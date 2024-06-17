SASB INDEX
The Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) develops industry-specific standards
The following index provides ESG information for the 2023 calendar year, aligned with
to guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information for investors.
the 2023-12 "Consumer Goods Sector - Apparel, Accessories & Footwear" Standard,
Gildan supports efforts to collect accurate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
Sustainable Industry Classification System® (SICS®) under the stewardship of the
data for the investment community. 2023 was Gildan's third-consecutive year disclosing
International Sustainability Standards Board CG-AA.
to the SASB framework. In 2020, we transitioned our reporting to align with the SASB
framework to drive consistency and comparability of sustainability performance data
across the Apparel, Accessories & Footwear sector. We will continue to evaluate addi-
tional SASB metrics in future disclosures.
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Management of
Discussion of processes to
CG-AA-250a.1
We monitor and review our processes related to high-risk chemicals and follow all applicable laws and regulations. Our process includes three steps:
Chemicals
maintain compliance with
1.
Acknowledging and agreeing with the Restricted Substances Code of Practice (RSCP) by suppliers and manufacturing contractors
restricted substances regulations
2.
Gathering of information on raw materials before purchase and evaluating information using the Safety Data Sheet Screening Process, certifying as Eco-Passport or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and
testing by a third-party laboratory
3.
Classifying raw materials under one of the following: approved, approved with condition, or rejected
We also provide training on the RSCP and chemical management to all our employees, contractors, and suppliers. In 2023, 100% of our key suppliers and finished product contractors acknowledged and agreed
to the terms of our RSCP.
Due to the fact that Gildan has a vertically integrated operating model, we report on our own manufacturing facilities - from raw material processing (Cascale Tier 3) to material production (Cascale Tier 2) to
finished product assembly (Cascale Tier 1).
Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2023 ESG Report:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Restricted Substances Code of Practice
2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13
Discussion of processes to assess
CG-AA-250a.2
Gildan is committed to ensuring that our products comply with all consumer product safety laws and other regulatory requirements as those requirements become effective, providing our clients and customers
with all required information, and meeting their individual needs. Consequently, we periodically perform a broad range of product testing at reputable and accredited third-party laboratories to help ensure
and manage risks and/or hazards
compliance with consumer product safety requirements.
associated with chemicals in
products
Our Company-operated chemical facility is fully staffed with chemical engineers and industry specialists, allowing us greater oversight to manage risks and hazards associated with chemical products. We
monitor and conduct periodic reviews of high-risk chemicals as required in our RSCP. The RSCP describes how we handle banned and restricted substances in countries where we operate and sell our products,
including for compliance with Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) requirements, REACH (Substance of Very High Concern list), and applicable legislation. As per our RSCP, we encourage our
suppliers and finished product contractors to align with green chemistry principles. We also include industry and non-governmental organizations (NGO) practices, standards, and initiatives, and our customers'
own restricted substances lists.
STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®: 100% of brands manufactured by Gildan, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™ GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, are certified by the internationally
recognized STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which allows producers and consumers to objectively assess the presence of harmful substances in textiles and apparel products based on approximately 100
human, ecological and performance-related test parameters. Achieving the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® requires meeting strict standards including the absence of restricted chemicals. It also involves an
annual independent validation through an accredited laboratory that tests raw materials and finished products.
Our processes to manage restricted substances are described in our RSCP on our website and in our 2023 ESG Report:
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Restricted Substances Code of Practice
See 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13
Environmental
Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier
CG-AA-430a.1
We are one of the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel with approximately 90% of our total revenues from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small
number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.
Impacts in the
facilities and (2) supplier facilities
Supply Chain
beyond Tier 1 in compliance with
100% of Gildan-operated facilities are assessed for wastewater compliance. In addition, our finished product manufacturing facilities in the Americas sew and cut parts that are processed in our own textile
wastewater discharge permits
facilities where we measure wastewater parameters. Additionally, our third-party auditing process ensures that we comply with relevant regulatory requirements related to wastewater discharge permits and/or
and/or contractual agreements
contractual agreements.
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2023
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or
We have a vertically integrated business model and as such we manage wastewater as part of our
contractual agreement
manufacturing footprint. Less than 10% of our revenues are derived from sourced goods.
Percentage of supplier facilities beyond Tier 1 in compliance with wastewater discharge permits and/or
We have a vertically integrated business model and as such we manage wastewater as part of our
contractual agreement
manufacturing footprint. Less than 10% of our revenues are derived from sourced goods.
SASB INDEX CONT'D
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Environmental
Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier
CG-AA-430b.2
As noted in CG-AA-430a.1, approximately 90% of our total revenues come from products manufactured in our own facilities. We depend on only a small number of suppliers relative to our overall supply chain.
Impacts in the
facilities and (2) supplier facilities
To date, 77% of our own cut and sew facilities have completed the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM), and 100% of our own textile facilities have completed the Higg FEM.
Supply Chain
beyond Tier 1 that have completed
the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's
Higg Facility Environmental
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2023
Module (Higg FEM) assessment or
an equivalent environmental data
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have completed the Cascale's Higg FEM assessment1
52 (24 out of 46 Tier 1 finished
product contractor facilities)
assessment
More details on how we manage the environmental performance of our suppliers is contained in our 2023 ESG Report: 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Our Approach >page 13
Labour
Percentage of (1) Tier 1 supplier
CG-AA-430b.1
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2022
2023
Conditions in the
facilities and (2) supplier facilities
Supply Chain
beyond Tier 1 that have been
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct2 - Finished
audited to a labour code of
100
91
conduct, (3) percentage of total
product contractors
audits conducted by a third-party
Percentage of Tier 1 supplier facilities that have been audited to a labour code of conduct - Suppliers
auditor
0
54
(including packaging, trim materials, labels, dyes, and chemicals)* - Suppliers
- In 2023 we worked with Tier 1 suppliers (labels, dyes and chemicals, packaging, trims) in Bangladesh, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua to study the results of any social audits conducted in their facilities in the past 12 months with a view to aligning these suppliers with our social compliance program.
We accept external social compliance certifications such as Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), SEDEX Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA), Better Work, Social & Labor Convergence
Program (SLCP), and Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) for our third-party finished product contractors in Asia and selected facilities in the Americas, reducing audit duplicity.
Environmental impacts in the supply chain
2022
2023
Percentage of total audits of supplier facilities that were performed by an independent third-party
86*
71**
auditor
- The remaining 14% of total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.
- The remaining 29% of total audits were conducted by an internal corporate representative.
Other third-party suppliers (indirect) who meet certain risk and financial criteria must complete a pre-audit/self-assessment questionnaire to validate basic environmental, health and safety (EHS) and other labour conditions within their operation.
More detail is provided in the 2023 ESG Report and our Code of Conduct:
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards >page 55Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Code of Conduct
Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook guides our labour audit process:
Website > Responsibility > Resources > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook
Audit methodologies and criteria
Gildan's finished product contractors3 will be audited to monitor the working conditions in compliance with Gildan's Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. Each facility is inspected and audited for compliance. Auditors must be granted access to all areas of the facility. Not granting access is a zero-tolerance issue, leading to an "access-denied" status, preventing the supplier from doing business with Gildan. All non-compliances, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Social Compliance platform. In addition, internal auditors use our auditing guidelines as a reference when conducting audits.
The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and contractor expectations related to remedial efforts.
- Minor non-conformity:low-risk issue where improvement toward best practices is necessary. Remediation time frame: six months
- Moderate non-conformity: negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation time frame: up to two months, depending on type of violation
- Major non-conformity: serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct, other codes the supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on individual rights and/or physical safety.
Remediation time frame: immediately
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Code of Conduct
1 Gildan uses a selection of third party finished product contractors to sew product and prepare it for sale. Suppliers that do not have wet manufacturing processes are encouraged to use dyed yarns as raw materials, and they use Gildan manufactured textile.
2
As a vertically integrated manufacturer, the scope of Tier 1 suppliers covered in the metric includes finished product contractors.
3
For the purposes of reporting, Tier 1 supplier facilities are defined as finished product manufacturing facilities.
SASB INDEX CONT'D
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Types of audits
These are the types of audits that may be conducted in a facility:
- Announced: the exact audit date is communicated to the facility
- Semi-announced:the facility is aware that an audit will be conducted within a specific time period (a window is provided weeks before)
- Unannounced: auditors arrive directly at the facility without prior notification
Types of auditors
Audits may be conducted by our internal auditors and/or external auditors, according to the type of audit (audits on behalf of Gildan or its customers).
Audit results
Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of findings against our Code of Conduct and the benchmarks outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook (page 6). Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business, orange and red require improvement within a set timeframe, and a black rating corresponds to a zero-tolerance issue (see page 7 of our Guidebook) and results in termination of the contract once open orders are completed.
Case #1 (own facility): Health and safety
Case #2 (contractor facility): Compensation and benefits
Case #3 (contractor facility): Hours of work
Our Social Compliance program ensures that third-party finished product contractors comply with our Code of Conduct, local and international laws, including applicable International
Context
Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, and industry codes from WRAP, SEDEX, and the Fair Labor Association (FLA). As per our Code of Conduct, we expect that our finished product
contractors uphold appropriate work standards aligned to our codes and policies. These expectations include finished product contractors' compliance with all legal requirements on
wages and fringe benefits. The following is
an example of a major non-compliance from an internal audit with an orange rating.
All non-compliances related to our finished
product contractors, including breaches of our Code of Conduct and/or human rights issues, are recorded and tracked in our Corporate
Social Responsibility data platform. Audit results are categorized from green to black based on the number and severity of the findings against our Code of Conduct and benchmarks
Audit process
outlined in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. Green and yellow ratings may be cleared for continued business; orange and red requires improvement within a set
timeframe, and a black rating will result in termination of the contract once open orders are completed. If a finished product
contractor or our own facility receives an orange or red
rating following an audit, our Social Compliance team will work with the facility's management to remediate issues found and establish an action plan.
Our auditing process included validating employees'
time-in and -out records allowing the auditor to assess
employees' working hours and help ensure that employees
were not working excessive hours. Auditors also verified
As part of Gildan's Social Compliance auditing process at
if there were discrepancies in hours paid (both regular
As part of Gildan's Social Compliance audit, our team
and overtime). While conducting the assessment, auditors
one of our third-party finished product contractors in Asia,
identified that the facility:
conducted a facility walkthrough to verify the facility's
the auditors reviewed manuals, payroll, social security
• Did not have complete payroll/attendance records for
Case
physical integrity, as well as the health and safety
payroll, contracts, legal permits, and other documents.
the selected time periods
conditions of the employees. During the walkthrough,
While reviewing July and August 2023 payrolls, they
the team identified a lack of danger/warning signs in the
identified that 3,051 workers had not been paid the arrears
• Did not have a procedure when payroll or attendance
maintenance workshop area.
of minimum wage increments that were effective starting
systems were not generated correctly
on July 1, 2023.
• Only used a manual record for hours of work
completed by supervisors
As a result, we implemented an action plan, which included
conducting a root cause analysis to identify additional
measures to mitigate potential future incidents.
Gildan's Social Compliance team and the finished product
Gildan's Social Compliance, Health and Safety, and Human
contractor's Human Resources department concluded that
Gildan's Social Compliance team and the contractor's
the facility did not pay the arrears of minimum wage for
Human Resources department worked together to
Root-cause analysis
Resources teams concluded that the primary cause was
July and August 2023 because the contractor's Human
determine that the root cause included technical issues
appropriate signage not in place.
Resources department did not communicate this change
related to the attendance record system and current
on time to their management team and the Finance
procedures in place.
department.
SASB INDEX CONT'D
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Case #1 (own facility): Health and safety
Case #2 (contractor facility): Compensation and benefits
Case #3 (contractor facility): Hours of work
The finished product contractor and the Social Compliance
team took the following actions:
1.
The contractor's Human Resources department
immediately calculated all the arrears of July and
The facility:
August 2023 and sent the pay slip to the factory owner
The facility placed the missing signs in the areas identified
for approval. It also organized a meeting with the
• Implemented a procedure in case of technical issues
Finance department to explain the wage increase and
• Enhanced procedures related to attendance records in
Remediation plan
and is working to ensure that high-risk areas have
other local regulatory updates. Finally, the contractor's
appropriate signage in place at all times.
Human Resources department created a process to
case of technical issues
notify all workers in a timely manner about the updates
Communicated procedural changes to employees and
regarding their compensation and benefits. The
supervisors
contractor also created a process to monitor future
compensation and benefit changes.
2.
In November 2023, the contractor facilitated
outstanding payments to their workers.
Among other practices, the facility was required to review
the importance of ensuring danger / warning signs are
Our Social Compliance team will monitor the corrective
As per the contractor's corrective action plan, the
Follow-up
placed in required areas at all times.
action plan to help ensure the contractor follows the
contractor is to re-enforce the use of the enhanced
A corrective action plan was developed and evidence
appropriate process and makes required updates as
procedure in the event of future technical issues related to
was provided to Gildan's Social Compliance team to
needed.
the attendance record system.
demonstrate that the signage issues had been rectified.
Increased awareness of the need to ensure contractors
Increased awareness of the need for contractors to have
Lessons learned
Increased employee awareness regarding having safety
have a system in place to monitor changes with respect
a secondary process to ensure timely and accurate wages
signage in place to prevent workplace incidents.
to employee compensation and benefits to maintain
are paid to contractor employees to mitigate risks should
compliance with labour regulations.
technical issues arise.
Remediation process
A facility is required to work on an immediate remediation plan when a serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct is identified during the audit process and has caused, or may cause, a negative impact on worker safety and well-being. A remediation process should include:
- In-depthinvestigation to confirm the non-compliance
- Corrective action plan, which includes:
- Interviews with affected stakeholders
- Documentation review (e.g., trainings, policies, and procedures)
- Root-causeanalysis
Gildan's Social Compliance team works with facility managers to provide advice and recommendations on how to best address issues, make changes where necessary, and put in place sustainable remediation solutions that are available for review and verification. Facilities provide details and evidence of their remediations, which are subject to verification through follow-up audits. These can be conducted on-site or through a desktop review, depending on the circumstances. Facilities are expected to implement remediation actions and demonstrate improvements within a prescribed timeframe.
The categories below describe thresholds related to non-conformance and our expectations or contractors related to remedial efforts.
- Minor non-conformity:low-risk issue where improvement toward best practices is necessary. Remediation time frame: six months
- Moderate non-conformity: negative impact on workers' rights and safety (non-critical). Remediation time frame: up to two months, depending on type of violation
- Major non-conformity: serious violation of Gildan's Code of Conduct, other codes the supplier adheres to, and/or the law, resulting in a severe impact on workers' rights and/or physical safety. Remediation
time frame: immediately
SASB INDEX CONT'D
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Corrective action plan
In addition to the remediation process, a corrective action plan (CAP) is required for all non-compliances identified in an audit process. The following are examples of what a CAP should include, but may not be limited to:
• Photos of corrective actions
• Training attendance list
• Evidence of review of a policy / internal procedure
Follow-up
Gildan reviews remediation trends year-by-year to identify facilities that have made progress in remediation or facilities that show a lack of commitment and progress to improve working conditions. We conduct
systematic follow-ups to verify the progress made toward resolving the issues with the objective of helping the facility improve its overall performance and remain in compliance with our Code of Conduct.
Priority non-conformance rate
CG-AA-430b.2
Labour conditions in the supply chain
2022
2023
and associated corrective action
rate for suppliers' labour code of
55%
36%
conduct audits
Priority non-conformance rate and associated corrective action rate for suppliers' labour code of
(24 major non-compliances in our Tier 1 finished
(15 major non-compliance in our Tier 1 finished
conduct audits
product contractor facilities3)
product contractor facilities3)
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook> page 7
See also: 2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > 2023 Performance >page 30
Audit methodologies and criteria
CG-AA-430b.1 contains information regarding processes on how we evaluate our suppliers. Additionally, our audit methodologies and criteria are described on page8-10in our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook. We have internal processes, which outline the steps that our internal auditors should use to conduct their audits.
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance GuidebookOur Monitoring Guidelines are described in CG-AA-430a.1 as per our Audit Methodologies and Criteria
Efforts to increase supply chain transparency: Gildan's Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook outlines our approach to increase supply chain transparency and build supplier capacity to improve labour conditions.
In 2022, we began updating Gildan's Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook focusing on forced labour, child labour, grievance mechanisms, and living wages. In 2023, we continued the review process and updates to our policy and processes. In 2024, we plan to complete our updates and implement changes related to our Code of Conduct and Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook.
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance GuidebookWebsite > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency >Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement
Efforts to build capacity with suppliers: Our efforts to build capacity with suppliers are detailed in the following sections of our 2023 ESG Report.
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Our Approach >page 55
2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Living Wage >page 31
2023 ESG Report > Governance > Ethics and Integrity Standards > Suppliers and Contractors Standards >page 55
Supply chain non-conformances categorized by geographic region
Region*
Contractors (finished product)
Gildan-operated
Americas
86 (across 13 facilities audited)
95 (across 15 facilities audited)
Asia
139 (across 33 facilities audited)
4 (across 1 facility audited)
*Gildan did not work with contractors from Africa in 2023.
SASB INDEX CONT'D
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Description of the greatest (1) labour and (2) environmental, health, and safety risks in the supply chain
CG-AA-430b.3
For more information on our labour risks in our supply chain, please see the Human Rights and Ethical Labour section of this report see pages 28-30
Environmental health and safety risks in the supply chain
1. Fire safety: Health and safety is a salient human rights risk for Gildan. Specifically, in 2023, we identified fire safety was noted as the risk category with the highest number of non-compliances across our supply chain audit results in the last 12 months. Potential risk increases if safety drills are not conducted on a regular basis to prepare for a real emergency. During our routine audits, we identified cases of
expired fire permits and partially blocked fire exits. In some of our finished product contractor facilities, fire drills had not been conducted and there was limited access to fire extinguishers. We received corrective action plans from all contractors who had fire safety non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans.
We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.
-
Chemical management: In 2023, we identified two findings in three of our own facilities and 22 minor and moderate findings in our finished product contractor facilities. Examples included 1) the lack of general order and housekeeping in dyestuff weight storage rooms, which could cause a fire or potential injury or accident to workers in the area and 2) the manipulation of a specific chemical, which could cause an unsafe/inadequate working condition.
We received corrective action plans from all contractors who had chemical management non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans. We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): In 2023, we identified 22 minor and moderate findings related to the use of PPE in our finished product contractor facilities. Examples includes the use of inappropriate PPE for the work task, PPE not being used by a contractor's employees in areas where the use PPE was mandatory, and a contractor's employees not being given PPE.
We received corrective action plans from all finished product contractors who had PPE non-conformances (all minor or moderate) and approved 100% of these action plans. We followed up on all corrective action plans and closed all those where evidence was provided to demonstrate that the non-compliance had been rectified.
The following actions have been implemented to reduce EHS and other labour risks:
Managing labour risks:
1. Maintain Social Compliance program
2. Provide clear and concise labour practice guidelines and requirements to which our finished product contractors must follow and adhere to remain part of our supply chain
- Implement ongoing social audits at our Company-operated facilities and throughout our supply chain
- Perform periodic social audits to help ensure compliance with local regulations and Gildan's policies and procedures
- Engage with organizations that promote and defend workers' interests (such as the right to freedom of association)
Managing health and safety risks:
Gildan uses tools to identify hazards and assess risks including the following:
- Job safety analysis
- Quantitative risk assessments
- Equipment risk assessments
- Use of PPE
- Electrical hazards
- Confined space
- New chemical requests
- Contractor management
- Safe work permits
- Hot work permits
GILDAN ESG REPORT 2023 112
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE
DATA RESPONSE
Managing environmental risks:
Our Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook describes how to develop policies and procedures, including details on our audit process, which we expect all our suppliers to adhere to and put in place to
mitigate risks related to social and environmental compliance matters. To allow us greater oversight in managing risks and hazards associated with chemical products, Gildan's Company-operated chemical
facility is fully staffed
with chemical engineers
and industry specialists.
These processes are supported by our EHS team in each facility. Training is available to employees who are tasked with completing these processes.
We use the results of qualitative and quantitative risk assessments to identify improvement opportunities, focusing on higher risks within each operation. We establish plans at least annually to address the risk.
Website > Responsibility > Respect for Transparency > Codes and Policies >Social & Sustainable Compliance Guidebook
Ethical Labour practices: More information regarding our ethical labour practices is contained in our 2023 ESG Report:
2023 ESG Report > Social > Human Rights and Ethical Labour Practices > Addressing Child and Forced Labour >page 31
Raw Materials
Description of environmental
CG-AA-440a.3
Cotton represents approximately 80% of our total fibre input. The remaining 20% is represented mainly by polyester, including certified recycled polyester (9.2%
in 2023).
Sourcing
and social risks associated with
sourcing priority raw materials
Priority
Environmental or
Discussion of business risks or
Management strategy
raw material
social factors
opportunities
To conduct the analysis described in Gildan's 2022 Climate Change Disclosure report, we leveraged
data from IPCC's Sixth Assessment report and the latest academic research on cotton at the time to
Extreme weather events resulting from climate
understand future cotton availability and supply. With continued improvements in farming practices, our
change could potentially disrupt the supply and
analysis also showed growth in cotton supply.
quality of our raw materials and increase our
As identified in our 2022 Climate Change Disclosure report,
we source most of our cotton in the United
sourcing costs.
States and, based on the analysis, we expect U.S. cotton production to be more resilient to climate
Cotton
Climate change impacts
Cotton yield may be negatively impacted by
change impacts like heat stress, total rainfall, extreme rainfall, and strong winds compared to other major
climate change by approximately 1% to 7% over
cotton-producing countries analysed (including Brazil, Pakistan, India, and China).
the next 10 years.
In 2023, we sourced 43% of our cotton from the United States from regions considered to be high risk
In addition, changing climate conditions may
for water stress,4 however none are categorized as extremely high risk. In addition, two-thirds of U.S.
impact cotton quality and our ability to deliver
cotton production is rain fed. Our U.S. cotton purchases in 2023 were from regions that receive between
and distribute product.
41.3 and 54.1 inches of annual precipitation.5
We will continue to monitor emerging data on changes in the cotton landscape, update our quantitative
climate modelling tool as necessary, and adjust our cotton sourcing strategy if required.
As part of our Next Generation ESG strategy, one of our targets includes sourcing 100% sustainable
cotton by 2025. This is defined as third-party verified programs that support environmental and/or social
We expect to see increased legislation related
sustainability improvements and/or outcomes.
Regulatory compliance
to supply chain sustainability over the coming
In-scopethird-party verified programs include verified U.S.-grown cotton (USCTP), Better Cotton
Cotton
issues associated with
years, focusing on supplier due diligence,
(formerly BCI), organic cotton, recycled or regenerative cotton, and fair-trade cotton. In 2023, we
the priority raw material
engagement with suppliers on environmental
sourced 35.7% of our cotton supply from suppliers certified
by U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol (USCTP) or
and social issues, and traceability.
Better Cotton (formerly BCI).
More information on our sustainable cotton strategy can be found on page 20of our
2023 ESG Report.
- World Resources Institute, Aqueduct Water Risk Analysis.
- Rainiest states in the U.S. 2023 | Statista.
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE DATA RESPONSE
Priority
raw material
Environmental or social factors
Discussion of business risks or opportunities
Management strategy
Expected fluctuations in crude
oil or petroleum
prices could affect the cost of
petroleum-based
To mitigate price fluctuations and
help ensure stable supply of raw materials, we engage in
and derivative materials used in our business
long-term contracts leveraging, where available, Gildan's negotiating power. We also identify
such as polyester fibres. We are exposed to
alternative regions for sourcing polyester (virgin and recycled) to mitigate potential supply
price fluctuations in cotton raw
materials due to
chain risks.
the high quantities we purchase.
As of June 2024, we are running pilots focused on utilising textile waste from our
Cotton and
Price volatility of the priority raw
We have established a target of sourcing 30%
manufacturing processes and incorporating the materials back into a prototype recycled
Polyester
material
recycled polyester or alternative fibre yarns
fibre to be spun into a Gildan yarn in our U.S. yarn facilities. We are also identifying new ways
by 2027, however, post-consumer recycled
to incorporate regenerated cellulose into our products, as well as using modified polyester
materials are subject to price fluctuations.
technologies, which could displace virgin polyester in certain large volume products. The
This risk is further compounded by enhanced
results of these pilots will inform our future plans.
legislation related to single-use plastics
Further detail on these projects can be found on page 20of our 2023 ESG Report.
reducing the overall availability of post-
consumer recycled materials.
Over the years Gildan has invested in sustainability. This includes at the raw material sourcing-
We expect an increase in customer preference
level through the purchase of raw materials backed by a sustainability certification such
as USCTP, Better Cotton and Global Recycled Standard-certified polyester. It also includes
Cotton and
Customer demand for products
toward more sustainably made apparel, which
throughout our vertically integrated manufacturing operations.
Polyester
containing the priority raw material
could result in decreased revenues and demand
As such, we are well positioned in our market to benefit from customer preferences turning
for less-sustainable products.
toward sustainably made apparel containing sustainably produced and/or recycled raw
materials.
In 2023, 35.7% of cotton used in our products was sourced through third-party verified
programs such as the USCTP and Better Cotton. When sourcing cotton from outside of the
U.S., Gildan performs additional risk-based due diligence with supply chain tracing.
Since 2022, Gildan has been enhancing its practices to further prevent the supply of materials
made with forced labour and child labour from high-risk areas. Gildan does not source any
yarn or cotton-containing finished
goods from countries that prevent a thorough due diligence
Worldwide, 60% of all child labourers 5 to 17
of the origin of the raw materials. In addition, Gildan engaged an independent third-party to
map and vet Gildan's Asian yarn vendors' supply chains. This included a thorough vetting of
years of age work in agriculture.6
The ILO recognises that forced labour -
yarn spinners and confirmation of their compliance with Gildan's Code of Conduct. Based
Cotton
Labour and Human Rights Practices
on this exercise, Gildan adopted a list of approved nominated vendors from which Gildan's
including State-orchestrated forced labour - is
contract finished good suppliers
must source cotton and cotton-blended yarns for Gildan
prevalent in cotton production in some parts of
materials.
the world.7
Gildan will continue to vet all new Asian vendors of cotton-containing yarns, and to update
vendor compliance reviews annually.
As an additional vetting measure, Gildan has initiated random isotopic sample testing on
goods sourced from Asia and is following supply chain traceability trends. Vetting aims to
ensure vendors are not directly or indirectly sourcing products from areas that have been
identified as high risk for forced labour or other human rights violations, which often result in
import bans in countries where we sell our products.
- Child labour in agriculture (IPEC) (ilo.org).
- Industry-specific Risk Factors • Business & Human Rights Navigator (unglobalcompact.org).
TOPIC
METRIC
SASB CODE DATA RESPONSE
Percentage of raw materials third-
CG-AA-440a.4
Priority raw
Amount purchased
Amount certified, by standard
party certified to an environmental
and/or social sustainability
material (name)
(metric tonnes)
Certification/standard
Amount certified (metric tonnes)
standard, by standard
Cotton
239,358
Better Cotton or USCTP
85,468
Polyester
60,858
Global Recycled Standard
5,588
For a full description of our sustainable materials see 2023 ESG Report > Environment > Circularity >page 20
Activity Metric
Number of (1) Tier 1 suppliers and
CG-AA000.A
Tier 1 suppliers: finished
product contractors (n. 46), yarns and raw
materials (49 yarn suppliers, nine cotton suppliers, and eight polyester suppliers).
(2) suppliers beyond Tier 1
