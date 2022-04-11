FDA lifts partial clinical hold on Gilead's blood cancer drug trials

April 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted the
partial clinical hold placed on its trials testing a blood
cancer drug combination.
The FDA removed the hold after a review of the safety data
from each trial, the company said.
The health regulator had placed the hold on five cancer
trials in January due to an imbalance in suspected and
unexpected serious side effects between different arms of the
studies that were reported by investigators of the trials.
The trials were evaluating the combination of magrolimab and
another drug azacitidine for treatment of two types of blood
cancers called myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid
leukemia.
Magrolimab became part of Gilead's pipeline through the
acquisition of Forty Seven Inc for $4.9 billion in 2020. (https://reut.rs/37D8V7c)
