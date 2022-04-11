COVID SCIENCE-RedHill pill shows promise vs Omicron; mRNA vaccines appear effective in those with well-controlled HIV

April 11 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some
recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants
further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Experimental pill shows promise against Omicron
An experimental drug being developed by RedHill Biopharma
Ltd that improved outcomes in a randomized trial
involving severely ill COVID-19 patients infected with earlier
versions of the coronavirus is showing promise against the
Omicron variant in test tube experiments, researchers said.
The oral drug, opaganib, has dual anti-inflammatory and
antiviral effects. When opaganib was added to treatment with
Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and corticosteroids in
hospitalized patients infected before Omicron was predominant,
it improved the average time until patients no longer had
detectable virus in their blood by four days, sped up recovery
by 34%, and reduced mortality by 70%, compared to a placebo,
according to data released previously by the company but not yet
formally published. On Monday, the company announced https://www.redhillbio.com/news/news-details/2022/RedHill-Reports-Potent-Inhibition-of-Omicron-with-Oral-COVID-19-Drug-Candidate-Opaganib-In-Vitro/default.aspx
that in lab experiments, opaganib kept Omicron virus particles
from reproducing themselves.
Opaganib's antiviral/anti-inflammatory mechanism "is
expected to act independently of viral spike protein mutations
and remain effective against Omicron subvariants BA.2, XE and
other emerging and future variants," the company said.
Well-controlled HIV does not impair mRNA vaccine response
People living with well-controlled HIV infections are likely
to have immune responses to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from
Moderna and from Pfizer/BioNTech
similar to those of otherwise healthy individuals, according to
new data.
Researchers studied vaccine responses in 166 people living
with HIV who were taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) at one
month after they received their second shot. They also looked at
responses in 169 healthy individuals. At the start, 32 patients
had CD4 T cell counts below 200 - a low level of these immune
cells that correlates with poorly controlled HIV and high risk
for serious illness - 56 had CD4 counts of 200-500, and 78 had
CD4 counts over 500, indicating well-controlled HIV. After
accounting for patients' other risk factors, the group with
poorly controlled HIV had only low levels of COVID antibodies
and other immune response markers after vaccination, researchers
reported in Clinical Infectious Diseases https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciac238/6562777.
Compared to the healthy volunteers, participants with
moderately well controlled HIV had a somewhat weaker antibody
response to the vaccines, but there was no difference in immune
responses between the healthy volunteers and the patients with
well-controlled HIV.
The results suggest that mRNA vaccines can elicit a robust
immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in most people living with
HIV and receiving ART, the researchers concluded. Patients with
CD4 counts below 200 should receive a booster dose, they said.
Boosters could also "be reasonably offered" when the CD4 count
is between 200 and 500, given that these patients' responses
were weaker than responses in the healthy comparison group, the
researchers said.
Antibiotics, steroids often incorrectly used for COVID-19
Significant numbers of U.S. patients with COVID-19 who were
not sick enough to be hospitalized were inappropriately
prescribed antibiotics or steroids in 2020 and 2021, according
to two studies published on Friday in JAMA.
One study https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2791077
found that between April 2020 and April 2021, antibiotic
prescriptions were written during 30% of outpatient visits for
COVID-19 among Medicare beneficiaries, even though antibiotics
kill bacteria, not viruses. A separate study https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2791078
points out that while steroids are known to benefit severely
ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the U.S. National
Institutes of Health (NIH) advises against their use in patients
with mild-to-moderate illness from the coronavirus. Still, the
researchers found, between April 2020 and August 2021, steroids
- which can lead to a host of adverse side effects - were
prescribed to 16.4% of 576,885 nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients
in a Medicare database and 9.4% of 766,105 such patients in a
database maintained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The prescriptions appeared to be more prominent in the South. In
both databases, the use of steroids rose steadily over time.
"Given the increasing use of corticosteroids through August
2021, the potential (danger)... and the lack of efficacy data in
patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, it is critical that
prescribers consider the NIH guidelines in the therapeutic
management of nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19," the
authors of the steroid study said.
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)