GSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead
02/01/2022 | 05:10pm EST
(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced a settlement worth $1.25 billion between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday in relation to patent violations by Gilead's Biktarvy, a medicine to treat human immunodeficiency virus.
The companies have agreed on a patent license and Gilead will also pay a 3% royalty on future U.S. sales of Biktarvy, GSK said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)