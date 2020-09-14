Gilead Sciences : COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread
Influenza outbreaks may be linked with the spread of
COVID-19 infections, according to a European study. The
researchers created a mathematical model of transmission of the
novel coronavirus in Belgium, Italy, Norway and Spain. It
calculates that higher rates of influenza infections would be
associated with increased coronavirus transmission in each of
the countries, Matthieu Domenech de Cellès of the Max Planck
Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin told Reuters. He said
the estimates, published on Wednesday on the medical website
medRxiv in advance of peer review, align with earlier research.
In Italy, he noted, higher rates of flu vaccination have been
linked with lower rates of death from COVID-19. Also, he said, a
U.S. study of nearly 11,700 people tested for COVID-19 found
that those who had flu vaccines were less likely to have a
positive test. None of these studies proves that flu vaccines
affect spread of COVID-19 or an individual's risk for it, and
other factors might explain the associations. Still, de Cellès
said, in advance of "the upcoming 'twindemic'" of seasonal flu
and COVID-19 in the northern hemisphere, "our results suggest
the need to increase vaccination against influenza," which may
not only reduce the burden of influenza but also limit COVID-19
cases. (https://bit.ly/2FjkK4H)
Rheumatoid arthritis drug found to aid COVID-19 recovery
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients being treated with Gilead
Sciences Inc's antiviral medication remdesivir
recovered about a day sooner, on average, if they also received
Eli Lilly and Co's rheumatoid arthritis drug
baricitinib, clinical trial investigators found. The trial,
sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID), included more than 1,000 patients.
The study also showed that compared to patients who did not
receive the arthritis drug, those who did had better outcomes at
15 days after they enrolled in the trial. Based on the data,
Lilly plans to discuss the potential for emergency-use
authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The
company announced the results of the so-called ACTT-2trial in a
news release on Monday. The results have not been formally
published yet. (https://bit.ly/35vAEn8)
Experts say when to test for COVID-19 antibodies
COVID-19 antibody tests - so-called serology tests - are
widely available but evidence of their usefulness is limited,
the Infectious Diseases Society of America said as it unveiled
new guidelines published on Saturday in the journal Clinical
Infectious Diseases. Antibodies to the novel coronavirus do not
show up in the blood for quite a while after someone becomes
infected, so serology tests are unreliable for diagnosing
COVID-19 unless a patient has been sick for weeks, according to
the guidelines. The panel of authors, led by Dr. Kimberly Hanson
of the University of Utah, listed three instances in which a
test for antibodies to the coronavirus would be warranted. The
first one is when doctors strongly suspect a patient has
COVID-19 but gold-standard diagnostic PCR molecular tests that
look for genetic components of the virus have been negative and
at least two weeks have passed since the onset of symptoms. The
second is when a child has signs and symptoms of multisystem
inflammatory syndrome, a life-threatening condition that has
been linked with previous coronavirus infection. The third is
when public health officials conduct so-called serosurveillance
studies to track the proportion of the population that has been
exposed to the virus. (https://bit.ly/33qSjK2)
Newly discovered coronavirus proteins may be immune triggers
Scientists have discovered 23 previously unknown proteins
made by the novel coronavirus, including four that might be
triggering patients' immune system to act - or in some cases, to
overreact and cause severe illness. For the most part, proteins
in this new virus have been identified based on computational
predictions and similarities with other coronaviruses. But these
researchers took a different approach. By tracking
protein-producing "machines" in cells called ribosomes, they
were able to map exactly which parts of the genetic code of the
virus were being translated into proteins, study co-leader Yaara
Finkel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel told
Reuters. Most of the newly discovered proteins probably have
regulatory functions in the virus - that is, they help keep it
active - except for the four "full-fledged proteins" that might
be alerting the immune system to the presence of a foreign
invader, Finkel and colleagues wrote in a study published in the
journal Nature on Wednesday. More work is required to determine
the roles these proteins play in infection, Finkel said, but
that knowledge could "lead to a better understanding of the
progression of the infection, as well as better ways of either
treating COVID-19 or preventing the dangerous immune
over-response."
