Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:42:46 2023-02-22 pm EST
41.44 CAD   +6.91%
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plans
DJ
12:28pGildan Activewear optimistic on long-term outlook despite current economic headwinds
AQ
07:17aGildan : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plans

02/22/2023 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly lower Wednesday after Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell to a low not seen since mid-January on Tuesday, despite signs of easing inflation in Canada.

In the session, most sectors were positive, led by consumer discretionary, tech and consumer durables, but offset primarily by losses in the materials and energy sectors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. shares rose after it said it would continue to return cash to shareholders through a hike to its quarterly dividend and more stock buybacks.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 0.21% to 20209.24 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.29% to 1218.15.

Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. were 6.3% higher at 41.21 Canadian dollars ($30.44). The company said it was lifting its dividend by 10% for 2023, declaring a payout of 18.6 cents a share that will be payable April 10. It said it also expects to continue with share buybacks in 2023, and the planned repurchase of 5% of the outstanding public float of shares.


Other market movers:


Bausch + Lomb Corp. reported a that it swung to a loss in its fourth quarter as higher costs and foreign exchange headwinds weighed in the quarter. Shares were down 1.6% at C$24.63.

Taseko Mines Ltd. shares were 2.3% higher at C$2.22 after it announced an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in its joint venture partner, increasing an existing interest in the joint venture's British Columbia mine.

MCF Energy Ltd. will expand its interest in a German oil and gas exploration license. Shares climbed 5.1% on the news to C$0.62.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAUSCH + LOMB CORPORATION -1.03% 18.34 Delayed Quote.21.92%
BRENT OIL -1.70% 80.99 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. 6.91% 41.44 Delayed Quote.4.53%
GOLD -0.15% 1832.88 Delayed Quote.0.99%
MCF ENERGY LTD. 3.39% 0.61 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.04% 1072.43 Real-time Quote.1.31%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.02% 1221.96 Delayed Quote.4.52%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.10% 20273.02 Delayed Quote.4.48%
SILVER -0.85% 21.6598 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
TASEKO MINES LIMITED 1.84% 2.21 Delayed Quote.9.60%
WTI -2.35% 74.485 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
All news about GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plan..
DJ
12:28pGildan Activewear optimistic on long-term outlook despite current economic headwinds
AQ
07:17aGildan : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:16aGildan Activewear Reports Q4 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.65, Announces 10% Increase..
MT
07:02aGildan Activewear Brief: Co provides FY 2023 outlook; low single..
MT
07:02aGildan Activewear Brief: FY 2022 record adjusted diluted EPS of ..
MT
07:02aGildan Activewear Brief: FY 2022 record sales of US$3,240 millio..
MT
06:46aGildan Activewear Reports on the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Record Results; Prov..
GL
06:45aGildan Activewear Reports on the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Record Results; Prov..
GL
06:28aNorth American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 286 M - -
Net income 2022 576 M - -
Net Debt 2022 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 5 154 M 5 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Gildan Activewear Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,70 $
Average target price 37,24 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn J. Chamandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhodri J. Harries EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Donald C. Berg Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Goodman Independent Director
Anne E. Martin-Vachon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.4.53%5 154
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.97%432 527
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.01%40 054
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED1.48%23 065
MONCLER S.P.A.18.51%16 887
VF CORPORATION-7.53%9 922