MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Gilead Sciences : Eli Lilly to continue other COVID-19 antibody drug trials after pausing one on safety concerns

10/14/2020 | 09:42am EDT

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co on Wednesday said that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug will continue apace after it paused one ongoing trial of the drug, citing safety concerns.

The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on hospitalized patients. Lilly said it differed from its other trials in some key respects, including the fact that the patients had more serious illness and were being treated with other drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 078 M - -
Net income 2020 2 423 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 80 853 M 80 853 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,42 $
Last Close Price 64,49 $
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.75%80 928
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.10%71 524
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.92%63 301
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.65%39 143
BEIGENE, LTD.82.93%27 872
GENMAB A/S62.74%24 724
