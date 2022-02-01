Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
02/01 05:21:11 pm
66 USD   -3.90%
05:10pGSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead
RE
05:09pGilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges
RE
04:29pGILEAD : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

GSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead

02/01/2022 | 05:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: View of GlaxoSmithKline headquarters in London

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced a settlement worth $1.25 billion between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday in relation to patent violations by Gilead's Biktarvy, a medicine to treat human immunodeficiency virus.

The companies have agreed on a patent license and Gilead will also pay a 3% royalty on future U.S. sales of Biktarvy, GSK said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
