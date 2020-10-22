Log in
Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
News 


Gilead Sciences : FDA Approves Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir Treatment for Covid-19

10/22/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

By Allison Prang

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir treatment -- known as Veklury-- for people that need to be hospitalized from Covid-19, the company said Thursday.

The drug had been approved by the regulator for emergency use to treat people who got the virus. In one trial of the treatment, it was shown to improve recovery time by five days when looking at the total study population, according to Gilead.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 1646ET


