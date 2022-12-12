Advanced search
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20 2022-12-12 am EST
87.79 USD   -0.21%
11:02aGilead Sciences Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
BU
10:06aNew Analyses of Kite's Tecartus® CAR T-Cell Therapy Provide Additional Evidence Supporting Overall Survival and Durability of Response
BU
10:01aThree-Year Follow-Up Analysis of Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy (ZUMA-5 Trial) - 52% of Patients With Indolent Lymphomas Continued to Have Ongoing Responses at a Median Follow-Up of 40.5 Months
BU
Gilead Sciences Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

12/12/2022 | 11:02am EST
DJSI World Highlights the Most Sustainable Companies Around the World Based on Corporate Sustainability Assessment

– Ranking Reflects Gilead’s Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Responsibility –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company has once again been recognized as one of the most sustainable pharmaceutical companies according to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). This ranking is based on an in-depth analysis of Gilead’s sustainability performance and highlights the company’s longstanding sustainable business practices and transparency on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition once again, as a reflection of our commitment to patients, local communities, society and the planet,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “Corporate responsibility is inherent in everything Gilead does, as we work toward our vision of making the world a healthier place for all people.”

Gilead’s ESG strategy aims to position the company as an employer of choice that delivers shareholder value in a responsible manner. Examples of Gilead’s commitment to ESG include:

  • Expanding health equity around the world through programs that promote health system sustainability, strengthen infrastructure and provide education and financial support
  • Increasing access to medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, including royalty-free voluntary licensing for Gilead’s antiviral treatment for COVID-19
  • Creating an inclusive workplace that is representative of the diverse communities the company serves
  • Continuing to evolve the company’s environmental sustainability program and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing waste generation and using resources efficiently

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Details on Gilead’s ESG commitments, goals and progress can be found in the company’s Year in Review, which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Gilead’s commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at https://www.gilead.com/purpose/sustainability.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, inflammation and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 495 M - -
Net income 2022 4 384 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Flavius Martin Executive Vice President-Research
Kevin E. Lofton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.15%110 336
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%459 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.69%343 005
NOVO NORDISK A/S25.40%295 189
PFIZER, INC.-12.41%290 321
ABBVIE INC.20.43%288 271