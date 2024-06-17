Expected fluctuations in crude oil or petroleum

prices could affect the cost of petroleum-based To mitigate price fluctuations and help ensure stable supply of raw materials, we engage in

and derivative materials used in our business

long-term contracts leveraging, where available, Gildan's negotiating power. We also identify

such as polyester fibres. We are exposed to

alternative regions for sourcing polyester (virgin and recycled) to mitigate potential supply

price fluctuations in cotton raw materials due to

chain risks.

the high quantities we purchase.

As of June 2024, we are running pilots focused on utilising textile waste from our

Cotton and Price volatility of the priority raw We have established a target of sourcing 30%

manufacturing processes and incorporating the materials back into a prototype recycled

Polyester material recycled polyester or alternative fibre yarns

fibre to be spun into a Gildan yarn in our U.S. yarn facilities. We are also identifying new ways

by 2027, however, post-consumer recycled

to incorporate regenerated cellulose into our products, as well as using modified polyester

materials are subject to price fluctuations.

technologies, which could displace virgin polyester in certain large volume products. The

This risk is further compounded by enhanced

results of these pilots will inform our future plans.

legislation related to single-use plastics Further detail on these projects can be found on page 20of our 2023 ESG Report.

reducing the overall availability of post-

consumer recycled materials.

Over the years Gildan has invested in sustainability. This includes at the raw material sourcing-

We expect an increase in customer preference level through the purchase of raw materials backed by a sustainability certification such

as USCTP, Better Cotton and Global Recycled Standard-certified polyester. It also includes

Cotton and Customer demand for products toward more sustainably made apparel, which throughout our vertically integrated manufacturing operations.

Polyester containing the priority raw material could result in decreased revenues and demand As such, we are well positioned in our market to benefit from customer preferences turning

for less-sustainable products.

toward sustainably made apparel containing sustainably produced and/or recycled raw

materials.

In 2023, 35.7% of cotton used in our products was sourced through third-party verified

programs such as the USCTP and Better Cotton. When sourcing cotton from outside of the

U.S., Gildan performs additional risk-based due diligence with supply chain tracing.

Since 2022, Gildan has been enhancing its practices to further prevent the supply of materials

made with forced labour and child labour from high-risk areas. Gildan does not source any

yarn or cotton-containing finished goods from countries that prevent a thorough due diligence

Worldwide, 60% of all child labourers 5 to 17 of the origin of the raw materials. In addition, Gildan engaged an independent third-party to

map and vet Gildan's Asian yarn vendors' supply chains. This included a thorough vetting of

years of age work in agriculture.6

The ILO recognises that forced labour - yarn spinners and confirmation of their compliance with Gildan's Code of Conduct. Based

Cotton Labour and Human Rights Practices on this exercise, Gildan adopted a list of approved nominated vendors from which Gildan's

including State-orchestrated forced labour - is contract finished good suppliers must source cotton and cotton-blended yarns for Gildan

prevalent in cotton production in some parts of materials.

the world.7 Gildan will continue to vet all new Asian vendors of cotton-containing yarns, and to update

vendor compliance reviews annually.

As an additional vetting measure, Gildan has initiated random isotopic sample testing on

goods sourced from Asia and is following supply chain traceability trends. Vetting aims to

ensure vendors are not directly or indirectly sourcing products from areas that have been

identified as high risk for forced labour or other human rights violations, which often result in