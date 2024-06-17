SASB INDEX

The Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) develops industry-specific standards

The following index provides ESG information for the 2023 calendar year, aligned with

to guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information for investors.

the 2023-12 "Consumer Goods Sector - Apparel, Accessories & Footwear" Standard,

Gildan supports efforts to collect accurate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Sustainable Industry Classification System® (SICS®) under the stewardship of the

data for the investment community. 2023 was Gildan's third-consecutive year disclosing

International Sustainability Standards Board CG-AA.

to the SASB framework. In 2020, we transitioned our reporting to align with the SASB

framework to drive consistency and comparability of sustainability performance data

across the Apparel, Accessories & Footwear sector. We will continue to evaluate addi-

tional SASB metrics in future disclosures.

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Management of

Discussion of processes to

CG-AA-250a.1

We monitor and review our processes related to high-risk chemicals and follow all applicable laws and regulations. Our process includes three steps:

Chemicals

maintain compliance with

1.

Acknowledging and agreeing with the Restricted Substances Code of Practice (RSCP) by suppliers and manufacturing contractors

restricted substances regulations

2.

Gathering of information on raw materials before purchase and evaluating information using the Safety Data Sheet Screening Process, certifying as Eco-Passport or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and

testing by a third-party laboratory

3.

Classifying raw materials under one of the following: approved, approved with condition, or rejected

We also provide training on the RSCP and chemical management to all our employees, contractors, and suppliers. In 2023, 100% of our key suppliers and finished product contractors acknowledged and agreed

to the terms of our RSCP.

Due to the fact that Gildan has a vertically integrated operating model, we report on our own manufacturing facilities - from raw material processing (Cascale Tier 3) to material production (Cascale Tier 2) to

finished product assembly (Cascale Tier 1).

Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2023 ESG Report:

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Restricted Substances Code of Practice

2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13

Discussion of processes to assess

CG-AA-250a.2

Gildan is committed to ensuring that our products comply with all consumer product safety laws and other regulatory requirements as those requirements become effective, providing our clients and customers

with all required information, and meeting their individual needs. Consequently, we periodically perform a broad range of product testing at reputable and accredited third-party laboratories to help ensure

and manage risks and/or hazards

compliance with consumer product safety requirements.

associated with chemicals in

products

Our Company-operated chemical facility is fully staffed with chemical engineers and industry specialists, allowing us greater oversight to manage risks and hazards associated with chemical products. We

monitor and conduct periodic reviews of high-risk chemicals as required in our RSCP. The RSCP describes how we handle banned and restricted substances in countries where we operate and sell our products,

including for compliance with Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) requirements, REACH (Substance of Very High Concern list), and applicable legislation. As per our RSCP, we encourage our

suppliers and finished product contractors to align with green chemistry principles. We also include industry and non-governmental organizations (NGO) practices, standards, and initiatives, and our customers'

own restricted substances lists.

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®: 100% of brands manufactured by Gildan, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™ GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, are certified by the internationally

recognized STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which allows producers and consumers to objectively assess the presence of harmful substances in textiles and apparel products based on approximately 100

human, ecological and performance-related test parameters. Achieving the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® requires meeting strict standards including the absence of restricted chemicals. It also involves an

annual independent validation through an accredited laboratory that tests raw materials and finished products.

Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2023 ESG Report:

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Restricted Substances Code of Practice

See 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13

Environmental

Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier

CG-AA-430a.1

We are one of the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel with approximately 90% of our total revenues from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small

number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.

Impacts in the

facilities and (2) supplier facilities

Supply Chain

beyond Tier 1 in compliance with

100% of Gildan-operated facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance. In addition, our finished product manufacturing facilities in the Americas sew and cut parts that are processed in our own textile

wastewater discharge permits

facilities where we measure wastewater parameters. Additionally, our third-party auditing process ensures that we comply with relevant regulatory requirements related to wastewater discharge permits and/or

and/or contractual agreements

contractual agreements.

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2023

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or

We have a vertically integrated business model and as such we manage wastewater as part of our

contractual agreement

manufacturing footprint. Less than 10% of our revenues are derived from sourced goods.

Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or

We have a vertically integrated business model and as such we manage wastewater as part of our

contractual agreement

manufacturing footprint. Less than 10% of our revenues are derived from sourced goods.

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 107

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Environmental

Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier

CG-AA-430b.2

As noted in CG-AA-430a.1, approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.

Impacts in the

facilities and (2) supplier facilities

To date, 77% of our own cut and sew facilities have completed the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM), and 100% of our own textile facilities have completed the Higg FEM.

Supply Chain

beyond Tier 1 that have completed

the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's

Higg Facility Environmental

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2023

Module (Higg FEM) assessment or

an equivalent environmental data

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have completed the Cascale's Higg FEM assessment1

52 (24 out of 46 Tier 1 finished

product contractor facilities)

assessment

More details on how we manage the environmental performance of our suppliers is contained in our 2023 ESG Report: 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13

Labour

Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier

CG-AA-430b.1

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2022

2023

Conditions in the

facilities and (2) supplier facilities

Supply Chain

beyond Tier 1 that have been

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct2 - Finished

audited to a labour code of

100

91

conduct, (3) percentage of total

product contractors

audits conducted by a third-party

Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct - Suppliers

auditor

0

54

(including packaging, trim materials, labels, dyes, and chemicals)* - Suppliers

  • In 2023 we worked with Tier 1 suppliers (labels, dyes and chemicals, packaging, trims) in Bangladesh, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua to study the results of any social audits conducted in their facilities in the past 12 months with a view to aligning these suppliers with our social compliance program.

We accept external social compliance certifications such as Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), SEDEX Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA), Better Work, Social & Labor Convergence

Program (SLCP), and Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) for our third-party finished product contractors in Asia and selected facilities in the Americas, reducing audit duplicity.

Environmental impacts in the supply chain

2022

2023

Percentage of total audits of supplier facilities that were performed by an independent third-party

86*

71**

auditor

  • The remaining 14% of total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.
  • The remaining 29% of total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.

Other third-party suppliers (indirect) who meet certain risk and financial criteria must complete a pre-audit/self-assessment questionnaire to validate basic environmental, health and safety (EHS) and other labour conditions within their operation.

More detail is provided in the 2023 ESG Report and our Code of Conduct:

2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards >page 55Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Code of Conduct

Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook guides our labour audit process:

Website > Responsibility > Resources > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook

Audit methodologies and criteria

Gildan's finished product contractors3 will be audited to monitor the working conditions in compliance with Gildan's Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. Each facility is inspected and audited for compliance. Auditors must be granted access to all areas of the facility. Not granting access is a zero-tolerance issue, leading to an "access-denied" status, preventing the supplier from doing business with Gildan. All non-compliances, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Social Compliance platform. In addition, internal auditors use our auditing guidelines as a reference when conducting audits.

The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and contractor expectations related to remedial efforts.

  • Minor non-conformity:low-risk issue where improvement toward best practices is necessary. Remediation time frame: six months
  • Moderate non-conformity: negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation time frame: up to two months, depending on type of violation
  • Major non-conformity: serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct, other codes the supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on individual rights and/or physical safety.
    Remediation time frame: immediately

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Code of Conduct

1 Gildan uses a selection of third party finished product contractors to sew product and prepare it for sale. Suppliers that do not have wet manufacturing processes are encouraged to use dyed yarns as raw materials, and they use Gildan manufactured textile.

2

As a vertically integrated manufacturer, the scope of Tier 1 suppliers covered in the metric includes finished product contractors.

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023

108

3

For the purposes of reporting, Tier 1 supplier facilities are defined as finished product manufacturing facilities.

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Types of audits

These are the types of audits that may be conducted in a facility:

  • Announced: the exact audit date is communicated to the facility
  • Semi-announced:the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before)
  • Unannounced: auditors arrive directly at the facility without prior notification

Types of auditors

Audits may be conducted by our internal auditors and/or external auditors, according to the type of audit (audits on behalf of Gildan or its customers).

Audit results

Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of findings against our Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook (page 6). Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business, orange and red require improvement within a set timeframe, and a black rating corresponds to a zero-tolerance issue (see page 7 of our Guidebook) and results in termination of the contract once open orders are completed.

Case #1 (own facility): Health and safety

Case #2 (contractor facility): Compensation and benefits

Case #3 (contractor facility): Hours of work

Our Social Compliance program ensures that third-party finished product contractors comply with our Code of Conduct, local and international laws, including applicable International

Context

Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, and industry codes from WRAP, SEDEX, and the Fair Labor Association (FLA). As per our Code of Conduct, we expect that our finished product

contractors uphold appropriate work standards aligned to our codes and policies. These expectations include finished product contractors' compliance with all legal requirements on

wages and fringe benefits. The following is

an example of a major non-compliance from an internal audit with an orange rating.

All non-compliances related to our finished

product contractors, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Corporate

Social Responsibility data platform. Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of the findings against our Code of Conduct and benchmarks

Audit process

outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business; orange and red requires improvement within a set

timeframe, and a black rating will result in termination of the contract once open orders are completed. If a finished product

contractor or our own facility receives an orange or red

rating following an audit, our Social Compliance team will work with the facility's management to remediate issues found and establish an action plan.

Our auditing process included validating employees'

time-in and -out records allowing the auditor to assess

employees' working hours and help ensure that employees

were not working excessive hours. Auditors also verified

As part of Gildan's Social Compliance auditing process at

if there were discrepancies in hours paid (both regular

As part of Gildan's Social Compliance audit, our team

and overtime). While conducting the assessment, auditors

one of our third-party finished product contractors in Asia,

identified that the facility:

conducted a facility walkthrough to verify the facility's

the auditors reviewed manuals, payroll, social security

• Did not have complete payroll/attendance records for

Case

physical integrity, as well as the health and safety

payroll, contracts, legal permits, and other documents.

the selected time periods

conditions of the employees. During the walkthrough,

While reviewing July and August 2023 payrolls, they

the team identified a lack of danger/warning signs in the

identified that 3,051 workers had not been paid the arrears

• Did not have a procedure when payroll or attendance

maintenance workshop area.

of minimum wage increments that were effective starting

systems were not generated correctly

on July 1, 2023.

• Only used a manual record for hours of work

completed by supervisors

As a result, we implemented an action plan, which included

conducting a root cause analysis to identify additional

measures to mitigate potential future incidents.

Gildan's Social Compliance team and the finished product

Gildan's Social Compliance, Health and Safety, and Human

contractor's Human Resources department concluded that

Gildan's Social Compliance team and the contractor's

the facility did not pay the arrears of minimum wage for

Human Resources department worked together to

Root-cause analysis

Resources teams concluded that the primary cause was

July and August 2023 because the contractor's Human

determine that the root cause included technical issues

appropriate signage not in place.

Resources department did not communicate this change

related to the attendance record system and current

on time to their management team and the Finance

procedures in place.

department.

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 109

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Case #1 (own facility): Health and safety

Case #2 (contractor facility): Compensation and benefits

Case #3 (contractor facility): Hours of work

The finished product contractor and the Social Compliance

team took the following actions:

1.

The contractor's Human Resources department

immediately calculated all the arrears of July and

The facility:

August 2023 and sent the pay slip to the factory owner

The facility placed the missing signs in the areas identified

for approval. It also organized a meeting with the

• Implemented a procedure in case of technical issues

Finance department to explain the wage increase and

• Enhanced procedures related to attendance records in

Remediation plan

and is working to ensure that high-risk areas have

other local regulatory updates. Finally, the contractor's

appropriate signage in place at all times.

Human Resources department created a process to

case of technical issues

notify all workers in a timely manner about the updates

Communicated procedural changes to employees and

regarding their compensation and benefits. The

supervisors

contractor also created a process to monitor future

compensation and benefit changes.

2.

In November 2023, the contractor facilitated

outstanding payments to their workers.

Among other practices, the facility was required to review

the importance of ensuring danger / warning signs are

Our Social Compliance team will monitor the corrective

As per the contractor's corrective action plan, the

Follow-up

placed in required areas at all times.

action plan to help ensure the contractor follows the

contractor is to re-enforce the use of the enhanced

A corrective action plan was developed and evidence

appropriate process and makes required updates as

procedure in the event of future technical issues related to

was provided to Gildan's Social Compliance team to

needed.

the attendance record system.

demonstrate that the signage issues had been rectified.

Increased awareness of the need to ensure contractors

Increased awareness of the need for contractors to have

Lessons learned

Increased employee awareness regarding having safety

have a system in place to monitor changes with respect

a secondary process to ensure timely and accurate wages

signage in place to prevent workplace incidents.

to employee compensation and benefits to maintain

are paid to contractor employees to mitigate risks should

compliance with labour regulations.

technical issues arise.

Remediation process

A facility is required to work on an immediate remediation plan when a serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct is identified during the audit process and has caused, or may cause, a negative impact on worker safety and well-being. A remediation process should include:

  • In-depthinvestigation to confirm the non-compliance
  • Corrective action plan, which includes:
    • Interviews with affected stakeholders
    • Documentation review (e.g., trainings, policies, and procedures)
    • Root-causeanalysis

Gildan's Social Compliance team works with facility managers to provide advice and recommendations on how to best address issues, make changes where necessary, and put in place sustainable remediation solutions that are available for review and verification. Facilities provide details and evidence of their remediations, which are subject to verification through follow-up audits. These can be conducted on-site or through a desktop review, depending on the circumstances. Facilities are expected to implement remediation actions and demonstrate improvements within a prescribed timeframe.

The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and our expectations or contractors related to remedial efforts.

  • Minor non-conformity:low-risk issue where improvement toward best practices is necessary. Remediation time frame: six months
  • Moderate non-conformity: negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation time frame: up to two months, depending on type of violation
  • Major non-conformity: serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct, other codes the supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on workers' rights and/or physical safety. Remediation
    time frame: immediately

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 110

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Corrective action plan

In addition to the remediation process, a corrective action plan (CAP) is required for all non-compliances identified in an audit process. The following are examples of what a CAP should include, but may not be limited to:

• Photos of corrective actions

• Training attendance list

• Evidence of review of a policy / internal procedure

Follow-up

Gildan reviews remediation trends year-by-year to identify facilities that have made progress in remediation or facilities that show a lack of commitment and progress to improve working conditions. We conduct

systematic follow-ups to verify the progress made toward resolving the issues with the objective of helping the facility improve its overall performance and remain in compliance with our Code of Conduct.

Priority non-conformance rate

CG-AA-430b.2

Labour conditions in the supply chain

2022

2023

and associated corrective action

rate for suppliers' labour code of

55%

36%

conduct audits

Priority non-conformance rate and associated corrective action rate for suppliers' labour code of

(24 major non-compliances in our Tier 1 finished

(15 major non-compliance in our Tier 1 finished

conduct audits

product contractor facilities3)

product contractor facilities3)

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook> page 7

See also: 2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > 2023 Performance >page 30

Audit methodologies and criteria

CG-AA-430b.1 contains information regarding processes on how we evaluate our suppliers. Additionally, our audit methodologies and criteria are described on page8-10in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. We have internal processes, which outline the steps that our internal auditors should use to conduct their audits.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance GuidebookOur Monitoring Guidelines are described in CG-AA-430a.1 as per our Audit Methodologies and Criteria

Efforts to increase supply chain transparency: Gildan's Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook outlines our approach to increase supply chain transparency and build supplier capacity to improve labour conditions.

In 2022, we began updating Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook focusing on forced labour, child labour, grievance mechanisms, and living wages. In 2023, we continued the review process and updates to our policy and processes. In 2024, we plan to complete our updates and implement changes related to our Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance GuidebookWebsite > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency >Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement

Efforts to build capacity with suppliers: Our efforts to build capacity with suppliers are detailed in the following sections of our 2023 ESG Report.

2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Our Approach >page 55

2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Living Wage >page 31

2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards >page 55

Supply chain non-conformances categorized by geographic region

Region*

Contractors (finished product)

Gildan-operated

Americas

86 (across 13 facilities audited)

95 (across 15 facilities audited)

Asia

139 (across 33 facilities audited)

4 (across 1 facility audited)

*Gildan did not work with contractors from Africa in 2023.

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 111

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Description of the greatest (1) labour and (2) environmental, health, and safety risks in the supply chain

CG-AA-430b.3

For more information on our labour risks in our supply chain, please see the Human Rights and Ethical Labour section of this report see pages 28-30

Environmental health and safety risks in the supply chain

1. Fire safety: Health and safety is a salient human rights risk for Gildan. Specifically, in 2023, we identified fire safety was noted as the risk category with the highest number of non-compliances across our supply chain audit results in the last 12 months. Potential risk increases if safety drills are not conducted on a regular basis to prepare for a real emergency. During our routine audits, we identified cases of

expired fire permits and partially blocked fire exits. In some of our finished product contractor facilities, fire drills had not been conducted and there was limited access to fire extinguishers. We received corrective action plans from all contractors who had fire safety non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans.

We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.

  1. Chemical management: In 2023, we identified two findings in three of our own facilities and 22 minor and moderate findings in our finished product contractor facilities. Examples included 1) the lack of general order and housekeeping in dyestuff weight storage rooms, which could cause a fire or potential injury or accident to workers in the area and 2) the manipulation of a specific chemical, which could cause an unsafe/inadequate working condition.
    We received corrective action plans from all contractors who had chemical management non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans. We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.
  2. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): In 2023, we identified 22 minor and moderate findings related to the use of PPE in our finished product contractor facilities. Examples includes the use of inappropriate PPE for the work task, PPE not being used by a contractor's employees in areas where the use PPE was mandatory, and a contractor's employees not being given PPE.

We received corrective action plans from all finished product contractors who had PPE non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans. We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.

The following actions have been implemented to reduce EHS and other labour risks:

Managing labour risks:

1. Maintain Social Compliance program

2. Provide clear and concise labour practice guidelines and requirements to which our finished product contractors must follow and adhere to remain part of our supply chain

  1. Implement ongoing social audits at our Company-operated facilities and throughout our supply chain
  2. Perform periodic social audits to help ensure compliance with local regulations and Gildan's policies and procedures
  3. Engage with organizations that promote and defend workers' interests (such as the right to freedom of association)

Managing health and safety risks:

Gildan uses tools to identify hazards and assess risks including the following:

  1. Job safety analysis
  2. Quantitative risk assessments
  3. Equipment risk assessments
  4. Use of PPE
  5. Electrical hazards
  6. Confined space
  7. New chemical requests
  8. Contractor management
  9. Safe work permits
  10. Hot work permits

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 112

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE

DATA RESPONSE

Managing environmental risks:

Our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook describes how to develop policies and procedures, including details on our audit process, which we expect all our suppliers to adhere to and put in place to

mitigate risks related to social and environmental compliance matters. To allow us greater oversight in managing risks and hazards associated with chemical products, Gildan's Company-operated chemical

facility is fully staffed

with chemical engineers

and industry specialists.

These processes are supported by our EHS team in each facility. Training is available to employees who are tasked with completing these processes.

We use the results of qualitative and quantitative risk assessments to identify improvement opportunities, focusing on higher risks within each operation. We establish plans at least annually to address the risk.

Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook

Ethical Labour practices: More information regarding our ethical labour practices is contained in our 2023 ESG Report:

2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Addressing Child and Forced Labour >page 31

Raw Materials

Description of environmental

CG-AA-440a.3

Cotton represents approximately 80% of our total fibre input. The remaining 20% is represented mainly by polyester, including certified recycled polyester (9.2%

in 2023).

Sourcing

and social risks associated with

sourcing priority raw materials

Priority

Environmental or

Discussion of business risks or

Management strategy

raw material

social factors

opportunities

To conduct the analysis described in Gildan's 2022 Climate Change Disclosure report, we leveraged

data from IPCC's Sixth Assessment report and the latest academic research on cotton at the time to

Extreme weather events resulting from climate

understand future cotton availability and supply. With continued improvements in farming practices, our

change could potentially disrupt the supply and

analysis also showed growth in cotton supply.

quality of our raw materials and increase our

As identified in our 2022 Climate Change Disclosure report,

we source most of our cotton in the United

sourcing costs.

States and, based on the analysis, we expect U.S. cotton production to be more resilient to climate

Cotton

Climate change impacts

Cotton yield may be negatively impacted by

change impacts like heat stress, total rainfall, extreme rainfall, and strong winds compared to other major

climate change by approximately 1% to 7% over

cotton-producing countries analysed (including Brazil, Pakistan, India, and China).

the next 10 years.

In 2023, we sourced 43% of our cotton from the United States from regions considered to be high risk

In addition, changing climate conditions may

for water stress,4 however none are categorized as extremely high risk. In addition, two-thirds of U.S.

impact cotton quality and our ability to deliver

cotton production is rain fed. Our U.S. cotton purchases in 2023 were from regions that receive between

and distribute product.

41.3 and 54.1 inches of annual precipitation.5

We will continue to monitor emerging data on changes in the cotton landscape, update our quantitative

climate modelling tool as necessary, and adjust our cotton sourcing strategy if required.

As part of our Next Generation ESG strategy, one of our targets includes sourcing 100% sustainable

cotton by 2025. This is defined as third-party verified programs that support environmental and/or social

We expect to see increased legislation related

sustainability improvements and/or outcomes.

Regulatory compliance

to supply chain sustainability over the coming

In-scopethird-party verified programs include verified U.S.-grown cotton (USCTP), Better Cotton

Cotton

issues associated with

years, focusing on supplier due diligence,

(formerly BCI), organic cotton, recycled or regenerative cotton, and fair-trade cotton. In 2023, we

the priority raw material

engagement with suppliers on environmental

sourced 35.7% of our cotton supply from suppliers certified

by U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol (USCTP) or

and social issues, and traceability.

Better Cotton (formerly BCI).

More information on our sustainable cotton strategy can be found on page 20of our

2023 ESG Report.

  1. World Resources Institute, Aqueduct Water Risk Analysis.
  2. Rainiest states in the U.S. 2023 | Statista.

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 113

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE DATA RESPONSE

Priority

raw material

Environmental or social factors

Discussion of business risks or opportunities

Management strategy

Expected fluctuations in crude

oil or petroleum

prices could affect the cost of

petroleum-based

To mitigate price fluctuations and

help ensure stable supply of raw materials, we engage in

and derivative materials used in our business

long-term contracts leveraging, where available, Gildan's negotiating power. We also identify

such as polyester fibres. We are exposed to

alternative regions for sourcing polyester (virgin and recycled) to mitigate potential supply

price fluctuations in cotton raw

materials due to

chain risks.

the high quantities we purchase.

As of June 2024, we are running pilots focused on utilising textile waste from our

Cotton and

Price volatility of the priority raw

We have established a target of sourcing 30%

manufacturing processes and incorporating the materials back into a prototype recycled

Polyester

material

recycled polyester or alternative fibre yarns

fibre to be spun into a Gildan yarn in our U.S. yarn facilities. We are also identifying new ways

by 2027, however, post-consumer recycled

to incorporate regenerated cellulose into our products, as well as using modified polyester

materials are subject to price fluctuations.

technologies, which could displace virgin polyester in certain large volume products. The

This risk is further compounded by enhanced

results of these pilots will inform our future plans.

legislation related to single-use plastics

Further detail on these projects can be found on page 20of our 2023 ESG Report.

reducing the overall availability of post-

consumer recycled materials.

Over the years Gildan has invested in sustainability. This includes at the raw material sourcing-

We expect an increase in customer preference

level through the purchase of raw materials backed by a sustainability certification such

as USCTP, Better Cotton and Global Recycled Standard-certified polyester. It also includes

Cotton and

Customer demand for products

toward more sustainably made apparel, which

throughout our vertically integrated manufacturing operations.

Polyester

containing the priority raw material

could result in decreased revenues and demand

As such, we are well positioned in our market to benefit from customer preferences turning

for less-sustainable products.

toward sustainably made apparel containing sustainably produced and/or recycled raw

materials.

In 2023, 35.7% of cotton used in our products was sourced through third-party verified

programs such as the USCTP and Better Cotton. When sourcing cotton from outside of the

U.S., Gildan performs additional risk-based due diligence with supply chain tracing.

Since 2022, Gildan has been enhancing its practices to further prevent the supply of materials

made with forced labour and child labour from high-risk areas. Gildan does not source any

yarn or cotton-containing finished

goods from countries that prevent a thorough due diligence

Worldwide, 60% of all child labourers 5 to 17

of the origin of the raw materials. In addition, Gildan engaged an independent third-party to

map and vet Gildan's Asian yarn vendors' supply chains. This included a thorough vetting of

years of age work in agriculture.6

The ILO recognises that forced labour -

yarn spinners and confirmation of their compliance with Gildan's Code of Conduct. Based

Cotton

Labour and Human Rights Practices

on this exercise, Gildan adopted a list of approved nominated vendors from which Gildan's

including State-orchestrated forced labour - is

contract finished good suppliers

must source cotton and cotton-blended yarns for Gildan

prevalent in cotton production in some parts of

materials.

the world.7

Gildan will continue to vet all new Asian vendors of cotton-containing yarns, and to update

vendor compliance reviews annually.

As an additional vetting measure, Gildan has initiated random isotopic sample testing on

goods sourced from Asia and is following supply chain traceability trends. Vetting aims to

ensure vendors are not directly or indirectly sourcing products from areas that have been

identified as high risk for forced labour or other human rights violations, which often result in

import bans in countries where we sell our products.

  1. Child labour in agriculture (IPEC) (ilo.org).
  2. Industry-specific Risk Factors • Business & Human Rights Navigator (unglobalcompact.org).

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 114

SASB INDEX CONT'D

TOPIC

METRIC

SASB CODE DATA RESPONSE

Percentage of raw materials third-

CG-AA-440a.4

Priority raw

Amount purchased

Amount certified, by standard

party certified to an environmental

and/or social sustainability

material (name)

(metric tonnes)

Certification/standard

Amount certified (metric tonnes)

standard, by standard

Cotton

239,358

Better Cotton or USCTP

85,468

Polyester

60,858

Global Recycled Standard

5,588

For a full description of our sustainable materials see 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >page 20

Activity Metric

Number of (1) Tier 1 suppliers and

CG-AA000.A

Tier 1 suppliers: finished

product contractors (n. 46), yarns and raw

materials (49 yarn suppliers, nine cotton suppliers, and eight polyester suppliers).

(2) suppliers beyond Tier 1

GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 115

