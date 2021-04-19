Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gildan Activewear : Inside Gildan's San Antonio Sewing Factory for Fashion Revolution Week

04/19/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the fifth year in a row, Gildan is participating in the #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign for Fashion Revolution Week. This year, Gildan is introducing curious customers to one of its Production Supervisors in Honduras, Milenny Samira Sosa, alongside some of her staff with behind-the-scenes footage to show what it's like to work on the factory floor of its San Antonio sewing facility.

Milenny pictured with mask off while socially distanced 'I love to motivate my staff and help them do better every day so that they can be happy about the work they've done.'

Fashion Revolution Week marks an important part of the year when brands and customers are encouraged to join a global conversation about transparency in the fashion and apparel industry. The #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign, started by Fashion Revolution, aims to spark curiosity from shoppers about the people and processes behind their favourite brands. With this, the goal is to lift the veil surrounding clothing supply chains by centering the narrative on garment workers and encouraging customers to think differently about the people who make their clothes.

Milenny holding a sign that reads 'I Made Your Clothes' in Spanish 'Everything I have accomplished for myself is the result of both my efforts and the opportunities that Gildan has given me to keep growing. My husband worked for Gildan as well in the past, and everything we have achieved comes from the support of this company. I am very happy to be a part of Gildan's workforce.'

As a vertically integrated apparel manufacturing company with exceptional oversight of its supply chain and operations, Gildan is well positioned to participate in this important global conversation about transparency.

'At Gildan, we directly employ the vast majority of the people who make our clothes, which sets us apart from many other brands,' explains Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. 'Because of this, we're also able to show you the people behind our apparel and share with you their stories, their work environment, and so much more.

'Today, transparency is considered to be a key factor behind addressing the environmental and social issues hidden across supply chains,' Sandoval continues. 'So, when customers ask the question, 'Who made my clothes?', it can be a powerful catalyst for brands to begin taking a closer look at their impacts.

'During Fashion Revolution Week, Gildan will begin sharing footage of Milenny and her staff across its social media channels. Follow the Company on Twitter,Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to get a glimpse at #LifeAtGildan on the factory floor of its San Antonio sewing factory.

Disclaimer

Gildan Activewear Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
12:12aGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : Inside Gildan's San Antonio Sewing Factory for Fashion Revo..
PU
04/07Softlines Retailers Abercrombie & Fitch, L Brands Among Stocks Whose Growth P..
MT
04/07GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : UBS Lifts Gildan Activewear to Buy From Neutral, PT to $43 ..
MT
03/24GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : and Its Family of Brands Take Their 2021 Trade Shows Online
PU
03/22A PROMISING PATH FORWARD FOR COTTON : World Water Day Q&A with Dr. Andrew Jorda..
PU
03/11GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : 2020 Annual Information Form for the year ended January 3, ..
PU
03/01GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : UBS Adjusts Gildan Activewear's Price Target to $35 From $2..
MT
03/01GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : Downgraded to Buy From Action List Buy at TD Securities
MT
02/26GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : 2020 report to shareholders
PU
02/26GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR  : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform on Gildan Activewear, Ups TP t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 510 M - -
Net income 2021 315 M - -
Net Debt 2021 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 6 545 M 6 551 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Gildan Activewear Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,56 $
Last Close Price 32,99 $
Spread / Highest target 8,53%
Spread / Average Target -7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn J. Chamandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhodri J. Harries EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Donald C. Berg Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Goodman Independent Director
Anne E. Martin-Vachon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.15.96%6 551
LVMH MOëT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.31%380 276
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-6.88%42 252
V.F. CORPORATION-0.78%33 200
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED12.57%19 118
MONCLER S.P.A.2.71%16 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ