Dear Fellow Shareholder,

We want to inform you that we announced important changes to our Board of Directors ("the Board") and have filed our management proxy circular for our 2024 Annual Meeting ofShareholders (the "2024Annual Meeting")to be held at 10:00 am EDT on May 28, 2024, at 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd West, Suite 3610 in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

Ahead of this filing, on April 22, 2024, the Gildan Board of Directors disclosed its slate of director nominees for the 2024 Annual Meeting, including five new independent directors, Timothy (Tim) Hodgson, Lewis L. (Lee) Bird III, Jane Craighead, Lynn Loewen, and Les Viner who have been appointed to the Board, effective May 1, 2024. Directors Donald C. Berg, Maryse Bertrand, Shirley Cunningham, Charles Herington and Craig Leavitt will depart the Board, effective the same day. Luc Jobin and Chris Shackelton have informed the Board that they will not stand for re-election at this year's meeting. They will continue to serve in their capacity as members of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors supervising the previously communicated sale process until the close of the 2024 Annual Meeting in order to help transition this process to the refreshed Board. To facilitate a smooth transition process at this important juncture, the new directors have been recent observers to the Board.

In addition, the newly constituted Board is expected to unanimously appoint Tim Hodgson as Independent/Non-Executive Chair, effective May 1, 2024, taking the seat of Donald Berg. Donald has decided to step down from the Chair role to ensure a smooth transition while the incoming Chair leads Board discussions in support of the Company's next phase of growth under its new President and CEO, Vince Tyra.

We are excited to welcome Tim, Lee, Jane, Lynn and Les to our Board - all of whom possess the necessary leadership experience, relevant expertise, and diverse backgrounds to be of tremendous value to our Board and management team in driving Gildan forward.

We also want to sincerely thank Donald, Maryse, Shirley, Charles, Luc, Craig, and Chris for their leadership, service, and many contributions throughout their tenure. They have been instrumental in helping lead and support a company whose foundation is now primed for sustainable, profitable growth and value creation. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

These Board changes were recommended by our Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee (the "Governance Committee") after extensive conversations with Gildan's shareholders. One of the consistent themes we heard during those conversations was the need for more apparel expertise and experience with value-oriented consumer products on the Board. That is why we are also recommending that you vote for two of the nominees on the dissident slate, Karen Stuckey and J.P. Towner. While Browning West continually rebuffed our request to interview their candidates, it was clear to the Board, both through prior consideration of potential candidates and feedback received from shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company, that Karen Stuckey and J.P. Towner would be additive to our Board as Gildan pursues its growth agenda. Since the Board refreshment announcement on April 22, members of the incoming Gildan Board have had the opportunity to speak with Ms. Stuckey and Mr. Towner and the Board members are looking forward to working with them.