Gilead Sciences : Announces Plans for New Location in North Carolina's Research Triangle Region Dedicated to Business Services

02/09/2021 | 12:25pm EST
Foster City, Calif., February 9, 2021 - Gilead today announced plans to open a new location in North Carolina. When it is operational later this year, the Gilead Business Services center in the Research Triangle region will be the new home for a number of the company's critical functions, including human resources operations for our sites in North America, as well as specific finance and information technology teams.

The creation of the Gilead Business Services center is an important step forward for the company, as it creates a dedicated hub for critical support services in a location that will allow us to realize certain cost and time zone advantages. The Research Triangle region is a vibrant, growing area with a large pool of talented, diverse and highly educated people.

The majority of the site will be staffed by new employees, whom we plan to bring to Gilead in a focused, local recruiting effort. We look forward to bringing many members of the local community into the Gilead organization, and to leveraging their unique skills and talents as we advance our mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative therapeutics for people with life-threatening diseases.

The center is expected to be fully operational and employees will begin to move on site in the third quarter of 2021, pending ongoing restrictions from COVID-19. Gilead will immediately begin recruiting for dozens of open roles.

When the center is running at full capacity, which we anticipate will take up to two years, it will include 275 employees. We will continue to grow our business in Foster City and our headquarters will remain in Foster City. Today, Gilead has more than 13,000 employees around the world, with more than half located at our sites in California.

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 17:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
