Official GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. press release

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Phase 3 EVOKE-01 study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). EVOKE-01 is evaluating Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy; SG) vs. docetaxel in patients with metastatic or advanced NSCLC that had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

A numerical improvement in OS favoring SG was observed in the study, including in patients with both squamous and non-squamous histology. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies. Trodelvy was generally well tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified in this patient population.

A more than three-month difference in median OS favoring SG was observed in a sub-group of patients non-responsive to last prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, representing over 60% of the trial population. This analysis was pre-specified in the protocol, but not alpha-controlled for formal statistical testing. This magnitude of difference was not observed in the sub-group of patients with response to last prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. Gilead intends to explore potential pathways to further understand the role SG may have in these patients given the high unmet medical need.

Gilead plans to discuss results from this trial with regulators. The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

“The totality of our data gives us continued confidence in Trodelvy’s potential in metastatic NSCLC, and in our broader lung cancer clinical development program,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “Treating metastatic NSCLC that has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy presents significant challenges and the need for safe and effective treatments remains urgent. We will work to further identify the metastatic NSCLC patient populations that may benefit from Trodelvy.”

Gilead’s clinical development program in metastatic NSCLC is broad and includes multiple ongoing registrational Phase 3 studies and several ongoing Phase 2 studies. Based on strong preliminary efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 EVOKE-02 study of Trodelvy in combination with pembrolizumab, presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer 2023, Gilead remains confident in its ongoing Phase 3 EVOKE-03 study in 1L metastatic PD-L1 high NSCLC. The EVOKE-03 study is currently enrolling. In addition, Gilead has a broad clinical development program in lung cancer with domvanalimab, the first Fc-silent investigational anti-TIGIT antibody.

Despite recent advances with multiple immunotherapy treatment options for first-line metastatic NSCLC, most people’s cancer will eventually progress. Only about 35-55% of patients respond to immunotherapy-based combinations in the frontline setting, and after progression there are limited treatment options available, particularly for those who did not have a response to immunotherapy. Developing novel options for patients who have progressed on platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a challenge with limited treatment advancements made for these patients.

Gilead would like to thank the patients, families, investigators, and advocates who contributed to this important research.

Trodelvy is the first approved Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that has demonstrated meaningful survival advantages in two different types of metastatic breast cancers and improved clinical outcomes for certain people with 2L metastatic urothelial cancer.

Trodelvy has not been approved by any regulatory agency for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC. Its safety and efficacy have not been established for this indication. Trodelvy has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea; please see below for the approved U.S. Indication and additional Important Safety Information.

About Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Worldwide, more than two million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for up to 85% of diagnoses. About half of NSCLC cases are diagnosed at the metastatic stage (57%), when treatment is especially difficult. Even in patients whose disease is caught early, half will eventually progress to the metastatic stage within five years. Newly diagnosed patients have several treatment options including platinum-based therapy, checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies. However, there are limited treatment options once patients with metastatic NSCLC progress on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

About the EVOKE-01 Study

The EVOKE-01 study is a global, multi-center, open-label Phase 3 study randomized 1:1 to evaluate Trodelvy vs. docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC that has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The study enrolled 603 participants. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS). Key secondary endpoints include progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR) and disease control rate (DCR) as assessed by investigator per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST 1.1) and safety. Additional efficacy measures include time to first deterioration in shortness of breath domain as measured by NSCLC Symptom Assessment Questionnaire (NSCLC-SAQ) Score and time to first deterioration NSCLC-SAQ Total Score. Further study details are available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05089734).

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast, bladder and lung cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the tumor microenvironment through a bystander effect.

Trodelvy is approved in almost 50 countries, with multiple additional regulatory reviews underway worldwide, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Trodelvy is also approved to treat certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Israel, United Arab Emirates and the United States. In the U.S., Trodelvy has an accelerated approval for treatment of certain patients with second-line metastatic urothelial cancer; see below for full indication statements.

Trodelvy is being explored for potential investigational use in other TNBC, HR+/HER2- and metastatic UC populations, as well as a range of tumor types where Trop-2 is highly expressed, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck cancer, gynecological cancer, and gastrointestinal cancers.

U.S. Indications for Trodelvy

In the United States, Trodelvy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Trodelvy

BOXED WARNING: NEUTROPENIA AND DIARRHEA

Severe or life-threatening neutropenia may occur. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm 3 or neutropenic fever. Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment. Consider G-CSF for secondary prophylaxis. Initiate anti-infective treatment in patients with febrile neutropenia without delay.

Severe diarrhea may occur. Monitor patients with diarrhea and give fluid and electrolytes as needed. At the onset of diarrhea, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide. If severe diarrhea occurs, withhold Trodelvy until resolved to ≤Grade 1 and reduce subsequent doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to Trodelvy.



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Neutropenia: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia can occur and may require dose modification. Neutropenia occurred in 64% of patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 neutropenia occurred in 49% of patients. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 6%. Neutropenic colitis occurred in 1.4%. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 on Day 1 of any cycle or neutrophil count below 1000/mm3 on Day 8 of any cycle. Withhold Trodelvy for neutropenic fever. Administer G-CSF as clinically indicated or indicated in Table 1 of USPI.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 diarrhea occurred in 11% of patients. One patient had intestinal perforation following diarrhea. Diarrhea that led to dehydration and subsequent acute kidney injury occurred in 0.7% of all patients. Withhold Trodelvy for Grade 3-4 diarrhea and resume when resolved to ≤Grade 1. At onset, evaluate for infectious causes and if negative, promptly initiate loperamide, 4 mg initially followed by 2 mg with every episode of diarrhea for a maximum of 16 mg daily. Discontinue loperamide 12 hours after diarrhea resolves. Additional supportive measures (e.g., fluid and electrolyte substitution) may also be employed as clinically indicated. Patients who exhibit an excessive cholinergic response to treatment can receive appropriate premedication (e.g., atropine) for subsequent treatments.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions: Serious hypersensitivity reactions including life-threatening anaphylactic reactions have occurred with Trodelvy. Severe signs and symptoms included cardiac arrest, hypotension, wheezing, angioedema, swelling, pneumonitis, and skin reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions within 24 hours of dosing occurred in 35% of patients. Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity occurred in 2% of patients. The incidence of hypersensitivity reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of Trodelvy was 0.2%. The incidence of anaphylactic reactions was 0.2%. Pre-infusion medication is recommended. Have medications and emergency equipment to treat such reactions available for immediate use. Observe patients closely for hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions during each infusion and for at least 30 minutes after completion of each infusion. Permanently discontinue Trodelvy for Grade 4 infusion-related reactions.

Nausea and Vomiting: Nausea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy and Grade 3-4 nausea occurred in 3% of these patients. Vomiting occurred in 35% of patients and Grade 3-4 vomiting occurred in 2% of these patients. Premedicate with a two or three drug combination regimen (e.g., dexamethasone with either a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist or an NK 1 receptor antagonist as well as other drugs as indicated) for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Withhold Trodelvy doses for Grade 3 nausea or Grade 3-4 vomiting and resume with additional supportive measures when resolved to Grade ≤1. Additional antiemetics and other supportive measures may also be employed as clinically indicated. All patients should be given take-home medications with clear instructions for prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions in Patients with Reduced UGT1A1 Activity: Patients homozygous for the uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1)*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, and anemia and may be at increased risk for other adverse reactions with Trodelvy. The incidence of Grade 3-4 neutropenia was 58% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28, 49% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 43% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. The incidence of Grade 3-4 anemia was 21% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 10% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 9% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. Closely monitor patients with known reduced UGT1A1 activity for adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue Trodelvy based on clinical assessment of the onset, duration and severity of the observed adverse reactions in patients with evidence of acute early-onset or unusually severe adverse reactions, which may indicate reduced UGT1A1 function.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, Trodelvy can cause teratogenicity and/or embryo-fetal lethality when administered to a pregnant woman. Trodelvy contains a genotoxic component, SN-38, and targets rapidly dividing cells. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the pooled safety population, the most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities were decreased leukocyte count (84%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), diarrhea (64%), nausea (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (63%), fatigue (51%), alopecia (45%), constipation (37%), increased glucose (37%), decreased albumin (35%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (30%), decreased creatinine clearance (28%), increased alkaline phosphatase (28%), decreased magnesium (27%), decreased potassium (26%), and decreased sodium (26%).

In the ASCENT study (locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were neutropenia (7%), diarrhea (4%), and pneumonia (3%). SAR were reported in 27% of patients, and 5% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the ASCENT study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

In the TROPiCS-02 study (locally advanced or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, alopecia, and constipation. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were diarrhea (5%), febrile neutropenia (4%), neutropenia (3%), abdominal pain, colitis, neutropenic colitis, pneumonia, and vomiting (each 2%). SAR were reported in 28% of patients, and 6% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPiCS-02 study were reduced neutrophils and leukocytes.

In the TROPHY study (locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, any infection, alopecia, decreased appetite, constipation, vomiting, rash, and abdominal pain. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (≥5%) were infection (18%), neutropenia (12%, including febrile neutropenia in 10%), acute kidney injury (6%), urinary tract infection (6%), and sepsis or bacteremia (5%). SAR were reported in 44% of patients, and 10% discontinued due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPHY study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

UGT1A1 Inhibitors: Concomitant administration of Trodelvy with inhibitors of UGT1A1 may increase the incidence of adverse reactions due to potential increase in systemic exposure to SN-38. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inhibitors with Trodelvy.

UGT1A1 Inducers: Exposure to SN-38 may be reduced in patients concomitantly receiving UGT1A1 enzyme inducers. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inducers with Trodelvy.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials, including the EVOKE-01 study and those involving Trodelvy and domvanalimab; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including those related pending or potential applications for Trodelvy for the treatment of metastatic and other TNBC, HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, metastatic UC, metastatic NSCLC, head and neck cancer, gynecological cancer and gastrointestinal cancer, and for domvanalimab; Gilead’s ability to receive regulatory approvals for programs and/or indications that are currently under evaluation in a timely manner or at all, and the risk that any such approvals may be subject to significant limitations on use; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of programs for indications that are currently under evaluation, including Trodelvy for treatment of metastatic NSCLC and domvanalimab, and as a result, these programs may never be commercialized for such indications; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. Prescribing Information for Trodelvy including BOXED WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com.

Trodelvy, Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240121027841/en/