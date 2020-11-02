Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
News 
Gilead Sciences : Germany requests 5% of EU supply of remdesivir

11/02/2020 | 01:43pm EST

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany has requested around 5% of the supply of remdesivir under a six-month European Union supply deal, its health ministry said on Monday, despite criticism of the deal due to a lack of evidence about the antiviral drug's effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

Berlin has requested 155,000 vials of remdesivir under the EU's six-month deal to buy up to 3 million vials from U.S. drug maker Gilead, the ministry said in a statement.

A course of treatment for COVID-19 requires six doses and costs 2,070 euros ($2,407) per treatment, under the terms of the deal.

Medical experts have called on Brussels to renegotiate the 1 billion euro contract signed with Gilead last month after remdesivir showed poor results in a large trial conducted by the World Health Organization. ($1 = 0.8600 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)


