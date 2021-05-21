Gildan Activewear : Announces Participation at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference

Montreal, Friday, May 21, 2021 - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Peter Iliopoulos, SVP, Taxation, Sustainability and Governmental Affairs will be presenting an overview of the company's ESG strategy at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET to be held virtually. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.