Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread

Influenza outbreaks may be linked with the spread of COVID-19 infections, according to a European study. The researchers created a mathematical model of transmission of the novel coronavirus in Belgium, Italy, Norway and Spain. It calculates that higher rates of influenza infections would be associated with increased coronavirus transmission in each of the countries, Matthieu Domenech de Cellès of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin told Reuters. He said the estimates, published on Wednesday on the medical website medRxiv in advance of peer review, align with earlier research. In Italy, he noted, higher rates of flu vaccination have been linked with lower rates of death from COVID-19. Also, he said, a U.S. study of nearly 11,700 people tested for COVID-19 found that those who had flu vaccines were less likely to have a positive test. None of these studies proves that flu vaccines affect spread of COVID-19 or an individual's risk for it, and other factors might explain the associations. Still, de Cellès said, in advance of "the upcoming 'twindemic'" of seasonal flu and COVID-19 in the northern hemisphere, "our results suggest the need to increase vaccination against influenza," which may not only reduce the burden of influenza but also limit COVID-19 cases. (https://bit.ly/2FjkK4H)

Rheumatoid arthritis drug found to aid COVID-19 recovery

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients being treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral medication remdesivir recovered about a day sooner, on average, if they also received Eli Lilly and Co's rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, clinical trial investigators found. The trial, sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), included more than 1,000 patients. The study also showed that compared to patients who did not receive the arthritis drug, those who did had better outcomes at 15 days after they enrolled in the trial. Based on the data, Lilly plans to discuss the potential for emergency-use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company announced the results of the so-called ACTT-2trial in a news release on Monday. The results have not been formally published yet. (https://bit.ly/35vAEn8)

Experts say when to test for COVID-19 antibodies

COVID-19 antibody tests - so-called serology tests - are widely available but evidence of their usefulness is limited, the Infectious Diseases Society of America said as it unveiled new guidelines published on Saturday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Antibodies to the novel coronavirus do not show up in the blood for quite a while after someone becomes infected, so serology tests are unreliable for diagnosing COVID-19 unless a patient has been sick for weeks, according to the guidelines. The panel of authors, led by Dr. Kimberly Hanson of the University of Utah, listed three instances in which a test for antibodies to the coronavirus would be warranted. The first one is when doctors strongly suspect a patient has COVID-19 but gold-standard diagnostic PCR molecular tests that look for genetic components of the virus have been negative and at least two weeks have passed since the onset of symptoms. The second is when a child has signs and symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a life-threatening condition that has been linked with previous coronavirus infection. The third is when public health officials conduct so-called serosurveillance studies to track the proportion of the population that has been exposed to the virus. (https://bit.ly/33qSjK2)

Newly discovered coronavirus proteins may be immune triggers

Scientists have discovered 23 previously unknown proteins made by the novel coronavirus, including four that might be triggering patients' immune system to act - or in some cases, to overreact and cause severe illness. For the most part, proteins in this new virus have been identified based on computational predictions and similarities with other coronaviruses. But these researchers took a different approach. By tracking protein-producing "machines" in cells called ribosomes, they were able to map exactly which parts of the genetic code of the virus were being translated into proteins, study co-leader Yaara Finkel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel told Reuters. Most of the newly discovered proteins probably have regulatory functions in the virus - that is, they help keep it active - except for the four "full-fledged proteins" that might be alerting the immune system to the presence of a foreign invader, Finkel and colleagues wrote in a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. More work is required to determine the roles these proteins play in infection, Finkel said, but that knowledge could "lead to a better understanding of the progression of the infection, as well as better ways of either treating COVID-19 or preventing the dangerous immune over-response."

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3a5EyDh in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Will Dunham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.53% 66.535 Delayed Quote.0.92%
WEIZMANN LIMITED -0.32% 30.95 Delayed Quote.54.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
03:22pGILEAD SCIENCES : COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthrit..
RE
03:21pWall Street gains 1% on deal news, vaccine hopes
RE
02:16pU.S. Stock Benchmarks Rise to Start Week
DJ
01:23pU.S. Stock Benchmarks Rise to Start Week
DJ
01:07pTech leads crisis-driven M&A boom with $350 billion deal rush
RE
12:53pTech leads crisis-driven M&A boom with $350 billion deal rush
RE
12:51pEli Lilly's drug cuts COVID-19 recovery time in remdesivir-combo study
RE
12:50pU.S. Stock Benchmarks Rise to Start Week
DJ
11:55aGilead's shares rise after $21 billion deal for Immunomedics
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 228 M - -
Net income 2020 2 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 82 219 M 82 219 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,41 $
Last Close Price 65,58 $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.92%82 219
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.82%67 190
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.08%57 324
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.48.33%34 022
GENMAB A/S52.21%23 417
BEIGENE, LTD.50.57%22 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group