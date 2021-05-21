Log in
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
Gildan Activewear : Announces Participation at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference

05/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Montreal, Friday, May 21, 2021 - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Peter Iliopoulos, SVP, Taxation, Sustainability and Governmental Affairs will be presenting an overview of the company's ESG strategy at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET to be held virtually. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 675 M - -
Net income 2021 404 M - -
Net Debt 2021 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 7 023 M 7 034 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,57 $
Last Close Price 35,39 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn J. Chamandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhodri J. Harries EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Donald C. Berg Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Goodman Independent Director
Anne E. Martin-Vachon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.20.03%7 026
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.10%387 030
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.29%41 598
V.F. CORPORATION-0.69%33 232
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED24.02%20 593
MONCLER S.P.A.6.30%17 452