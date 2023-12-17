Gildan Activewear Inc. announced that Chris Shackelton, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coliseum has been invited to join Gildan?s Board of Directors and has been appointed effective December 17, 2023. Christopher S. Shackelton is a Managing Partner of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, which he Co-Founded in 2005. He has served on the boards of eight public companies.

He currently serves as Chairman of both ModivCare Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc., as well as a director on the board of Universal Technical Institute Inc. Previously he was a director on the boards of LHC Group Inc., BioScrip Inc., Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Rural/Metro Corp., and Interstate Hotels & Resorts Inc. Additionally, he currently serves as a Trustee for several charitable not-for-profit organizations. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Morgan Stanley & Co. and Watershed Asset Management LLC.

He is a graduate of Yale College.