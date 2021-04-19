Gildan Activewear : Inside Gildan's San Antonio Sewing Factory for Fashion Revolution Week

For the fifth year in a row, Gildan is participating in the #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign for Fashion Revolution Week. This year, Gildan is introducing curious customers to one of its Production Supervisors in Honduras, Milenny Samira Sosa, alongside some of her staff with behind-the-scenes footage to show what it's like to work on the factory floor of its San Antonio sewing facility.

Fashion Revolution Week marks an important part of the year when brands and customers are encouraged to join a global conversation about transparency in the fashion and apparel industry. The #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign, started by Fashion Revolution, aims to spark curiosity from shoppers about the people and processes behind their favourite brands. With this, the goal is to lift the veil surrounding clothing supply chains by centering the narrative on garment workers and encouraging customers to think differently about the people who make their clothes.

As a vertically integrated apparel manufacturing company with exceptional oversight of its supply chain and operations, Gildan is well positioned to participate in this important global conversation about transparency.

'At Gildan, we directly employ the vast majority of the people who make our clothes, which sets us apart from many other brands,' explains Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. 'Because of this, we're also able to show you the people behind our apparel and share with you their stories, their work environment, and so much more.

'Today, transparency is considered to be a key factor behind addressing the environmental and social issues hidden across supply chains,' Sandoval continues. 'So, when customers ask the question, 'Who made my clothes?', it can be a powerful catalyst for brands to begin taking a closer look at their impacts.

'During Fashion Revolution Week, Gildan will begin sharing footage of Milenny and her staff across its social media channels. Follow the Company on Twitter,Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to get a glimpse at #LifeAtGildan on the factory floor of its San Antonio sewing factory.