG Report > About Gildan >page 7
2023 ESG Report > Employee Wellbeing >pages 36-38
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Social > Workforce >pages 97-103
2-8
Workers who are not employees
This information as per the GRI is not currently reported.
All workforce information can be found in our 2023 ESG Report: See ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table >pages 97-99
2-9
Governance structure and composition
Our governance structure is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Corporate Governance:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Corporate Governance >page 54
Further information on our governance structure and composition can be found in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See About the Board:
2023
Management Information Circular > Governance > About the Board >pages38-56
For competencies relevant to the impacts of the organization, see Skills and Development:
2023
Management Information Circular > Skills and Development >pages53-57
Our website also details our governance process. See:
Website > Company >Governance
2-10
Nomination and selection of the highest
The Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of our Board of Directors is responsible for developing, reviewing, and monitoring criteria, as well as establishing procedures for selecting
governance body
Directors. The Director selection process is detailed in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See:
2023
Management Information Circular > About the Shareholder Meeting >pages12-15
2023
Management Information Circular > Governance > Recruiting New Directors >page 48
Further information regarding Board composition, including Board diversity considerations in Director selection, are described in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See About the Board:
2023
Management Information Circular > Governance > About the Board >pages38-58
Our Board Diversity Policy can be found on our website. See Board Diversity Policy:
Website > Company > Governance Policies >Board Diversity Policy
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
The Chair of the Board of Directors is independent, as detailed in the 2023 Management Information Circular: See About the Nominated Directors:
2023
Management Information Circular > Election of Directors > About the Nominated Directors >pages 16,37-39
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
2-12
Role of the highest governance body in
The role of the highest governance body in setting our purpose, values, and strategy is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See:
overseeing the management of impacts
2023 ESG Report > Corporate Governance > ESG Governance >page 58
Further information regarding the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee can be found in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility
Committee:
2023 Management Information Circular > Year in Review > Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee >page 34
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
The Board of Directors has delegated to the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board the authority to oversee management's handling of economic, environmental, and social
topics. The activities of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee are outlined in the mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. See Mandate:
Mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee > Mandate >page1-4
The delegating authority of our ESG governance process is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Corporate Governance:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > ESG Governance >page 58
Executive level responsibilities are described in our 2023 ESG Report. See ESG Governance:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > ESG Governance >page 58
2-14
Role of the highest governance body in
The report is reviewed and approved by the Disclosure Committee and the final report is signed off by the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, under the purview of the Chief Executive Officer. Determining what
to include in this report begins with an understanding of our impacts throughout our value chain, which include our associations with business partners, our work undertaken for clients, and our thought leadership
sustainability reporting
activities.
The highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting is detailed in our Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee Charter. See Mandate:
Website > Company > Governance > Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee >pages1-4
2-15
Conflicts of interest
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines describe our approach to conflicts of interest. See:
Website > Company > Corporate Governance Guidelines >pages4-5
Public board memberships of all Directors are disclosed in our 2023 Management Information Circular: See Election of Directors:
2023 Management Information Circular > Election of Directors >page 51
Our approach on disclosure of conflicts of interest is also detailed in our 2023 Management Information Circular: See Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest and Related Party Transactions:
2023 Management Information Circular > Director Independence >pages42-43
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
Our process for communicating critical concerns is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Reporting Violations and Grievances:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Reporting Violations and Grievances >page 56
The number and nature of concerns reported can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Reporting Violations and Grievances:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Reporting Violations and Grievances >page 56
For more information, including our Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders, refer to the Company's Ethics & Compliance page.
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest
The Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee receives detailed quarterly reports on ESG trends, regulatory changes, and Company ESG performance data.
governance body
Further details on the collective knowledge of the highest governance body can be found in the 2023 Management Information Circular. See Continuing Education:
2023 Management Information Circular > Continuing Education >pages56-57
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the highest
The Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee is responsible for monitoring and evaluating performance. The Committee, which is comprised of 100% independent Directors, monitors the
governance body
composition and performance of the Board and its committees. For more information, see Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee:
2023 Management Information Circular > Year in Review > Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee >pages 34
2-19
Remuneration policies
Director compensation is described in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Director Compensation:
2023 Management Information Circular > Director Compensation >pages57-58
Executive compensation is described in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Executive Compensation:
2023 Management Information Circular > Executive Compensation >pages59-93
Specific detail regarding Executive remuneration related to objectives and performance on ESG topics can also be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Progress Against Our Next Generation Targets:
2023 ESG Report > Progress Against Next Generation Targets >page 11
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
The process for determining compensation is detailed in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Director Compensation:
2023
Management Information Circular > Director Compensation >pages57-58
The process for determining executive compensation can be found in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Corporate Governance:
2023
Management Information Circular > Compensation Governance >pages63-66
Details regarding the role of the independent third party can be found in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Independent Advice:
2023
Management Information Circular > Independent Advice >pages65-66
Details regarding stakeholder engagement can be found in our 2023 Management Information Circular. See Have Your Say on Executive Pay:
2023
Management Information Circular > Have Your Say on Executive Pay >page 14
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
This information is not specifically calculated. However, the increase in compensation applicable to a top-paid executive in each country is governed by the same budget for annual increases that is applicable to any
employee of the applicable country. It is therefore expected that the increase will be in the same range as the country average.
2-22
Statement on sustainable development strategy
A statement from a senior decision maker can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Leadership Message:
2023 ESG Report > Message from our President and CEO >page 5
2-23
Policy commitments
When any Canadian statutory decision maker, court, or tribunal applies the Precautionary Principle in making its determination, we consider this principle in the conduct of our activities in similar circumstances. The
Precautionary Principle says that when an activity raises threats to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established
scientifically.
Our policy commitment approvals are detailed in our 2023 ESG Report. See Policies and Accountabilities:
2023
ESG Report > Social > Policies and Accountabilities >page 27
Information regarding the communication of our policy commitments can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Our Approach:
2023
ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Our Approach >page 28
Further details regarding the extent to which our policy commitments apply to our organization and business relationships can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Human Rights and Ethical Labour
Practices:
2023
ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices >pages 28-30
Our full list of social policies can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices:
2023
ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices >pages 28-30
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
Information regarding the embedding of policy commitments can be found in our 2023 Management Circular. See Year in Review:
2023
Management Information Circular > Year in Review >pages29-35
Processes are further described in the Mandate of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. See Mandate:
Website > Company > Governance >Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee
Our approach to embedding these commitments is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Policies and Accountabilities:
2023
ESG Report > Social > Policies and Accountabilities >page 27
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Social Compliance > Human Rights Worker Training >page 97
2-25
Processes to remediate negative impacts
Information regarding the process to remediate negative impacts can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Ethics and Integrity Standards:
2023
ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards >pages 55-57
Information regarding the percentage of employees trained on grievance mechanisms can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Employee Training on Human Rights:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Employee Training on Human Rights >page 97
Our Whistleblowing Policy can be found on our website. See Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders
Further information regarding remediation processes can be found in our Code of Ethics:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency >Code of Ethics
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising
Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics are described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Ethics and Integrity Standards:
concerns
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Reporting Violations and Grievances >page 56
Our Whistleblowing Policy can be found on our website. See Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Whistleblowing Policy for Employees and External Stakeholders
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
In 2023, Gildan did not report any non-compliances with laws and regulations in the social and economic area, nor the environmental area.
2-28
Membership associations
Our membership in associations is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement and Public Policy and Advocacy:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Stakeholder Engagement >page 59
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Public Policy and Advocacy >page 63
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Our approach to stakeholder engagement is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Stakeholder Engagement and Public Policy Advocacy:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Stakeholder Engagement >page 59
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Public Policy and Advocacy >page 63
Further details can be found in our stakeholder engagement policy. See Stakeholder Engagement Policy:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Stakeholder Engagement Policy
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
Approximately 52% of our global employees are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
For a detailed breakdown of employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement, see our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Collective Bargaining Agreements >page 96
Information regarding provisions for employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement can be found in our 2023 ESG report. See Right to Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Right to Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining >page 34-35
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-1
Process to determine material topics
Our latest materiality assessment was conducted in 2021. For more information regarding the process to determine material topics, please see our 2021 ESG report:
2021 ESG Report > Next Generation ESG Strategy > Materiality Assessment >page 12
3-2
List of material topics
A list of material topics can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Areas of Focus:
2023 ESG Report > Next Generation ESG Strategy > Areas of Focus >page 9
3-3
Management of material topics
An overview of our targets related to material issues can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Targets and SDG Alignment:
2023 ESG Report > Targets and SDG Alignment >page 10
An explanation of our material topics, including details regarding our impacts, commitments, targets, actions, evaluation, and stakeholder engagement, can be found in the following sections of our 2023 ESG
Report:
Climate Change and Energy Use:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Climate Change and Energy Use >page 15
Managing our Water Resources:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management >page 18
Circularity:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-23
Human Rights and Ethical Labour:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour >pages 28-30
Health and Safety:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Global Health and Safety >pages 45-48
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Diversity, Equity and Inclusion >pages 41-44
Community Engagement:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Community Investment >pages 49-52
TCFD Alignment:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > ESG Reports >2022 Climate Disclosure Report
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
NUMBER
GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016
201-1
Direct economic value generated and distributed
Our direct economic value generated and distributed can be found in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Operating Results:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Operating Results >pages9-21
201-2
Financial implications and other risks and
As part of our climate change disclosure aligned with the TCFD recommendations, we conducted a qualitative analysis of the financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change. In
opportunities due to climate change
2022, we published our first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report informed by and structured in accordance with the four central pillars of the TCFD recommendations. See:
2022 Climate Change Disclosure Report >pages15-24
Further information is reflected in our 2023 ESG Report. See Climate Change Risks and Opportunities:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Climate Change Risks and Opportunities >page 17
We describe the financial implications and other risks and opportunities in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Risks and Uncertainties:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Risks and Uncertainties >page 39,44-45
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and other
In locations where employees are eligible for pension plans, all plans are defined as contribution based. There are no defined benefit pension plans.
retirement plans
Our pension plans are described in detail in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Material Accounting Policy Information:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Material Accounting Policy Information >page 75
201-4
Financial assistance received from government
All financial assistance received from a government is described in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Government Assistance:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Supplementary Information Relating to the Nature of Expenses > Government assistance >page 105
GRI 202: Market Presence 2016
202-1
Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender
We are working towards understanding appropriate living wages in our operating countries. We will continue to report on progress in future years. For partial information, See Living Wage:
compared to local minimum wage
2023 ESG Report > Social > Living Wage >page 31
202-2
Proportion of senior management hired from the
In 2023, 84% (561 out of 667) of all managers at our manufacturing facilities were from the local communities. See Community Engagement:
local community
2023 ESG Report > Social > Community Engagement >page 52
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Workforce > Employee Categories >page 98
GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016
203-1
Infrastructure investments and services
This section is not applicable to Gildan and its operations and activities.
supported
203-2
Significant indirect economic impacts
This information is currently unavailable. We are working towards understanding our significant indirect economic impacts over the coming reporting years.
GRI 204: Procurement Practices 2016
204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers
In 2023, Gildan's total expenditures for materials and services with local suppliers exceeded $1.6 billion (2022: $1.3 billion). Further information can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Economic Development:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Economic Development >page 52
GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016
205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
Our 2023 ESG Report describes how our operations are assessed for risks related to corruption. See Ethics and Integrity Standards:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards >pages 55-57
The following policies help to guide our activities to ensure risks related to corruption:
Website > Company > Ethics and Compliance >Code of Ethics
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Anti-corruptionPolicy and Compliance ProgramWebsite > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Code of Conduct
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social and Sustainable Compliance Guidebook
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE
DISCLOSURE TITLE
NUMBER
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
205-2
Communication and training about anti-corruption
Communication and training on anti-corruption policies and procedures, available through our Social Compliance Program, are described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Human Rights and Ethical Labour
policies and procedures
Practices:
2023
ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards >pages 55-57
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Social > Employee Training on Human Rights >page 97
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and
Details on confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Reporting Violations and Grievances:
actions taken
2023
ESG Report > Governance > Reporting Violations and Grievances >page 56
GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behavior 2016
206-1
Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-
trust, and monopoly practices
In 2023, no legal actions were taken against Gildan for anti-competitive behaviour or violations of anti-trust or monopoly legislation, and no substantiated complaints were received regarding breaches of customer privacy.
GRI 207: Tax 2019
207-1
Approach to tax
Our approach to tax is described in our 2023 ESG Report: See:
2023 ESG Report > Social > How We Approach Taxation >page 52
Our Approach to Tax can be found here:
Website > Reports and Filings > Supplemental Info (IFRS) >Tax Strategy
207-2
Tax governance, control, and risk management
More information regarding our procedures around tax is contained in our 2023 Report to Shareholders. See Factors or Circumstances that Could Increase our Effective Income Tax Rate:
2023 Report to Shareholders > Risks and Uncertainties > Factors or Circumstances that Could Increase our Effective Income Tax Rate >page42-44
More information regarding our approaches towards tax is contained in our 2023 ESG Report.
2023 ESG Report > Social > How We Approach Taxation >page 52
Our Tax Strategy can be found here:
Website > Investors >Tax Strategy
207-3
Stakeholder engagement and management of
Our Approach to Tax can be found here:
concerns related to tax
Website > Reports and Filings > Supplemental Info (IFRS) >Tax Strategy
207-4
Country-by-country reporting
Gildan does not publicly report country-by-country tax information. We do provide this information to the Canadian tax authorities as required by Canadian tax law, as well as other applicable jurisdictions in
which we operate when required by law. Gildan publicly discloses the percentage of its principal subsidiary jurisdictions and ownerships in its 2023 Annual Information Form. See Incorporate Relationships:
Website > Investors > Reports and filings > Reports > 2023 Annual Information Form > Corporate Structure > Incorporate Relationships >page 4
The subsidiaries that have been omitted do not represent individually more than 10% of the consolidated assets and 10% of the consolidated revenues of Gildan, or in the aggregate more than 20% of the total
consolidated assets and the consolidated revenues, as at, and for the year ended January 1, 2024.
GRI 301: Materials 2016
301-1
Materials used by weight or volume
Information regarding materials used by weight can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Circularity:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-21
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Materials >page 91
301-2
Recycled input materials used
Our use of recycled input materials is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Circularity:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-21
Further detail is provided in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Percentage Recycled Polyester or Alternative Fibre Yarns>page 77
Further information can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > 2023 ESG Data Table: Next Generation ESG Strategy Targets >page 80
2023
ESG Report > 2023 ESG Data Table > Environment > Materials >page 91
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
Our use of reclaimed products and their packaging materials input materials is described in our 2023 ESG Report. See Circularity:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-22
Further detail is provided in our Basis of Reporting:
2023 Basis of Reporting > Percentage Recycled and Sustainable Packaging and Trim Material >page 78
Further information can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > 2023 ESG Data Table: Next Generation ESG Strategy Targets >page 802023 ESG Report > 2023 ESG Data Table > Environment > Materials >page 91
GRI 302: Energy 2016
302-1
Energy consumption within the organization
Energy data is collected from each site and uploaded in Gildan's environmental database. Fuels volume/mass is converted automatically to energy units (GJ, kWh, Mmbtu, etc.)
Information regarding energy consumption across all Gildan operations can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > 2023 ESG Data Table > Environment > Energy >pages 84-86
302-2
Energy consumption outside of the organization
This metric is not currently tracked.
302-3
Energy intensity
Information regarding energy intensity across all Gildan operations can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Energy >pages 84-86
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
This metric is currently unavailable.
302-5
Reductions in energy requirements of products
This metric is currently unavailable.
and services
GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018
303-1
Interactions with water as a shared resource
Information regarding interactions with water as a shared resource can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Water Management:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management >page 18
More information can be found in:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Biodiversity and Afforestation >pages 24-25
303-2
Management of water discharge-related impacts
Information regarding interactions with water as a shared resource can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Water Management:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management >page 18
303-3
Water withdrawal
Information regarding water withdrawal can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Water Management:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management >page 18
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023 Basis of Reporting > Water Intensity >page 77
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table: Next Generation ESG Strategy Targets >page 80
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Water >pages 87-88
303-4
Water discharge
Information regarding water discharge can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Water Management:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management >page 18
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Water >page 87
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
303-5 Water consumption
Information regarding water consumption can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Water Management: 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Water Management > page 18
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023 Basis of Reporting > Water Intensity >page 77
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Water >page 88
GRI 304: Biodiversity 2016
304-1
Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or
Gildan does not operate sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to protected areas or areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas.
adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high
More information can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Biodiversity and Afforestation:
biodiversity value outside protected areas
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Biodiversity and Afforestation >pages 24-25
304-2
Significant impacts of activities, products,
and
Information regarding significant impacts on biodiversity can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Biodiversity and Afforestation:
services on biodiversity
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Biodiversity and Afforestation >pages 24-25
304-3
Habitats protected or restored
Information regarding habitats protected or restored can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Biodiversity:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Biodiversity >pages 24-25
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Biodiversity >page 90
304-4
IUCN Red List species and national conservation
Information regarding operational sites, protected areas, and areas of high biodiversity can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Biodiversity and Afforestation:
list species with habitats in areas affected
by
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Biodiversity and Afforestation >pages 24-25
operations
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Biodiversity >page 90
GRI 305: Emissions 2016
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
Information regarding Scope 1 GHG emissions can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Scope 1 GHG Emissions >page 73
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table: Next Generation ESG Strategy Targets >page 80
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Emissions >page 82
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
Information regarding Scope 2 GHG emissions can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Scope 2 GHG Emissions >page 74
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table: Next Generation ESG Strategy Targets >page 80
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Emissions >pages 82-83
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
Information regarding Scope 3 GHG emissions can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Scope 3 GHG Emissions >pages 75-76
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Emissions >page 83
GRI INDEX CONT'D
DISCLOSURE NUMBER
DISCLOSURE TITLE
DESCRIPTION AND COMMENTARY
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
Information regarding GHG emissions intensity can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Emissions >page 81
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
Information regarding reduction of GHG emissions can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Emissions >page 81
305-6
Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)
Information regarding fugitive emissions from refrigerants can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Direct Scope 1 GHG emissions by source >page 82
305-7
Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and
Information regarding air emissions can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See 2023 Energy & Emissions Data:
other significant air emissions
2023 ESG Report > Environment > 2023 Energy & Emissions Data >pages 16-17
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023
ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Air emissions >page 84
GRI 306: Waste 2020
306-1
Waste generation and significant waste-related
Information regarding waste generation and impacts can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Circularity:
impacts
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-23
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Environment > Waste >page 77
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Waste >pages 88-89
306-2
Management of significant waste-related impacts
Information regarding management of waste-related impacts can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Circularity:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-23
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Total manufacturing waste sent to landfill >page 77
2023
Basis of Reporting > Total waste recycled and reused>page 77
306-3
Waste generated
Information regarding waste generated can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Waste Management:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 22-23
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Waste >page 88
306-4
Waste diverted from disposal
Information regarding waste diverted from disposal can be found in our 2023 ESG Report. See Waste Management:
2023
ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >pages 19-22
Further detail regarding calculation methodologies used can be found in our Basis of Reporting:
2023
Basis of Reporting > Total manufacturing waste sent to landfill >page 77
2023
Basis of Reporting > Total waste recycled and reused >page 77
Further detail regarding annual data can be found in our ESG Data Table:
2023 ESG Report > ESG Data Table > Environment > Waste >page 89
