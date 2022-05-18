China Junshi's potential COVID drug shows promise in small trial

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - An antiviral oral drug being
co-developed by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences'
subsidiary and other Chinese institutes showed early promise in
speeding the clearing of virus in COVID-19 patients, according
to a small clinical trial.
The drug, called VV116, is a derivative of Gilead Sciences
Inc's COVID drug remdesivir and was approved for use in
moderate to severe cases in Uzbekistan last year.
The viral shedding period, defined by its trial researchers
as the duration between the first positive COVID test result and
the first negative one, was 8.56 days for participants who took
the experimental treatment within five days from the first
positive test result.
That was shorter than 11.13 days seen in the control group,
peer-reviewed data showed.
The trial involved 136 mild or moderate adult COVID
infections recruited in March in China. Participants were given
either the five-day course oral drug along with standard
treatment or standard treatment only, researchers said in a
paper https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/22221751.2022.2078230
published in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.
Overall, there was no significant difference between the
viral shedding period for those who took VV116 more than five
days after first positive result and the control group.
Limitations of the study include the small trial size and a
higher portion of participants in the control group reporting
symptoms, which could result in potential bias that researchers
had to adjust with statistic model, the paper said.
The drug is undergoing a Phase III trial to evaluate its
efficacy in mild to moderate patients in comparison with Pfizer
Inc's oral pill Paxlovid, and a separate Phase III trial
in moderate to severe cases.
China has approved Paxlovid as well as Brii Biosciences
Ltd's antibody-based injection for mild and moderate
COVID patients with high risk of progressing to severe
conditions.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)