FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global coronavirus death toll
surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally,
with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in
fatalities.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread,
open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county
map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.
* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098)
for a case tracker and summary of news.
EUROPE
* European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologised again
for attending an event in his native Ireland that may have
breached COVID-19 regulations, but an EU official said he would
not heed calls from Irish leaders to resign.
* Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has
tested positive for coronavirus and is in serious condition with
a fever, her party's spokeswoman said
* The UK's chief medical officers have said children should
return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing
out on their education poses much bigger risks to them than
catching COVID-19.
* Germany should temporarily ban private parties, several
lawmakers suggested, after the country's coronavirus infections
reached a four-month high.
AMERICAS
* Peruvian government officials condemned the owner of a
nightclub after at least 13 people were crushed to death or
asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a party raided by police
because it violated coronavirus restrictions.
* U.S. President Donald Trump accused members of the "deep
state" at the Food and Drug Administration, without providing
evidence, of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until
after the November presidential election.
* The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is
"under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is
limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* The number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the
3 million mark with 69,239 new cases reported on Sunday even as
the country opened up various sectors from lockdown.
* Australia recorded a further 17 new coronavirus deaths on
Sunday but infections in the hard-hit state of Victoria, the
site of all the latest deaths, are showing a downward trend,
authorities said.
* South Korean authorities reported the highest daily rise
in cases since early March, saying tougher social distancing
rules may be needed as outbreaks continued to spread from a
Seoul church and other gatherings.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Saudi public sector employees will return to on-site work
on Aug. 30, state TV reported, quoting the human resources
ministry, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12
and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic
under the same conditions as adults, while children between six
and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.
* Around 1,500 volunteers equipped with face masks, hand
disinfectant and tracking gadgets attended an indoor concert in
Germany on Saturday as part of a study to simulate how the novel
coronavirus spreads in large gatherings.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy
could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite
the impact of the pandemic.
* Effective unemployment in Australia will climb above 13%
by the end of September, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, as
nearly half a million people lose their jobs due to a full
lockdown of the country's second most populous city.
* German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil is seeking to extend
by one year the period during which the state will pay
short-time work allowances - a supplement for people put on
reduced work hours - weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag (BamS)
reported.
(Compiled by Frances Kerry)