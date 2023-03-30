Advanced search
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
43.74 CAD   +0.14%
08:04aGildan Activewear : Provides Free Vision Care to Communities in the Dominican Republic in Partnership with Batey Relief Alliance
PU
03/13GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06UBS on Gildan Activewear's Management Meeting -- "Big Sales Growth Potential Keeps Us Bullish"
MT
Gildan Activewear : Provides Free Vision Care to Communities in the Dominican Republic in Partnership with Batey Relief Alliance

03/30/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Gildan is pleased to share that the Company recently hosted a free, three-day ophthalmological event in the Guerra municipality of the Dominican Republic, providing free preventative eye care checkups for over 200 people from the Guerra community. The event was organized in partnership with Batey Relief Alliance (BRA) and the Dominico-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CANCHAM-RD), with additional support from Gildan volunteers who dedicated more than 100 hours of community volunteering. This was Gildan's fourth rendition of the event.

Held in Gildan's textile facility in San Antonio de Guerra, the event brought together optometry experts, professors, and interns from the New England College of optometry in Boston, who provided consultations to members of the community of all ages. Additionally, they hosted educational talks about health care and nutrition, empowering people to take their health into their own hands.

"This is yet another initiative that creates meaningful advancements in the communities where we operate by promoting healthy living, as part of our Next Generation ESG strategy," said Victor Almonte, Manager of Communications and CSR in the Dominican Republic. "It gave the Guerra community access to optical healthcare, which is known to be expensive and difficult to access in this region. Most importantly, it allowed community members to learn about best eye care practices, improving their wellbeing and helping them lead healthier lives," he continued.

Providing free vision checkups is just one of the ways in which Gildan cares for its communities and continues on its journey of Making Apparel Better®. Find out more about some of Gildan's community investment efforts, here.

Disclaimer

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
