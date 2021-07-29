Gilead Sciences : COVID-19 drug sales help boost Gilead 2nd-quarter results, HIV sales dip

July 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday
posted higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by
strong demand for its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Veklury,
but sales of its flagship HIV drugs lagged as the pandemic
continued to limit visits to doctors.
Gilead shares, which closed at $69.83, were down 2% in after
hours trading.
The biotechnology company's total revenue for the quarter
rose 21% from a year earlier to $6.2 billion, slightly higher
than the average analyst estimate of $6.07 billion, according to
Refinitiv data.
Sales of HIV medicines, which have stalled during the
coronavirus pandemic, fell 2% to $3.9 billion.
Gilead Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier on a
conference call with analysts said HIV sales in Europe have
begun to recover, but U.S. demand has been slower. "It is clear
that it will take several quarters for treatment to return to
pre-pandemic levels," she said.
Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.87 per
share, beating Wall Street expectations by 12 cents.
Sales of Veklury, known chemically as remdesivir, totaled
$829 million for the quarter, easily topping Wall Street
estimates of $675 million.
Gilead said Veklury sales would continue to be subject to
uncertainty since they are tightly linked to COVID-19
hospitalization rates. The company also said it was no longer
pursuing development of an inhaled version of the drug for
COVID-19.
Sales of its hepatitis C drugs bounced back in the quarter,
rising 23% to $549 million.
For full-year 2021, Gilead narrowed its forecast for
adjusted earnings per share to $6.90 to $7.25 from its prior
projection of $6.75 to $7.45.
The company said it now expects product sales for the year
of $24.4 billion to $25 billion, compared with a previous
estimate of $23.7 billion to $25.1 billion.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley
Editing by Bill Berkrot)