Gilead Sciences : Eli Lilly to continue other COVID-19 antibody drug trials after pausing one on safety concerns

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co on Wednesday said
that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug
will continue apace after it paused one ongoing trial of the
drug, citing safety concerns.
The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on
hospitalized patients. Lilly said it differed from its other
trials in some key respects, including the fact that the
patients had more serious illness and were being treated with
other drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc's
remdesivir.
