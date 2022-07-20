Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:16 2022-07-20 am EDT
37.16 CAD   +1.42%
10:02aGildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
10:01aGildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
AQ
07/12National Bank of Canada Previews Gildan Activewear's Q2 Results; Down 2.8%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

07/20/2022 | 10:02am EDT
MONTREAL, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) will report its 2022 second quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A press release will be issued before markets open, and an audio webcast and conference call are scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the investors section of Gildan’s corporate website at the following link Gildan Q2 2022 audio webcast. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 9879499. A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website accessible via the link provided above.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, primarily including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement for exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to wholesale imprintables, distributors and national accounts which include large screenprinters or embellishers, retailers, and global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at https://gildancorp.com/en/.

Investor inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Vice President, Investor Communications
(514) 343-8815
sargiriou@gildan.com		Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
ggosselin@gildan.com


Income Statement Evolution
