  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
61.89 USD   -0.66%
05:27pFDA lifts partial clinical hold on Gilead's blood cancer drug trials
RE
04:28pGilead Sciences Says US FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Holding on Magrolimab studies
MT
04:11pFDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on MDS and AML Magrolimab Studies
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA lifts partial clinical hold on Gilead's blood cancer drug trials

04/11/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
April 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted the partial clinical hold placed on its trials testing a blood cancer drug combination.

The FDA removed the hold after a review of the safety data from each trial, the company said.

The health regulator had placed the hold on five cancer trials in January due to an imbalance in suspected and unexpected serious side effects between different arms of the studies that were reported by investigators of the trials.

The trials were evaluating the combination of magrolimab and another drug azacitidine for treatment of two types of blood cancers called myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.

Magrolimab became part of Gilead's pipeline through the acquisition of Forty Seven Inc for $4.9 billion in 2020. (https://reut.rs/37D8V7c) (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
